Canadians on Tour: Hadwin continues solid run
By Bob Weeks
Adam Hadwin posted his second consecutive top-10 finish with a tie for seventh at the Valspar Championship.
It marked the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season that the Abbotsford, B.C., product recorded consecutive top 10s. He sits 44th in the FedEx Cup standings and has earned $1.3 million so far this year, equal to his earnings for all last season.
Hadwin has spent considerable time over the last year trying to improve the control of his ball and it is showing in his results with a tie for sixth in his driving accuracy and a tie for eighth in greens in regulation last week. He is off this week and will return to play at the Valero Texas Open.
This week:
PGA Tour
Corales Punta Canada Championship
Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Canadians in the field: Michael Gligic, David Hearn, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor, Mike Weir
Dell Technologies Match Play
Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas
Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes
Canadians in Official World Golf Ranking:
Corey Conners: 41
Mackenzie Hughes: 57
Adam Hadwin: 104
Adam Svensson: 168
Taylor Pendrith: 193
Nick Taylor: 227
Roger Sloan: 264
LPGA Tour
JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol
Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif.
Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk
Canadians in the Rolex Rankings:
Brooke Henderson: 11
Alena Sharp: 224
Maude-Aimee Leblanc: 246
Korn Ferry Tour
Lake Charles Championship
Country Club at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La.
Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald
DP World Tour
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar
Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill