Conners, Taylor off to fast starts at Players Championship Corey Conners picked up where he left off last week in the opening round of the Players Championship, carding a four-under 68 that left him tied for second after his round.

As he did at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Conners relied on some strong putting to keep his round on the rails early and then relied on his consistent ball striking for the rest of what was a difficult day for most golfers.

“It was a bit of an unusual day,” admitted Conners. “There was some interesting stuff. I got off to a rough start on the first couple holes but was able to make some nice putts for par.”

On the 10th hole, his first of the day, Conners hit his tee shot into the trees and was forced to punch out. His approach shot landed 16 feet from the cup, and he rolled it in. On his next hole, a par 5, the Canadian’s second shot found the water, but he managed to sink a 38-foot putt for par.

The day turned positive for Conners on the 14th when he holed a nine-iron from 154 yards for eagle and followed that with a birdie on the next hole.

The lone bogey on his card came at the first hole – his 10th – when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Conners came into the tournament riding a wave of confidence from his third-place last week. That was his best finish since his win at the 2019 Valero Texas Open.

“I took a lot of positives from last week,” said the 29-year-old. “I had a solid week, was playing well all four days and just tried to keep the same mindset, keep the same sort of game plan that I had last week and just picking my spots to be aggressive, just playing with a lot of confidence.”

The foundation of Conners’ game has always been his ball striking. Last season he finished 20th in driving accuracy and sixth in greens in regulation. So far this year he is 12th and 20th respectively in those same two categories. But his putter has been the inconsistent club that usually determines his spot on the leaderboard. Lots of hard work on the greens and some help in reading the putting surfaces from new caddie Danny Sahl has been paying off handsomely.

“I feel like I'm putting a lot more consistently and gaining a lot of confidence,” said Conners. “I've been working really hard on the putting and yeah, feeling great over the ball and definitely seeing the lines really well and trying to be pretty quick in my routine, committed to the target and it's working out well.”

The native of Listowel, Ont., has made one prior appearance at the Players Championship, finishing tied for 41st in 2019. He was in the field last year before the event was cancelled.

Despite his limited experience on TPC Sawgrass, he said the course appeals to him.

“I feel like my game suits a lot of golf courses really well. I definitely like the challenging golf courses and I've always really liked this golf course, so just excited to come here playing well and, like I said, a lot of confidence and it's a great challenge, but something that I'm excited for.”

Nick Taylor was two shots back of Conners, in a tie for sixth after the morning wave of players.

“The rough is up, so if you miss fairways there's no guarantee you can get to the green,” he said. “And the wind was kind of up all day, probably from the third hole on. And greens are firming up. So it's probably as tough I have seen it since I can remember, especially on a Thursday.”

Taylor had two bogeys on his card, both coming after wayward drives. He was strong on the par-3 holes, hitting it to seven feet on the third hole for a birdie and to five feet on the nervous 17th where he settled for par.

It was another fast start for Taylor, who has a first-round scoring average of 69.375 in his last eight starts. He was particularly impressive in Hawaii where he fired opening rounds of 67 and 66 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the SONY Open.

“I've obviously had two good starts at start of the year,” said Taylor. “Riviera I think was a good stepping point, I had a good weekend there. Kind of battled to make the cut and kept going. My game feels good. It's obviously just playing solid, those two instances where I played well, they're shootouts, kind of get off to a slow start on weekend you're getting lapped. So I prefer these conditions where even par's a good score, so, yeah, I feel good about my game.”

Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin, the other two Canadians in the field, were set to play in the afternoon wave.