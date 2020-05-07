Charities feeling the impact of cancelled golf tournaments Last May, at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, B.C., 288 golfers teed off under sunny skies in the Forget Me Not tournament. But this year, the tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s had an impact on a variety of levels. Bob Weeks has more.

Last May, at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, B.C., 288 golfers teed off under sunny skies in the Forget Me Not tournament. The shotgun start saw players from across the lower mainland play the club’s two courses with the goal of raising money for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

At the end of the day, which included a dinner and silent auction, a cheque for $650,000 was presented to the organization. That brought the total raised by the annual event to just shy of $12 million over its 20-year history. The proceeds are split between funding research and programs that support families living with dementia.

“For us, it’s definitely one of the biggest events of the year,” said Josh Chanasyk, the general manager at Northview. “It means a lot to us.”

But this year, the tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s had an impact on a variety of levels.

First and most important, it means a hit to the money raised for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. That cheque represents a good portion of the total funds brought in through outside events for the organization.

“It’s not an insignificant amount,” said Cathryn France, the director of resource development for Alzheimer Society of B.C. “I think every charity that I know has a charity tournament, so this has a wide impact.”

France said that there is some good news. The tournament traditionally draws support from the financial community, and those companies have stepped up to make donations even without the day on the course. It won’t replace the full amount usually brought in but it’s a welcome sign of assistance.

The loss of charity tournaments also hits the bottom line of the host golf course, which counts on a day of guaranteed revenue both in green fees and food and beverage.

Northview hosts approximately 55 events a year that have some sort of a charitable component and many of those have been cancelled or moved back in the calendar in hopes that safety regulations will allow them to move ahead. But there’s not a lot of optimism at this point.

“We basically don’t think there will be any large gatherings allowed this year,” said Chanasyk. “We just hope we can fill the tee sheets with regular players.”

Charity golf tournaments are big and important events in Canada. Each year, more than $530 million is raised for a variety of worthy causes, both big and small, by golfers taking to the links.

It also brings thousands of golfers closer to the cause being supported through engagement on the day of the tournament.

But there are tight restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the places across the county where golf courses are open. Golfers must adhere to social distancing rules, play without any touch points such as ball washers, benches or bunker rakes, and not enter clubhouses. The gala dinners and auctions also aren’t allowed.

No one is certain when or if that will change, which has left tournament organizers guessing.

At Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont., one of the busiest tournament sites in the country, more than 100 events have already been cancelled. Others have rescheduled for the fall in hopes that the situation might change and allow them to proceed.

One of the biggest fundraisers in Canada takes place in Saskatoon, where a group of community organizers has held a tournament that has raised millions for children’s causes.

The group is known as Synergy Eight and it hosts the annual Drive For Kids tournament at The Willows Golf and Country Club. The organizers bring in top-name golfers such as Tom Watson, Nick Price, John Daly and Fred Couples to boost the 300-person tournament, which is coupled with a sit-down dinner for more than 1,000 people the night before.

In 2017, its most successful year, it raised $1.3 million over the two-day event. That went to help the re-development of the Saskatoon Cancer Centre. In other years, it’s directed hundreds of thousands of dollars to such things as the purchase of a pediatric ambulance and a neonatal intensive care unit.

“I would say the longer the restrictions are in place the less chance our event will run as it has in the past,” said Rob Lozinski, one of the directors, in a text. “We are looking at options like downscaling, to not having the gala dinner, to just doing golf, to having to cancel for a year. There’s just so much unknown right now.”

Frank McGrath knows that all too well. The president and owner of Golf Tournaments Incorporated, based in Aurora, Ont., has been running events on behalf of clients big and small since 1993. He runs about 25 tournaments a year in the Greater Toronto Area – some being corporate events with a charitable component, while others have the sole purpose of raising funds for a cause.

“Some of the groups have just cancelled and pushed them into next year,” he said. “But the ones that are true charity events are moving to dates later in the year.”

Part of the reason for not cancelling those, he said, is that so many charities have already lost other fundraising events that any chance of keeping a golf tournament on the calendar is worth taking.

The funds generated are simply that important. According to Imagine Canada, which represents 170,000 organizations in Canada’s social good sector, the pandemic will lead to a loss of $9.5 billion for charitable organizations.

McGrath added that organizers such him are looking for other avenues to keep golf and fundraising on the same page. That might mean some sort of online golf game or, taking a page from running events, holding a virtual golf tournament where players tee off on their own and then submit their scores to a central system.

But as he stated, everyone understands why these tournaments aren’t moving forward.

“There’s a bigger picture here,” he said. “I think we all understand that.”