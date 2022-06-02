Canadian Hughes shares lead at Memorial Dundas, Ont., product Mackenzie Hughes fires an opening-round 67 on Thursday to find himself tied for the lead at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, Bob Weeks writes.

Sometimes in golf, it’s not the swing but the guy swinging the club that causes all the problems.

After missing the cut in his last two starts, Mackenzie Hughes decided to be a little easier on himself when he missed a shot.

It paid off on Thursday when Hughes shot an opening-round 67 and found himself tied for the lead at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

It marked the fifth time in his career that he’s led or co-led a PGA Tour event after the first round.

“It was a nice day. I mean, I hit a few loose ones that I'd like to have back, but I did so many good things that it's kind of easier to forget about those,” said the Dundas, Ont., product. “When I made those mistakes, I tried to tell myself that I was swinging it really well and that there was really no need to panic or worry about those misses. And just made a commitment to having a nice attitude today, and that along with hitting the ball nice was a good combo.”

Hughes made nine birdies on his round, the most of any player in the field, including one on his final hole, the ninth, where he chipped in. The low point of the day came on the 17th when he hit his tee shot well right off the tee leading to a double-bogey.

In previous weeks, it may have been easy for Hughes to get down after a bad hole such as that, but after the PGA Championship he went home and regrouped mentally.

“I was getting kind of frustrated and down on myself after Dallas and Tulsa,” he said. “And took a week off and I was able to kind of reset and just making a commitment to really being clear with my thoughts. And often the hardest thing to do is to shake something off and be positive when things aren't going your way. And so I had a couple of those moments today I was able to overcome, which felt good.”

Hughes has had a solid but inconsistent season with three top 10s, including a runner-up finish at the RSM Classic, and seven missed cuts in 17 starts. He’s currently a very respectable 40th on the FedEx Cup standings.

Hughes shares the lead at the Muirfield Village Golf Course with Cameron Young, Luke List, Cameron Smith, Davis Riley and K.H. Lee. The course, designed by Jack Nicklaus who hosts the tournament, played relatively easy on the opening day with 47 golfers breaking par.

Hughes, not known as strong off the tee, was solid in that department, reaching 10 of 14 fairways. As usual, his putting was reliable. He was ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting and second in putting in greens in regulation.

It was a good result for Hughes after battling through some poor results in recent weeks.

“That's kind of where I got myself to where I was getting frustrated with myself,” he stated. “But it wasn't like my game was bad, but just compounding things by getting frustrated and just can't afford to do that. Can't toss away shots or go the wrong direction just because you're getting frustrated or getting down on yourself. So there's no time for that. You're just going to get run over.”

Corey Conners also had a solid day, starting off with birdies on five of his first six holes, before finishing up with a three-under 69 that left him in a tie for 11th.

Adam Svensson was tied for 48th after an even-par 72, and Adam Hadwin shot a four-over 76 that left him tied for 96th.