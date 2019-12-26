Hunter mum on starter ahead of Canada’s tournament opener against USA Who will start for Team Canada? Head coach Dale Hunter is playing coy ahead of his first game behind the bench at the World Juniors. Mark Masters has more as Canada makes their final preparations for their tournament opener against USA.

Team Canada held a media availability at Ostravar Arena on Thursday morning. Team USA held a full skate.

Who will start for Team Canada tonight?

"We'll see," said Dale Hunter with a smile. "We'll see."

The coach is playing coy ahead of his first game behind the bench at the World Juniors, but here's what we know. Only the three goalies skated during Canada's allotted time this morning with Guelph's Nico Daws the first one to leave the ice. Portland's Joel Hofer and Moncton's Olivier Rodrigue, already designated as third goalie, stayed out for extra work.

"Our goalies have been sharp through the whole process here," Hunter said when asked specifically about Daws. "It's not an easy choice, put it that way, and that's a good thing."

Daws seems the likely choice, though, and not just because he was first off the ice this morning, which is the usual protocol for a starter. He has the best numbers since Canada's camp opened and didn't allow a goal in regulation or overtime in his two pre-tournament games. Hofer, meanwhile, allowed three against Finland on Monday.

---

Follow Team Canada's Journey At The 2020 World Juniors With TSN Direct!

Get access to stream TSN’s exclusive coverage, including every game, news and highlights from SportsCentre and more.

Subscribe Now > TSN.ca/Subscribe

---

Neither Daws (.939 save percentage in the OHL) or Hofer (.937 in the WHL) has played for Canada at an international event, which may be an advantage, in a way, because the Americans don't have quite as much film to pore over.

"Not a lot," USA coach Scott Sandelin agreed. "Certainly, the last couple days we've been trying to find out certain things and tendencies like you do for any team."

Ferraro on Hunter's coaching style: 'Completely unlike the way that he played' After playing against him for more than a decade, Ray Ferraro discusses how head coach Dale Hunter is much different than former player Dale Hunter and how he seems to be more of a players coach, trusting his players and giving them some leeway in how they play while keeping it at a quick pace.

---

If Daws does get the call, it will put an exclamation mark on an incredible transformation. Back in June, he was an underwhelming back-up, who got passed over in the NHL draft. A summer diet helped him drop 25 pounds and take his game to another level.

"It's been crazy, honestly," Daws said following Canada's Christmas Day practice. "I still haven't really taken it all in yet. It's one of those things that, I don't know if I'll be able to appreciate it until I look back at it. It's been a crazy four months."

Daws' parents, Steve and Stefani, were due to arrive in Ostrava on Thursday morning.

"They're a little crazy," Daws admitted. "My mom, the puck comes in my end and she doesn’t watch, and my dad is screaming at everything. I don’t even think he knows what he's yelling at."

At times, Daws has actually heard his father from the stands.

"It's a bit embarrassing," he said with a laugh. "I have to look up (and gesture at him to calm down and) relax. He gives it to the refs sometimes. He's a big fan of the game so he's just very vocal."

Daws almost seemed more concerned about his father's over-the-top support than Team USA. He doesn't plan to do too much video work despite having never faced most of the NCAA-dominated roster.

"You want to be prepared," he explained, "but you also don’t want to get in your head too much."

Of course, he is aware of Cole Caufield, who scored a record 72 goals last season with the U.S. National Development Program.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him," Daws noted. "I've never actually played against him or really watched, but I've heard he's got a really good shot so (shrugs) try to stop him."

Daws on performance against Finland: 'I felt really good, really confident' Goalie Nico Daws was perfect in his last tune-up game before the tournament begins on December 26th, stopping every shot he faced in the 30 minutes he played. The decision on who starts in net for Canada has not been finalized yet, but Daws likes his mindset right now, feeling really good and confident.

---

There's no drama when it comes to the American goaltending situation as Sandelin confirmed he will go with Spencer Knight. The 13th overall pick in June's draft, Knight has a .940 save percentage with Boston College this season.

"We talk a lot about his demeanour and how calm he is in the net," Sandelin said, "and right now he's got some confidence from the first half that he's had."

