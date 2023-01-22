Bills searching for answers after disappointing end to season The Buffalo Bills were soundly beaten for the first time this season, from the opening kickoff to the final gun. TSN's Dave Naylor has more on the Bills' disappointing elimination from the playoffs by the Bengals.

Dave Naylor TSN Football Insider Follow| Archive

Over the course of this NFL season, the Buffalo Bills haven’t always looked like the Super Bowl favourite they were pronounced to be back in the summer.

But they almost always found a way.

They entered their divisional playoff game against Cincinnati riding an eight-game win streak and having lost just three games all season — one in overtime to the Vikings, one which they statistically dominated against the Dolphins and a weird one against the Jets.

But those were all games that the Bills were competitive in throughout. And but for a play or two could have, should have won.

There is no such consolation surrounding their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game Sunday.

The Bills were soundly beaten for the first time this season, from the opening kickoff to the final gun, with barely any sense they were ever a threat to win this game.

The Bills had home field advantage and a much healthier roster than the Bengals, who played Sunday without three starting offensive linemen.

After 'one of the worst games they've played all season,' where do Bills go from here? TSN NFL reporter Dave Naylor weighed in on Buffalo's season-ending loss to the Bengals in the Divisional Round, and which areas the team needs to address for next season.

And as the snow started to fall as if on schedule just prior to kickoff, there was every reason for them and their legions to believe this would be their day.

That is until the game started.

There weeks earlier when they met for their Monday night showdown with the AFC’s No.1 seed up for grabs, the Bengals took the unusual decision of taking the ball first and then marched down the field for a score, setting the tone in a game that was halted after nine minutes and never finished when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

On Sunday, the Bills won the toss and elected to take the ball after halftime, as most teams do, choosing to let the Bengals posses the ball first.

But for the second game in a row against Buffalo, the Bengals set the tone on their opening drive and took the early lead. When the Bills went three-and-out on their opening drive, the Bengals did it again, mixing high percentage medium throws with a surprisingly good running game to make it 14-0.

Offensive yardage after one quarter was 160 to eight.

The Bills had a horrible time trying to get the Cincinnati offence off the field on Sunday, as the Bengals managed to shorten the game with repeated long drives that were clock killers and and often produced points.

With each drive, the Bills seemed to get more desperate, sensing the way things were going in a way they had not all season.

Through the first 16 weeks of the regular season, the Bills were the only NFL team that rushed for at least 100 yards in every game.

Against the Bengals, on a day that called for a running game because of the slick weather, they produced just 63 and 26 of those were from eight Josh Allen runs that came mostly out of desperation.

Cincinnati’s two running backs — Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine — combined for 138 yards on the ground, which was 101 more than the Bills got out of Devin Singletary and James Cook. They added 49 yards receiving while the Bills duo amassed just five.

That allowed the Bengals to control the game script once they got their lead and put it away with relative ease.

When Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow dropped back to pass, he unloaded the ball consistently quickly and ahead of the Bills pass rushers who could have used Von Miller’s presence in a big way.

The Bills best chance to get back into the game came before halftime when an opportunity for back-to-back possessions at the end and start of the half netted them just three points.

Those were the final points they scored, their 10-point output their worst of the season. When a team that averaged more than 27 points a game during the regular season puts up 10 in a home playoff game there are going to be questions asked.

Like why the run game fell so flat and why the receiving unit beyond Stefon Diggs was consistently hit-and-miss at times this season, one of those being Sunday.

The Bills have repeatedly got into close games this regular season where Allen would do something to flip the script in their favour.

But they’d never had to do it from the kind of deficit and domination they sustained against the Bengals. And on a slippery field with the Bengals defence knowing what they had to defend, the Bills were toothless for most of the second half.

All of which brings this franchise to an interesting place, one often encountered by great young teams loaded with raw talent.

The Bills have been a regular season juggernaut, winning 47 regular season games over the past four seasons, during which they’ve been just 4-4 at playoff time.

Their championship window remains wide-open but this team will head into next season carrying more baggage than it did a year ago.

With Kansas City facing Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game, the Bills will get to witness the two franchises that have got in their way each of the last two seasons.

The obstacles are obvious.

The solutions to get past them are less so but that’s the mission before the braintrust at 1 Bills Drive as their calendar officially flipped Sunday to the 2023 season.

What it will take to fulfill their Super Bowl aspirations?

The pass rush without Miller, the receivers beyond Diggs and the disappearing run game will all be part of that discussion.

But right now it’s hard to get past the outcome of this season being anything but a disappointment.