Despite red-hot start, Flames feeling far from satisfied The Calgary Flames are off to their best six-game start in franchise history after defeating some serious 2022-23 season contenders, such as the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. But, as Salim Valji writes, Flames players and head coach Darryl Sutter say the team has yet to piece together a complete 60-minute effort.

The Talking Point: Are the Flames the best team in the NHL?

The Calgary Flames are among the best teams in the National Hockey League early in the season, having won five of their six games.

They beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their home opener Oct. 13 and then went on to defeat some serious 2022-23 contenders – the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins – with their only loss coming against the upstart Buffalo Sabres last Thursday.

The Flames’ public comments, however, paint a picture of a group that has done the opposite.

Off to their best six-game start in franchise history, the Flames strongly feel that their play is far from being well rounded and that there is another level to strive for. Several players have pointed to their game at even-strength. One of the few stats Calgary is below average in this season is five-on-five goals for, where they rank 18th.

“We have lots to do,” head coach Darryl Sutter said after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Penguins. “We gave up (21) shots in the second period. You think that’s close to 60 minutes?”

Nazem Kadri, who scored twice on Tuesday and leads the team with nine points in six games, echoed his coach.

“We haven’t really pieced together a full, full 60 [minute effort] yet,” he said.

“There’s been fifties and around there, but there are still some lapses and that’s what we’re trying to correct…we hold ourselves to a high standard in here. We understand that it’s a roller coaster ride throughout the course of the season but it’s definitely more enjoyable getting wins.”

While Jonathan Huberdeau (who potted his first goal as a Flame on Tuesday), Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli find chemistry with each other, Kadri’s trio with Dillon Dube and Andrew Mangiapane has emerged as the team’s top line.

They constantly hem other teams in their defensive zone, grinding along the boards and finding each other in open space. They have combined for seven goals and 17 points. At five-on-five, Mangiapane, Dube and Kadri are among the team’s top-five in high danger scoring chances (Toffoli and Mikael Backlund are the others).

“He’s smart and knows where to be on the ice at all times,” Mangiapane said of Kadri.

“As a line, there’s still some room to grow, and that’s just playing and knowing where each other is on the ice. He’s a smart player. Dubes and I just want to work hard, do our best, and help the team win and that’s why we’re successful…that’s when we’re at our best, is when we’re working together, playing together, playing fast, hard-working, tenacious on the puck, making teams cause turnovers, and I think we can capitalize on their mistakes. That all happens with work ethic.”

Rasmus Andersson woke up on Wednesday to find himself among the league’s leaders in points by a blueliner with seven points in six games. He, too, isn’t fully satisfied yet.

“It’s kind of funny because I’m not super happy with my five-on-five play so far,” he said.

“It feels like I spend too much time in the [defensive] zone. It’s one of those things, just kill the play a bit quicker and get it to the forwards and then play in the [offensive] zone. But it feels like we’re in the D zone for X amount of seconds and we’ve got to go change, so just play a little more aggressive down low and then join the rush.”

The 25-year-old Andersson did more cardio this summer, and he’s now playing more than he ever has. His ice time is up over a minute compared to last season, and he’s playing more than three minutes a night on one of the league’s better penalty-killing units (ranked 10th overall heading into action Wednesday night).

“I feel like I did my work this summer,” he said. “My body feels good. I was ready to play bigger minutes this year.”

Andersson quarterbacks the Flames’ top power-play unit, a role he took on last season and has continued to grow into. Like Huberdeau, Andersson has tried to quell his pass-first instinct and instead shoot more. So far, he’s averaging two shots per game – up slightly from 2021-22.

“I feel like I touch the puck more this year than I did last year on the power play,” he said.

“Johnny, Naz, Lindy, and Toff, they’re pushing me to shoot more too, so that obviously makes it easier.”

Kadri did acknowledge the team’s hot start, adding that there might still be some bumps in the road as the team strives for that next level they’re perpetually trying to reach under Sutter.

“It’s not all going to be pretty,” Kadri said, “but at the end of the day, we’re grinding and getting the job done.”

The Flames, who play nine of their first 10 games at the Saddledome, next host the Oilers Saturday night.