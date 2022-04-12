Columnist image

TSN Senior Reporter

| Archive

Corey Conners added a third consecutive top-10 finish at the Masters, ending the event at three under. His streak makes him the second Canadian to post a trio of top-10 finishes at the year’s first men’s major.

Stan Leonard was the first to do it from 1958-60.

Among other things, the finish gave Conners an entry into next year’s Masters.

 

This week: PGA Tour

RBC Heritage
Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, NC

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.

Best Canadian finish: Second, Jim Nelford, 1983.

Official World Golf Rankings:

Corey Conners 31
Mackenzie Hughes 60
Adam Hadwin 99
Adam Svensson 177
Taylor Pendrith 203
Nick Taylor 234
Roger Sloan 272
Michael Gligic 508

Presidents Cup International Team Rankings:

Corey Conners 7
Mackenzie Hughes 9
Adam Hadwin 13

 

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Canadians in the field: Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Brooke Henderson

Best Canadian finish: First (twice) – Brooke Henderson, 2018, 2019

Rolex Rankings:

Brooke Henderson 10
Maude Aimee Leblanc 139
Alena Sharp 241
Maddie Szeryk 723

 

Korn Ferry Tour

Veritex Bank Championship
Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Tex.

Canadians in the field: David Hearn, Albin Choi, Ben Silverman, Stuart Macdonald, Wil Bateman

 

DP World Tour

Off

 

PGA Tour Champions

Off