Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter

TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews received his first-ever nomination for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Thursday, joining Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly as a 2019-20 finalist.

The award is handed out annually to the player that has “exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” a combination of criteria that Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe sees his top centreman exemplify.

“I think it's a great recognition for him. The Lady Byng in particular is a great feather in his cap,” Keefe said on Thursday. “You think about all the things that go into it, you look at the penalty minutes and the fact that he plays the game with such discipline and keeps himself on the ice as often as possible and available in that sense. But also, it's not easy to do his job. He's obviously a major focus for the opposition, and he plays a lot of minutes and to keep his head and stay cool and stay committed and focused on the task at hand, it's a credit to him.”

When the NHL hit pause in mid-March, Matthews was third in the NHL scoring race with a career-high 47 goals - one back of Maurice Richard Trophy co-winners Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak - and had a personal-best 80 points in 70 regular-season games.

Through it all, Matthews was assessed a career-low eight penalty minutes, tied for fewest among the NHL’s top 100 scorers, while averaging the eighth-most minutes among forwards at 20:58 per night.

His ability to both tackle tough matchups and stay disciplined is what’s helped Matthews, 22, work his way into the Lady Byng conversation.

“I think that's just how I've always played the game,” Matthews told reporters on a Zoom call of his controlled demeanour. “It’s not a fun place to watch the game from in the penalty box, so I prefer to spend my time not there. I'm not overly physical or an in-your-face kind of player, I just try to use my body position, use my stick and use little skills to win puck battles and get pucks back and play my game. There’s lots of ups and downs, so I try not to get too emotional.”

Matthews' impeccable season on the ice began under less glowing circumstances though, when he faced a September charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour stemming from an alleged incident in May involving an employee at his condo in Scottsdale, Arizona. He issued a public apology on the matter and charges against him were dismissed following a settlement between the two sides.

Since then, Matthews' energy has gone into improving his game, and picking up where he left off in the regular season will be crucial for the Leafs' next shot at the postseason. In a prospective Phase 4 of the NHL’s return to play plan, Toronto will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a best-of-five qualifying round play-in series beginning Aug. 2. It’s a shorter runway from which to advance through the 24-team tournament, and Matthews will keep his focus sharpened accordingly.

“In the playoffs, it's an emotional roller coaster and it's a notch above the regular season so now I think you're just trying to stay level-headed and sticking with it,” he said. “Especially in that kind of hockey when there really isn't much space and not as much action going on, it’s important to not get frustrated and then end up costing your team.”

Where Matthews could see turning up the heat is though by throwing his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame around a little more. But only if it doesn’t take away from his time handling the puck (or add more time in the box).

“For me, personally, I'd probably like to see myself be a little bit more physical in general and just use my body and size a little bit more,” he said. “But I'm more of a guy that prefers to play with the puck, than just be running around chasing and hitting guys. I try to use my body position, my hand-eye coordination, pick and choose my spots of when I can anticipate where the puck is going or where a guy's going and try to steal it or gain possession back. I think it's just having an understanding of your game and where you're at out there.”

Matthews won’t find out if he’s this season’s Lady Byng winner until the Conference Finals, dates and times for which have yet to be revealed. Being in the mix is enough of a compliment though, and puts him in similar categories to players he himself has long admired.

“I was a big Pavel Datsyuk fan growing up, and he's obviously won this award quite a few times,” Matthews said of the four-time Lady Byng recipient. “You just look down the list of guys that have won in the past, it's not a bad list to be on. It’s obviously a big honour and I'm flattered to just be in the conversation with two really great players in Nate and Ryan. I'm excited to see what happens.”