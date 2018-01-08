Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Professionally speaking, things couldn’t be going much better for DeMar DeRozan.



The Raptors’ leading scorer is second among Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting, trailing only Boston’s Kyrie Irving, as of last Thursday’s initial returns. He guested on Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest ESPN podcast. And, on Monday, he was named the East’s Player of the Week for the third time this season.



It’s the eighth time he’s won the award, overall, which moves him ahead of Vince Carter and Chris Bosh for most in franchise history – just the latest feat on a long list of team records that now belong to DeRozan, the face of this Raptors organization.



That he’s turning heads and earning more league-wide recognition than ever before should come as no surprise. He’s playing the best basketball of his nine-year NBA career.



In three games since the calendar turned to 2018 last Monday, DeRozan has averaged a league-best 35.7 points, highlighted by a career-high and franchise record 52-point performance in Toronto’s overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on New Year’s Day. He’s done it shooting a remarkably efficient 56 per cent from the field and 11-of-20 from three-point range, while recording 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

The Raptors – who won all three of their games last week, including a couple of big ones over Milwaukee – outscored opponents by 38 points when DeRozan was on the court and were bested by six with him on the bench.



Recently, he’s been playing with a heavy heart, which makes this run he’s on that much more commendable. On Sunday, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported that DeRozan’s father, Frank, is battling kidney disease. DeRozan flew home to Los Angeles in between games late last month to be with his family. You wouldn’t know it from watching him, on or off the court. It’s been business as usual for Toronto’s budding superstar.



Those that have paid attention know DeRozan’s been trending upwards for a while now, particularly over the last year as he’s taken his all-around game to new heights. One measure of his consistency over that stretch: DeRozan has now won Player of the Week honours in each of the NBA’s last seven full months, dating back to the start of last season.



Known for his tireless work ethic, DeRozan told Wojnarowski that he would wake up and begin his workout routine at 4:15 AM every morning this past summer. On New Year’s Eve he was in the gym getting extra shots up, something that’s become an annual tradition for him.



In addition to the areas in which DeRozan already excelled – scoring from the mid-range, attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line – the 28-year-old has shown continued improvement on the defensive end and with his three-point shot.



A career 29 per cent three-point shooter, DeRozan has hit 26 of his 49 attempts from beyond the arc over the last nine games – the most threes he’s ever taken or made in a nine-game stretch.



Following Monday’s game in Brooklyn, DeRozan and his team begin one of their toughest stretches of the regular season – a 12-day span in which they’ll face seven consecutive opponents currently at or above .500. To put that into perspective, only six of their previous 20 contests came against teams with winning records.



With the spotlight on them more than usual, especially on Thursday when the Cavaliers come to town – a nationally televised game in the United States – and then again against Golden State on Saturday, the Raptors have an opportunity to prove they’re for real, and DeRozan will be at the forefront of it.



If he can continue rising to the occasion, here and then again come playoff time, the accolades will surely keep coming his way.