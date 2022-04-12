Canadians on Tour: Conners ready for RBC Heritage Corey Conners added a third consecutive top-10 finish at the Masters, ending the event at three under. His streak makes him the second Canadian to post a trio of top-10 finishes at the year’s first men’s major.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Stan Leonard was the first to do it from 1958-60.

Among other things, the finish gave Conners an entry into next year’s Masters.

This week: PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, NC

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.

Best Canadian finish: Second, Jim Nelford, 1983.

Official World Golf Rankings:

Corey Conners 31

Mackenzie Hughes 60

Adam Hadwin 99

Adam Svensson 177

Taylor Pendrith 203

Nick Taylor 234

Roger Sloan 272

Michael Gligic 508

Presidents Cup International Team Rankings:

Corey Conners 7

Mackenzie Hughes 9

Adam Hadwin 13

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei

Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Canadians in the field: Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Brooke Henderson

Best Canadian finish: First (twice) – Brooke Henderson, 2018, 2019

Rolex Rankings:

Brooke Henderson 10

Maude Aimee Leblanc 139

Alena Sharp 241

Maddie Szeryk 723

Korn Ferry Tour

Veritex Bank Championship

Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Tex.

Canadians in the field: David Hearn, Albin Choi, Ben Silverman, Stuart Macdonald, Wil Bateman

DP World Tour

Off

PGA Tour Champions

Off