If there is one takeaway from Washington’s Game 3 victory over Vegas on Saturday night, it’s that the Capitals have figured out a way to contain the Vegas attack.

I use the word contain carefully – the Golden Knights have shown time and time again this year that the speed and pace at which they play creates significant discomfort for their opponents and they have usually followed up off nights with fantastic offensive performances.

But the Saturday night win in D.C. was interesting. It was the second game in a row where Vegas had trouble getting into the heart of Washington’s defence. They were frequently turned back in the neutral zone and in the instances in which Vegas did gain the zone, be it by controlled entry or puck recovery via dump and chase, most of the shot generation came from the perimeter.

That’s not to say Vegas didn’t have chances. Jonathan Marchessault alone was credited with three dangerous scoring chances and their fourth line once again applied substantial pressure in limited minutes. Outside of select groups, though, the Capitals had full control of the game.

This was apparent to anyone watching the game, but the data certainly backs it up. Vegas’ average shot distance in Game 3 was about 42 feet. Their year-to-date average has been around 36 feet, with 88 per cent of their games played this year seeing more advantageous shot distances.

Teams have been able to keep Vegas on the perimeter in the past – their infamous 8-2 loss against Edmonton back in November saw an average shot distance of 50 feet – but it’s quite rare. The reason why shot distance is so important here is because it’s one of the key components (combined with angles, the shooting talent of the individual, et al.) that makes up what we recognize as shot quality. Something that was mostly absent from Vegas attackers in Game 3.

Natural Stat Trick has been calculating dangerous shot attempts all season long and, not surprisingly, graded out poorly Saturday night. The average game (per 60 minutes) sees Vegas generate about 10.5 dangerous shot attempts per 60 minutes. Saturday, they were just above the 8.0 mark – roughly 20 per cent worse than their season average. And of course any team can have a bad night, but keep in mind that Vegas was also right around the 8.0 mark in the Game 2 loss.

So we know that Washington has been quite effective – particularly in the last two games – at limiting those “Grade A” chances by Vegas. But where have they really made in-roads? We can look at each individual series-to-date for a glimpse at that, and I think there are two notable takeaways.

Below data shows all dangerous shot attempts at 5-on-5 through the first three games, colour coded by team:

I think you can make the argument that Marchessault has been Vegas’ best player and maybe the best player on the ice (no player has generated more dangerous shots than him on either side), but on the other end of the spectrum is their big goal-scorer in William Karlsson. Karlsson not scoring is one thing – he’s an inevitable regression candidate who can’t possibly keep shooting north of 20 per cent long-term. But he hasn’t threatened much, either. Through three games he has one dangerous shot attempt at 5-on-5, which is the same number as Capitals checking-line centre Jay Beagle.

But the issue with Vegas hasn’t been with their first line, really. If you total up the numbers, that trio – even with Karlsson struggling – still has 11 dangerous shot attempts through three games, which is comfortably the best in the series. The real issue is that Vegas’ second line has been punchless. James Neal, David Perron, and Erik Haula have one dangerous shot attempt apiece, which is strikingly unproductive and well below norms. (For what it is worth, that line primarily lined up against the Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson group and the Kempny-Niskanen pairing.)

Through three games, the series has been impressively even. Vegas has about 51 per cent of the shots, Washington has about 51 per cent of the scoring chances, and the teams are separated by one goal. So, it’s not as if Washington has taken control of the series. But what they have done is slow down the Vegas machine in spurts, and so far that’s been enough to get out to a series lead. It has put the pressure squarely on the shoulders of Vegas and head coach Gerard Gallant, who is already publicizing possible adjustments and lineup changes in advance of Game 4.

Let’s see if the NHL’s coach of the year has one more trick in his bag.