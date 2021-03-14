Conners puts together a strong Sunday for second straight week For the second consecutive week, Corey Conners put on a Sunday surge to get into contention on the PGA Tour. TSN Bob's Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The Listowel, Ont., native had one of the best rounds of the day at the Players Championship, shooting a six-under 66 that had him sitting in third spot when he finished up his round, just as the leaders were making the turn to the back nine. He ended up in seventh.

“I hit the ball really solid off the tee, a lot of good iron shots,” said Conners of his day at TPC Sawgrass. “A couple times I was in trouble I recovered really well, and made a couple good par-saving putts out there. Yeah, just been playing well all week. Just got a few bonus putts to fall in today.”

Conners made three birdies on the front side, holing putts from 10 feet, 11 feet and 14 feet, on the second sixth and seventh holes.

He made another birdie on the 10th hole and then lofted a gorgeous hybrid second shot on the par-5 11th, setting up an eagle.

“I've had a nice number the last few days with a hybrid and hadn't hit my best shots the last couple days,” admitted Conners. “But I really like when I can go for the green with that club or go for that green with that club. It was a really good number, just over 240 to the front, and landed just on the front of the green and sat down pretty nice for me.”

The 29-year-old added one more birdie on the par-3 13th after a gorgeous tee shot to five feet, but failed to make any more coming in. A three-putt on the par-5 16th was especially frustrating.

Still, it was another good outing for Conners whose game has been strong for the entire year. The Players finish marked his fifth top 10 in his last 10 starts.

“I'm doing a lot of things really well,” he said. “I'd say I'm hitting the ball really solidly, hitting it well off the tee. Ball striking is usually a strength of mine so that's really solid right now. Getting some putts to fall, as well, is a nice added bonus.”

After a week off, Conners will play in the in the World Golf Championship Match Play and then defend the title he won at the 2019 Valero Texas Open. It was not held last year due to the pandemic.

“I don't have experience being a defending champion,” Conners said of his lone PGA Tour victory. “It's kind of weird because it does feel like a long time since I've played there, but I'm really excited to get back, and I'm looking forward to a fun week in San Antonio.”

Conners will go from Texas to Augusta National for the Masters where he finished tied for 10th in November.

Meanwhile Adam Hadwin fired a final-round 70 to end up tied for 32nd. Starting the day four spots below that, the Abbotsford, B.C., product went into Sunday with a game plan.

That almost came off the rails in the early going when his second shot on the par-4 fifth hole buried under the lip of a bunker. That led to a double. He rebounded with a birdie at the next hole and then reeled off four in a row from nine to 12.

“I told myself at the beginning of the day I was just going to try and stay patient and just pick targets and make golf swings today,” said Hadwin, “and whatever happened, happened. It tested my patience a bit early but it was nice to bounce back with a chip-in on 6 and made some nice putts.”

Nick Taylor posted a one-under 71 and ended up tied for 49th.