Knight, a Panthers prospect, never seems to get rattled and has World Juniors experience thanks to a stint as the third goalie last year.

"Things are good he's the same, if they're not he's the same and I think that's good for your team," said Sandelin. "I think your team needs to see that, because I think demeanour is a big part of this tournament because there's a lot of ebbs and flows and momentum swings and you have to stay with the game and he's a guy that, if you're looking at in net, he can do that."

While Canada stayed off the ice on Christmas Eve and this morning, Team USA skated in full all three days. Why did Sandelin have his team on the ice today?

"Probably the only time we're going to skate in the next couple days aside from the games," the coach explained. "I think it's good, get them out there, get the blood going, you know, I like game-day skates and some of those guys do too."

---

Team Canada has two players with professional experience this season in centres Barrett Hayton and Joe Veleno. But while Hayton was loaned to Hockey Canada by the Coyotes before the group left for Europe, Veleno only arrived from Grand Rapids a week ago and played in just one of the pre-tournament games.

What's it like transitioning back to the junior level?

"It's a little different, for sure," the Red Wings prospect said. "You got more time and space, more time to make plays so that felt a little weird, honestly, on the ice, but got a couple reps in in practice and just feeling the puck a little bit. Skating around on the bigger ice, it's a good thing with my speed and skill-set, but that was a little adjustment."

Hunter believes the AHL experience will ultimately be a big benefit to Veleno, who played in all situations with Grand Rapids.

"In the American League they're big guys and you look at the D for the Americans, they're big too so you got to play heavy and he's going to be used to it," the coach said.

Veleno's line, with wingers Alexis Lafreniere and Nolan Foote, produced a couple goals in Monday's final dress rehearsal against Finland.

What did Hunter like?

"Their intensity in the one-on-one battles," he said. "They battled hard in the corners. Everybody can see the nice plays out there but I like, as coach, in the corners they won battles and that’s what created a lot of opportunities for them."

Veleno reflects on how AHL has helped him become a more 'complete' player Nineteen year-old Joe Veleno enjoyed a prolific QMJHL career, capped by a 104 point season with Drummondville in 2018. But despite his junior success, it has been his jump the AHL level that has had the biggest impact on his game. Mark Masters has more.

---

Of the four players wearing a letter for Team Canada at the World Juniors, only Ty Dellandrea isn't a returnee. So, what earned him an 'A'?

"You see how hard he plays," said Hunter. "He’s an intense guy, hard worker and good player, you bring that all together and you got real good leadership."

Dellandrea is in his second season as captain in Flint where he's helped build the team back to respectability after a couple down years. The lowest moment, the Stars prospect says, was a 17 game winless streak (0-16-1) to start last season. The Firebirds were outscored 104-36 in that soul-crushing stretch, but Dellandrea still produced 17 points.

"I learned a lot," he said. "A lot of adversity that helped me create not just a hockey player, but the person I am today. Just working through tough times and tough seasons has helped me come out this year (strong) and it’s been fun to win games for Flint and be part of these Team Canada events."

Flint is 18-13-0 this season with Dellandrea leading the way with 37 points.

In a short tournament full of twists and turns, mental toughness is crucial and Dellandrea seems to have that in spades. Hunter has been leaning on the Dellandrea line, with wingers Liam Foudy and Aidan Dudas, to start periods. As Dellandrea puts it, that trio likes to "set the tone."

"Dale wants us to play hard and aggressive and take a toll on the other team," Dellandrea said. "Usually they’re starting their best lines so we want to shut them down. I find that fun."

Button's World Junior Player Profile: Dellandrea is dialed in at every single turn With the World Junior Hockey Championship just a few weeks away, Craig Button takes a closer look at centre Ty Dellandrea and why he's a catalyst type player.

---

Projected Team Canada line-up for Thursday's game:

Lafrenière-Veleno-Foote

Byfield-Hayton-Cozens

Foudy-Dellandrea-Dudas

McMichael-Thomas-Lavoie-Mercer

McIssac-Smith

Bahl-Bernard-Docker

Byram-Addison

Drysdale

Daws

Hofer