Montoyo still matters as Jays go all in on analytics The Blue Jays clearly followed a predetermined pitching plan in their series against the Rays, but a confident manager’s gut can be just as important as the numbers, Steve Phillips writes.

Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

It feels like it was over before it even started.

A lot happened in those 27 hours from the start of the first game to the Toronto Blue Jays’ elimination from the playoffs at the hands, or should I say, the arms, of the Tampa Bay Rays. Their best-of-three Wild Card Series can be dissected in many ways, but it was clear that the better team won, with the Rays sweeping the Jays and advancing to the AL Division Series.

There was controversy over the Jays decision to start Matt Shoemaker in Game 1 and Hyun-Jin Ryu in Game 2. It wasn’t what I expected until sources told me that Ryu came out of his previous start against the New York Yankees a bit achy. Based upon how Ryu pitched in his start against the Rays, it appeared that he could have used a couple more days to recover. He just wasn’t himself as he lacked velocity and life on his pitches, and the Rays hitters made him pay the price.

Shoemaker looked outstanding in his three innings of work in Game 1. He looked so good I fully expected that he would go an inning or two more than he did. I knew Robbie Ray would come in after Shoemaker as people within the organization had made it clear that Ray would be their weapon to neutralize the Rays’ lefty bats. He was one of the reasons why the Jays started Ryu in Game 2.

The Jays hoped they could use Ray in Game 1, rest him in Game 2 and then have him available again in support of Taijuan Walker in Game 3. They never got to fully implement the plan, however.

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo pulled Shoemaker after three shutout innings and only 35 pitches and brought in Ray who immediately surrendered a triple to Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena who later scored on a wild pitch by Ray.

Montoyo explained the plan to pull Shoemaker after three innings was how it was mapped out. That is “manager-speak” for “I met with the analytics department and front office and they told me to not let Shoemaker pitch more than three innings.”

This process is not unique to the Blue Jays. In this analytics era of baseball, pitchers no longer pitch until they get in trouble ­- they are removed in anticipation of trouble, before it happens.

Montoyo followed the plan and didn’t feel he had the comfort level to ad lib. At the very least, he should have been able to leave Shoemaker in to face Arozarena, who crushes left-handed pitchers. I would have preferred he go another complete inning or two. My eyes told me Shoemaker was on top of his game and was executing his pitches extremely well. But the numbers said that was too risky.

Another consideration is that if Shoemaker had thrown another inning it would have allowed Montoyo to avoid using reliever A.J. Cole in the seventh inning. Cole gave up a two-run homer in his one-third of an inning of work. Letting Shoemaker go deeper in the game would have pushed Ray back and the seventh inning would have been covered.

Ultimately, it probably wouldn’t have mattered. But it does indicate the Jays are all in on analytics. I hope as Montoyo gains experience, comfort and confidence he will feel the courage to ad lib. The key will be that it works the first few times he does it, which will help earn the trust of the front office. The numbers are very important, but so is the manager’s gut.

Growing experience for Blue Jays

This series, as quick as it was, was a good opportunity for the young Blue Jays players to grow and learn. They now see what it takes to win in the playoffs. Teams can’t make errors and give the opposition extra outs, bases and baserunners and still expect to win. Championship teams don’t make mistakes and they capitalize on the other club’s errors.

Also, great pitching can shut down great hitting. The Rays’ rotation, led by Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, showed what real aces look like. They showed that Ryu is not really an ace. He is a good pitcher and the Jays’ best option on the mound right now, but he is not a workhorse. He can’t overpower and dominate hitters like a true No. 1 starter.

Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson showed in his two innings of work in Game 2 that he will be an ace one day. He looked like Snell and Glasnow. He overwhelmed good hitters and made them look bad.

Toronto’s hitters learned they can’t miss their pitch during an at-bat because they may not get another good pitch to hit. In the playoffs, you just can’t let scoring opportunities go to waste. You never know when you will get another chance to score, so situational hitting is critical.

My experience is that playoff experience has exponential value. Players find out what they can do and what it takes to be a champion. In a shortened season like the 60-game 2020 campaign, this experience was invaluable for such a young team. It is a gauge on how far they have travelled and how far they have to go.

It is clear to me that their young core of position players is the real deal. They are going to be a part of the championship core in years to come. I am also impressed by the inventory of capable arms in the organization. We have heard so much about Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio, but Pearson, Ryan Borucki, Jordan Romano, Anthony Kay, Thomas Hatch, Julian Merryweather and Patrick Murphy are all capable major league pitchers.

Off-season shopping list includes an ace, big bat

The Jays’ off-season focus, among other things, should be to acquire an ace to slot in front of Ryu either by trade or free agency. Also. they need an aircraft carrier bat in the middle of the lineup.

The young hitters will all be good and have a chance to be all-stars, but the Jays need a slugger like the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves have in Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman, respectively. The Jays need the type of hitter who connects all of the young hitters while delivering big production.

The future is bright even though it is sad that the season has come to an end.

Spitting Seeds

-The Houston Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins in their Wild Card Series. The Twins have now lost 18 consecutive playoff games. For those who still hold a grudge against the Astros for their sign-stealing scandal in 2017, consider that Houston now has to face former Astros pitcher and whistleblower Mike Fiers and the Oakland A’s. Because it is 2020 and such a crazy year, if the Astros beat the A’s they might then have to play the Yankees whom they beat in 2017 on their way to the World Series. If they win that series, then they have a good chance of facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the team they beat in 2017. This has a chance to be the Grudge Tour for Houston.

-The San Diego Padres had such a great season, it’s a shame that they lost their two best starting pitchers, Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger, to injuries in the last week of the season. Their bats, led by Fernando Tatis Jr., kept them alive on Thursday night in an exciting 11-9 win over the Cardinals.

-The Atlanta Braves are another club that suffered a number of injuries to their starting rotation during the season, but they promoted young starters from their farm system and supported them with a deep bullpen and powerful offence. They just outpitched the Cincinnati Reds, a team many believed had the best starters in the National League. I’m not sure the Braves have enough starting pitching now that the series moves to five games in the next round and then seven after that, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos deserves a ton of credit for not panicking and trusting his kids.

-The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals are great examples of perseverance. The Marlins had 18 players test positive for COVID-19 and used 61 players, including 37 pitchers, this year. Everybody projected them as a last-place team before the season and that was before they were hit so hard by the virus. It is shocking they made the playoffs. The Cardinals didn’t play for 17 days because of positive tests for the coronavirus. They had to play 11 doubleheaders to make up games and still finished second in the division. I fully expect Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Cards manager Mike Shildt will finish in the top three in Manager-of-the-Year voting in the National League.