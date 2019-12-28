Daws leaves morning skate first ahead of clash against Russia Only the goalies skated during Canada's allotted time this morning and just like on Boxing Day it was Guelph's Nico Daws who left the ice first, the usual routine of the starter. Team Canada and Team Russia held a limited media availabilities at Ostravar Arena ahead of Saturday's game at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Only the goalies skated during Canada's allotted time this morning and just like on Boxing Day it was Guelph's Nico Daws who left the ice first, the usual routine of the starter. But, just like a couple days ago, the coaching staff isn't giving anything away.

"We're still in that evaluation process here trying to figure out what we're going to do," insisted assistant coach Mitch Love. "Everybody will find out tonight."

Daws stopped 28 of 32 shots for Canada in a win against the United States on Thursday earning a positive review from coach Dale Hunter. Portland's Joel Hofer, who sealed the CHL's Russia series win in a shootout, is waiting in the wings.

There's no guesswork needed on the Russian side as assistant coach Igor Larionov confirmed Amir Miftakhov will start.

"It's back-to-back games so we got to give everybody a chance to get into the World Championships and get that kind of the pressure out of the way," Larionov explained.

Russia faces another bitter rival, the United States, on Sunday.

Miftakhov played the third period of Russia's opening loss to the Czech Republic stopping all five shots faced. Yaroslav Askarov started that game, but the top goalie prospect in the next NHL draft looked nervous in his World Juniors debut allowing four goals on 17 shots.

"It's a pressure for everybody, especially young kids, but he's been really solid," said Larionov. "Obviously, he knows, like, he's got to be better, but there's no blaming the goalie. So, he's a really good kid and he's a future superstar and he's going to show his best in the games to come."

---

Much like Canada, Team Russia is stressing discipline after a penalty-filled opener. Russia was two men short on three separate occasions against the Czechs.

"No stupid penalties," Calgary Hitmen defenceman Yegor Zamula said when asked what has to change. "There were a lot of stupid penalties and the Czech Republic has a pretty good power play."

"It's all about discipline," agreed Larionov, "focus, concentration and play five-on-five."

During yesterday's power-play work at practice, Canada focused solely on five-on-three situations. In between reps, Love, who coaches Saskatoon in the WHL, showed the group video on a laptop, which was perched on the rinkside boards.

"Just some different looks, some set plays we could potentially run, just have some clips from my club team," Love said.

Barrett Hayton scored twice on the man advantage against the United States thanks to some sweet set-ups from Alexis Lafreniere.

"Laf's passing ability is first class," said Love. "The plays he made the other night are no fluke, that is Laf, it's the other four guys on the ice that have to find spots to get open for him. Especially in junior hockey if you can one-time pucks you're a threat and that's what Hayton brings on that one side."

Lafrenière to Hayton! The captain ties it for Canada 👀 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/yrQK5COyeu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2019

Canada went 0/5 on the power play in two pre-tournament games before breaking out against Team USA. What changed?

"The simplicity," said Love. "We've been talking about that for the last couple weeks. We shot a lot more pucks. We got into the house and got pucks to the net. Now, tonight's going to present a different challenge. The Russians block a ton of shots. We're really going to have to open up our eyes in terms of different looks."

---

Team USA centre Shane Pinto scored a pair of goals against Canada while getting the better of his University of North Dakota teammate, defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker, on a couple of occasions. Has the American claimed bragging rights?

"No, it's who wins, for now," Pinto said with a grin. "I think we'll see him again, but right now he has the bragging rights."

The pair of friends and fellow Senators prospects met up briefly after the Boxing Day clash and wished each other good luck the rest of the way. But now, Pinto says, it's back to radio silence between the two.

And on Friday night Pinto was back to generating offence for Team USA. He had another goal and added two assists in a win against Germany. With six points in two games, Pinto currently leads the tournament in scoring.

"I'm sticking to what works for me and finding areas to score," Pinto explained. "I like the front of the net and I think I'm pretty good at that."

Shane Pinto gets his third of the tournament as USA evens the score again.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/11WB8SHvud — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2019

The six-foot-two, 192-pound native of Franklin Square, New York has used his body effectively, including to set up an Oliver Wahlstrom goal on Friday. He held the puck along the boards at the offensive blue line drawing in a pair of Germans before dishing to the Islanders prospect.

"I knew Wahlstrom was coming through so I thought I'd take a hit to make a play," Pinto said.

GOAL and a BEAUTY!



Oliver Wahlstrom (@NYIslanders) dangles to double the lead for the United States.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/YusHqatFEI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2019

Pinto, who's centring the top line with Leafs prospect Nick Robertson and Wahlstrom, sees plenty of room for improvement for the Americans.

"We can get to another level," Pinto said. "We can attack more in the offensive zone, kind of have more puck possession, we're having too many one-and-dones in the O-zone, not supporting our guys."

As for his first taste of the World Juniors?

"Awesome," Pinto said with a big smile. "It's everything I've dreamed of so far."

---

Projected Team Canada lines for Saturday's game:

Forwards

Lafrenière-Veleno-Foote

Byfield-Hayton-Cozens

Foudy-Dellandrea-Dudas

McMichael-Thomas-Lavoie

Merc​er

Defence​

McIssac-Smith

Bahl-Bernard-Docker

Byram-Addison

Drysdale

Goalies

Daws

Hofer