Canadians on Tour: Hadwin continues solid run Adam Hadwin posted his second consecutive top-10 finish with a tie for seventh at the Valspar Championship.

It marked the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season that the Abbotsford, B.C., product recorded consecutive top 10s. He sits 44th in the FedEx Cup standings and has earned $1.3 million so far this year, equal to his earnings for all last season.

Hadwin has spent considerable time over the last year trying to improve the control of his ball and it is showing in his results with a tie for sixth in his driving accuracy and a tie for eighth in greens in regulation last week. He is off this week and will return to play at the Valero Texas Open.

This week:

PGA Tour

Corales Punta Canada Championship

Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Canadians in the field: Michael Gligic, David Hearn, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor, Mike Weir

Dell Technologies Match Play

Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Canadians in Official World Golf Ranking:

Corey Conners: 41

Mackenzie Hughes: 57

Adam Hadwin: 104

Adam Svensson: 168

Taylor Pendrith: 193

Nick Taylor: 227

Roger Sloan: 264

LPGA Tour

JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol

Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif.

Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk

Canadians in the Rolex Rankings:

Brooke Henderson: 11

Alena Sharp: 224

Maude-Aimee Leblanc: 246

Korn Ferry Tour

Lake Charles Championship

Country Club at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La.

Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald

DP World Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar

Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill