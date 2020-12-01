Curlers ready to rock in the bubble Curing Canada is taking its rocks and brooms, and heading into the bubble. After a sudden ending to last year’s championship season, Curling Canada unveiled a detailed plan to hold four major events in one location, all with strict protocols in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter

Although the dates haven’t been finalized, the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier, presented by AGI, the world men’s curling championship and the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship will be held at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

“Right after March 12, when we had to cancel the women’s worlds in Prince George, we sat down and had to think, ‘What is it we can do and what can we do safely and responsibly?’ It’s been months of planning,” said Katherine Henderson, CEO of Curling Canada.

“Everybody wants to see this happen. We’ve proceeded with caution and tried to do the right things right and, at the end of the day, I think we’ve got something here that’s a real winner.”

Drawing off experiences in other leagues such as the NBA and NHL, Curling Canada’s plans are extensive and involve a myriad of stakeholders from sponsors to member association, as well as a number of different level of governments and health authorities. Bringing it all together has been a minor miracle.

As with other sports that have created bubbles, curlers, officials and all other necessary personnel will be tested multiple times before they get into a closed area encompassing a hotel and the curling facility, and then be under strict regulations with regular testing as events unfold.

Everything from dining to practice time to workouts in a gym had to be planned out.

Other issues that needed to be solved included how teams would qualify for various events if regional championships weren’t held and what rules would be in place for rinks travelling from other countries for the men’s world championships.

For the players, however, the chance to compete will be worth any unusual protocols.

“A lot of curlers, including myself, were pretty disappointed with how the season ended last year in a pretty abrupt fashion,” said Brad Gushue, whose team won last year’s Tim Hortons Brier but didn’t get a chance to play in the world championship when it was cancelled. “So to hear that they’re going to go ahead with the Season of Champions, I know I’m pretty excited and I think the fans out there will be pretty excited.”

“We were just praying that we would be able to play the Scotties again,” said Kerri Einarson, skip of the defending Canadian champions. “When the news came out it was pretty exciting and we’re pretty fortunate to be able to play again.”

As with many other sports, the curling will go ahead without any fans, meaning an unusually quiet atmosphere for players used to the din of cheers, cow bells and moose calls. That will be difficult, especially for those veterans who have learned how to throw a rock while spectators are screaming.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” admitted Gushue, who has a bye into this year’s event as defending champion. “I think for teams like ourselves, Kevin Koe, any of the teams that have been around and played in a lot of big championships, I think it’s going to be even more of a challenge because you draw off that energy from the crowd and without them there, it’s going to be different.”

The lack of fans is just one hurdle players will need to face. The isolation for an extended period, being away from families, dining, exercise, practice and more will become tests in the limited area.

“It’s going to be very unusual and with so many things we aren’t used to,” said Einarson. “There are so many rule changes and off ice. It will be wearing masks and straight back to our rooms. It’s going to be very different.”

“There are going to be a lot of things to overcome,” added Brad Jacobs, the 2013 Brier winner who lost to Gushue in last year’s three-versus-four playoff game. “The teams that are mentally strong will do well.”

Jacobs is also wondering if his team will need to play a provincial championship before making it to the Canadian final. The Northern Ontario Curling Association is expected to announce this week it will not hold a final and will simply let the reigning champions to stay in place another year. That would send Jacobs and Krista McCarville back to their respective national championships.

Other provincial and regional jurisdictions are weighing their options with some, such as Ontario, still hoping to hold a scaled down provincial playdown in a curling club rather than an arena.

No matter who gathers in Calgary, there will likely be some rust as Canada’s top teams have played very little due to the pandemic restrictions.

The Jacobs team, for example, has played just two events this season, one that was cut short when a player in the field leaned he had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

But the lack of play, the bubble, the protocols will all go by the wayside when the players step on to the ice and viewers tune in to watch.

“People want to see curling back on TV,” stated Gushue. “And I know us as athletes want to get back out there and compete as well.”