Perhaps the most interesting development early in the second round of the playoffs was Boston’s throttling of Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena.

Boston, obviously, is game for this matchup, but every factor should have been working against them. It was a road game on limited rest against a deep team that wrapped up a much easier Round 1 series in five games. Add that to Tuukka Rask’s struggles – he stopped less than 90 per cent of shots in Round 1 – and injury concerns with key players, and you had a recipe for a Game 1 disaster.

But the Bruins made Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy uncomfortable early and often. Not surprisingly it was Boston’s vaunted Bergeron line – winged by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand – that accounted for most of the scoring. Bergeron ended up with two goals and an assist, Marchand with a goal and three assists, and Pastrnak with four assists.

The hard part about evaluating Game 1 though is that when a team jumps out to a lead like the Bruins did on Saturday score effects can make for a tricky post-mortem. For example, Tampa Bay actually out-attempted (71 to 35; 67 per cent) and out-chanced Boston (31 to 16; 66 per cent) on the night. But the Lightning were frantically trying to come from behind after Boston went up by three goals at the halfway point of the game and the Bruins were more than willing to shell up, protect the lead and get out of Game 1 with a surprising road victory.

There are some interesting tidbits though from what Tampa Bay did try to do in Game 1 that set the stage for potential adjustments from head coach Jon Cooper in game two and beyond.

There’s no doubt that the first bullet point from his game plan deals with how to matchup against the Bergeron line. We saw Toronto try a series of combinations, with little success. Tampa, however, decided to hard-match each group.

Let’s take a look at what they did with the Bergeron line first. As you can see, this was a hard-match.

Cooper’s plan here was pretty clear – leverage the Anton Stralman and Ryan McDonagh pairing as much as possible, regardless of whether shifts started on the fly or after a draw, and pair them with Brayden Point’s line. This, in theory, would free up Cooper’s most prolific offensive weapons (including Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos) to play against softer competition.

Working down the list, here was what Tampa Bay did against Boston’s second line – the one centred by David Krejci and winged by Rick Nash and Jake DeBrusk.

This strikes me as still pretty strategic in nature, and probably a trickle-down from Cooper’s preferred matchup against Bergeron. But, generally speaking, the minutes played by Boston’s line saw the Victor Hedman and Dan Girardi pairing (about 60 to 70 per cent of the time), and they were married up with Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde line.

Still we don’t see the Stamkos line. You would have to go down to Boston’s fourth line – the one featuring Sean Kuraly, David Backes, and Danton Heinen – for that matchup. That’s one that probably keeps the Bruins up at night, but on the road and giving up last change doesn’t leave you much of a choice.

Here are the matchups against Kuraly:

Here we saw the majority of Kuraly’s minutes coming against the aforementioned Stamkos line, with the Braydon Coburn and Mikhail Sergachev pairing behind them. That’s a pretty treacherous, one-sided matchup that Boston would like to avoid as much going forward, but it’s worth noting that the Kuraly line wasn’t completely thrown to the wolves – their line ended up playing the most minutes with Boston’s best defensive pairing in Charlie McAvoy and Zdeno Chara.

It’s this type of chess match within a game that makes hockey so fascinating to watch. Even in a sport where everything seems free-flowing, coaches can still hunt the types of matchups that they want. And although Game 1 went comfortably the way of Boston, it will be fascinating to see if Tampa Bay sticks to the same game plan or tries to throw the Stamkos line against some of Boston’s better groups.

On one hand, getting two of the league’s best scorers against depth forwards seems like the perfect situation. But if that group doesn’t produce, you not only have to worry about where scoring will come from across the rest of the roster, but also about Boston’s best lines running roughshod on your weaker players.

That’s exactly what happened in Game 1.