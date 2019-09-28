Defending champion Raptors looking for respect entering new year We interrupt our regular scheduled programming of media day – the unofficial start of the NBA New Year – to bring you a very important PSA from the Toronto Raptors. Their message: We’re still the champs. TSN's Josh Lewenberg has more from Toronto Raptors media day.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – We interrupt our regular scheduled programming of media day – the unofficial start of the NBA New Year – to bring you a very important PSA from the Toronto Raptors.

Their message: We’re still the champs.

Not the Golden State Warriors, whose coach has already crowned them the team to beat. Not the Los Angeles Clippers, who won the off-season’s biggest prize. Not the Los Angeles Lakers, who added a second superstar to a roster that already included one of the greatest players of all-time.

The Raptors enter the 2019-20 campaign as defending champions, whether it feels like it or not.

It’s a weird and almost unprecedented thing, when the champion isn’t being feared or even respected as champions generally are, but it’s the reality the Raptors face on the eve of training camp.

Without Kawhi Leonard – the player most responsible for delivering their first-ever title – and Danny Green, most see them as defending champs by name only. That’s fair, of course, their chances of repeating are slim, but you can see why that might not sit well with the returning players, who bled – in some cases literally – for that trophy.

“I hear a lot of people saying, with all the changes this team made, it's going to be different, and we're not going to even make the playoffs,” Serge Ibaka said at the podium on Saturday morning. “Sometimes I just smile because it's not true. We lost Kawhi, we lost Danny, but we still have the same group of champions. Those two weren't the only champions, and now we have the mentality of a champion. We know what it takes to be a champion.”

“I’m an NBA champion,” said Fred VanVleet, still sporting a scar under his right eye where he needed stitches to close the gash he sustained during a Finals game last spring. “Nobody can ever take that away.”

These Raptors are only the third team in NBA history to open a season as defending champions without the reigning Finals MVP on their roster. They’re the first to open a season as defending champs with that Finals MVP on somebody else’s roster.

Vegas is projecting them to win 46.5 games after winning 58 a year ago. That, according to their win projections, would be tied for the 12th-best record in the league and the fifth-best mark in the East.

They’re not getting a lot of love outside of Canada these days, but it might not be as awkward as you would think. The team’s longest tenured players, and even some of the newcomers, are used to being underestimated, overlooked, and maybe even disrespected. It’s a familiar feeling and one that has defined many of their careers.

“It’s no different,” said VanVleet, a key contributor to that championship run – even getting a vote for Finals MVP – after going undrafted in 2016. “This is my fourth year, and three out of four years we’ve been disrespected and counted out and talked bad about. So you learn to deal with it. It doesn’t take any emotion or energy out of my day. I’m not losing sleep over it.”

“I mean it feels the same to me,” said Norman Powell, a former second-round pick. “It’s been the story since I’ve been here. Every year we’ve been counted out – ‘We’ll be a middle of the pack team, not going to make the playoffs, or we’re going to be a first-round exit’, this, that and the other, whatever story they come up with. So it’s nothing new. This team’s been there. The team is full of underdogs who want to go out there and prove people wrong.”

For years, that’s been the team’s calling card: the chip on their shoulder. Kyle Lowry was the disgruntled journeyman point guard, turned perennial all-star and franchise icon. Pascal Siakam, the kid from Cameroon who didn’t even pick up a basketball until he was 18 and is now a budding star in the NBA, the league’s reigning Most Improved Player. Individually and collectively, it’s in their DNA.

“All the bandwagons and all the people that came after Kawhi and kind of went away, it's kind of like back to us. Just continue to grind and be who we are, the Toronto Raptors, always known to be that team that everyone kind of doesn't look at. It definitely puts a chip on our shoulders, and we want to continue to grind, continue to be who we are and work hard. That's what we've always done.”

Even last season, when the Raptors graduated to contender status with the trade for Leonard – a top-5 NBA player – it was still something they talked about and prided themselves on. They were the first team to ever win a championship without a lottery pick on their roster.

Since, they’ve added players to fit that mould. Stanley Johnson was the eighth-overall pick in 2015, a player that was supposed to step right into the Pistons’ starting lineup and become a big part of their future. That’s not the way things turned out and now, despite his pedigree entering the league, he comes to Toronto with something to prove. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Johnson’s college teammates, has a similar story.

Terence Davis, who is destined to become a fan favourite, likens his NBA start to that of VanVleet’s – going undrafted and having to, as the Raptors’ point guard would say, bet on himself.

Even the returnees aren’t lacking for motivation going into the new season. Siakam could be playing for a new deal, if he doesn’t get extended before the season, and will be inheriting an expanded role with Leonard gone. OG Anunoby will aim to bounce-back after a difficult sophomore season, on and off the court. VanVleet is trying to shed the sixth man label and prove he can be a starter. Even the vets – Lowry, Ibaka and Marc Gasol – are going into contract years.

These Raptors are no longer contenders but, like the DeMar DeRozan-led iterations that came before them, they seem poised to exceed expectations.

“I think it's a very hungry team,” Gasol said. “We all understand what Kawhi meant to the team and how well he played in the playoffs. But we also understand how good we can be as a team. So we are going to invest everything needed to be that team.”