You’re not likely to see Ralph Bauer on an infomercial for some training aid. And you probably won’t see his name on the sign for a high-profile golf academy.

In fact, you may not have even heard of him before. And that’s just fine with the 48-year-old. Right now Bauer is focused on improving the play of his stable of PGA Tour players and his record shows he’s doing that pretty well.

In a world where some instructors have profiles as large as the players they teach, Bauer is almost a recluse. He rarely appears on television, doesn’t seek out the limelight, and, in his usual dress code of wide-brim hat and glasses, isn’t even that recognizable to golf fans.

Yet his record speaks for itself. Last year, Bauer was one of only a very few teachers who had multiple players win on the PGA Tour. The five golfers who hired him improved an average of 272 spots on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Not bad for a guy from Turkey Point, Ont., a tiny hamlet located on the shore of Lake Erie, equidistant between Hamilton and London.

Bauer started off teaching juniors at tournaments around Ontario and has grown to become the instructor for many of Canada’s to players. He works with Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor and Graham DeLaet. He also coaches Americans Kyle Stanley and Lucas Glover, the latter player just for his short game.

And earlier this year, he started a relationship with Canadian Web.Com Tour golfer Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., who won his first tournament on that circuit at the end of January, putting him in good shape to advance to the PGA Tour next season.

All this from a guy who got into coaching only because of just how poor it was when he was growing up.

“Coaching back then was so bad,” said the 48-year-old of his days as a hopeful junior golfer. “My initial goal was to become the coach my generation never had. In my generation, if you were a golfer you either had it or you didn’t and coaches couldn’t do anything to change that.”

He started out working with junior players and had almost immediate success. One year, at the Ontario Junior Match-Play, seven of the final eight golfers were students of Bauer. Since Golf Canada began its national team program, there’s never been a time when the squad didn’t include at least one Bauer student. On one occasion, of the five golfers named to the team, he was teaching four.

“My first foray into teaching was going to events with players and helping them perform better in tournaments,” he stated. “Whereas most people get into teaching standing on a driving range and working on swing mechanics, that hasn’t been the focus of my work. It’s been mostly performance on the course.”

Bauer’s first move up to the top league came with David Hearn who heard of his reputation around Southwestern Ontario and hired him. Hearn enjoyed plenty of success under his tutelage and when he went to Rio last year to represent Canada at the Olympics, Bauer was alongside.

Spending time out on tour with Hearn allowed Bauer to get noticed by others, especially with Hearn’s game improving. That led to more golfers coming to him for advice and help, and his roster expanded. They respected his knowledge and his skills at helping them improve, sometimes in very subtle ways.

“I think what makes Ralph so good at what he does is he is very minimalistic,” said Hadwin. “I’ve often wondered to myself if we’re ever working on anything but that might be the genius behind it. Very small modifications here and there, but more of an emphasis on how to play better. How to go from the range to the course better. What drills will enhance my ability to hit shots on the course.”

“Ralph is great at keeping things simple for me and getting me prepared for each event,” added Taylor. “My putting especially has come a long way and he’s made my game much more consistent.”

It hasn’t always worked however. Hearn and Bauer parted ways last year when the player went to look for a fresh approach. These break-ups happen all the time in golf and the two remain good friends.

“I get a lot of satisfaction out of feeling as though I’m helping the player’s career,” Bauer stated, “and it’s nice to see how that impacts their life and family. It’s fun being part of the team.

“I spend 120 days a year with these guys so I also do a lot of stuff off the course with them. I know when everyone’s wives’ and kids’ birthday are, I go to weddings. I realized that there’s no way you can do this job without liking the people you work with.”

Bauer is also not one to rest on his laurels. He is constantly trying to find more ways to help his players improve. He estimates he spends about 10 hours a week looking at new technology and methods to better his work. For example, he is working with a 3-D photography company to come out on tour to collect data on his golfers. In the off-season, he also created what he thinks is the best stats collection system available and has his guys adding information that will show their strengths and weaknesses.

“Working with guys who are plus-seven handicaps all day really forces you to stay on top of your game in coaching,” said Bauer. “It’s a lot of fun as a coach to try and shave strokes off games of players who are already at a very high level.”

With his continued success, Bauer’s profile should continue to rise. Right now, it’s hard not to notice what his golfers are doing with good finish coming after good finish. He won’t take a lot of the credit for what goes on their scorecards but he is clearly having an influence on their play. For him, that’s all the satisfaction he needs.