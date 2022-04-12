2h ago
Canadians on Tour: Conners ready for RBC Heritage
Corey Conners added a third consecutive top-10 finish at the Masters, ending the event at three under. His streak makes him the second Canadian to post a trio of top-10 finishes at the year’s first men’s major.
By Bob Weeks
Stan Leonard was the first to do it from 1958-60.
Among other things, the finish gave Conners an entry into next year’s Masters.
This week: PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, NC
Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.
Best Canadian finish: Second, Jim Nelford, 1983.
Official World Golf Rankings:
Corey Conners 31
Mackenzie Hughes 60
Adam Hadwin 99
Adam Svensson 177
Taylor Pendrith 203
Nick Taylor 234
Roger Sloan 272
Michael Gligic 508
Presidents Cup International Team Rankings:
Corey Conners 7
Mackenzie Hughes 9
Adam Hadwin 13
LPGA Tour
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
Canadians in the field: Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Brooke Henderson
Best Canadian finish: First (twice) – Brooke Henderson, 2018, 2019
Rolex Rankings:
Brooke Henderson 10
Maude Aimee Leblanc 139
Alena Sharp 241
Maddie Szeryk 723
Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Tex.
Canadians in the field: David Hearn, Albin Choi, Ben Silverman, Stuart Macdonald, Wil Bateman
DP World Tour
Off
PGA Tour Champions
Off