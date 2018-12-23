TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada, which held a practice on Saturday night at the Hollyburn Country Club in Vancouver ahead of their final pre-tournament clash against Finland on Sunday.

Mikey DiPietro will start Canada's final pre-competition game against Finland on Sunday, but will be replaced by Ian Scott halfway through.

"That gives them both the chance to pl​ay in Vancouver with all those fans and that environment before the tournament starts," head coach Tim Hunter explained. "So, they will have seen it, lived it. We're expecting it to be a full crowd. And the rink boards, glass, everything, these guys have to get used to all that stuff, the way the pucks rim, the way the pucks bounce off the boards and we want them to experience that in a game."

While DiPietro, a Canucks prospect, got into one period of a pre-season contest at Rogers Arena in September, Scott will be playing his first game in the building.

"It will definitely help," the Prince Albert goalie said, "getting used to the lights and the crowd and stuff like that."

"I'm kind of familiar with it," DiPietro noted, "but definitely a bigger stage and a lot more fans in the stands."

DiPietro is looking forward to getting reacquainted with the boards in the building admitting he's kind of forgotten what they're like.

What's the biggest difference about the feel of a bigger barn?

"The atmosphere," said DiPietro. "The momentum. You can really feel it in the arena, the excitement, so definitely a few nerves will be there."

"I find I don't think about it too much," Scott said. "Obviously, all the toys and stuff, it's pretty cool to look up at."

Canada opens the tournament with games on consecutive days (Dec. 26 v Denmark and Dec. 27 v Switzerland) so Hunter noted there's a "good probability" that DiPietro and Scott will split the first two starts.

"Then after that we can head in one direction or not," Hunter said, "but we'll see how it goes."

For the first time since blocking a shot off his hand in the final selection camp scrimmage on Dec. 14, Brett Leason practised with Team Canada.

"It felt really good," said the Prince Albert Raiders winger, who had been skating on his own this week. "I've just been thinking about it the past few days, just getting back with the team, skating, moving my feet, flying, shooting on goalies. I was really happy to be back."

And Leason, who led the WHL in scoring when he left for Canada's camp (64 points in 31 games), will play on Sunday against Finland.

"It'll be really good to be back, to be playing, to be moving fast and get a feel for how fast it's going to be before the tournament kicks off," he said.

Any discomfort remaining due to the injury?

"No, everything's back to normal."

Leason rotated in on the fourth line with Mackenzie Entwistle during Sunday's workout.

"He just practised there today with that group," said Hunter. "We didn't want to disrupt anything in practice. Today was about coming out and feeling the puck a little bit. We didn't do anything really arduous out here today. We'll work him in, we'll find a spot for him, we'll decide where he's going to play eventually. But right now we'll just get him in, get him some reps and see how he goes. He hasn't played a game in a while so we want to get through that as well."

Leason practised in the bumper/slot position with the second power play unit as Morgan Frost shifted to the left flank with that group. Noah Dobson was the odd man out.

—-

Jaret Anderson-Dolan describes it as "a nothing play." The Spokane forward was in his own end trying to do the right thing when disaster struck on Oct. 27.

"I was just boxing a guy out in front of my net and I turned and he was right there and I didn’t get my legs behind me and I went to push into him and bent my wrist back," Anderson-Dolan recalled. "I didn't even know what happened, finished the game and then the next morning went for X-rays and found it was fractured."

The first thing he thought about?

"How it would affect coming here to World Juniors. I knew it would be right around the timeline for me to be back for this."

Anderson-Dolan had surgery in early November and his recovery was projected to take six to eight weeks. So, that meant even if he was ready for Boxing Day, Canada’s staff would need to save him a spot with very little track record this season.

The Kings prospect did start the year in Los Angeles recording one assist in five NHL games, but only played two games with the Chiefs after being sent back to the WHL. That’s not exactly an ideal lead up to the biggest junior tournament in hockey. And Anderson-Dolan wasn’t able to participate in any of the selection camp scrimmages either.

But Hunter and the Hockey Canada brass were already sold on the Spokane co-captain, who also wore the 'C' for Canada at the under-18 World Championship in 2017.

"We really liked him," Hunter said. "I think he was the most detailed player in the way we were trying to play in the summer, the detail in the small things we're trying to do as a team. He was a leader in the summer and he has those capabilities. He's a great kid. He’s enthusiastic."

Anderson-Dolan received positive feedback at the summer camp, but still wasn't sure that would be enough.

"The night they made the final cuts, they pulled me in and said, ‘If you can prove you can play in a game and prove your wrist is ready to go then you have a spot.' At that point I still really didn’t know if I’d be ready to play, but after that first week of practising, following that, it felt good and I was cleared for contact so once I found that out I was pretty excited."

Anderson-Dolan has been able to play in the pre-competition games this week and is already looking like his old self.

“It was a lot of relief," he admitted. "I was kind of on the edge of my seat.”

A relief to Hunter as well, who counts on guys like Anderson-Dolan to set the tone.

"He looks like he hasn't missed a beat," the coach said. "Stopping on pucks, climbing above the play, detailed with his stick, detailed with his routes, forechecking and tracking back in the D zone and competing on pucks, that’s his game and that’s why he’s a likeable player, because he’s detailed in all the little areas that our important to our game."

Nick Suzuki, who also played with Anderson-Dolan at the under-18 level, has enjoyed lining up beside someone who has such a keen understanding of the game.

"He knows what systems we’re running at all times and he can remember plays like it’s nothing so he’s a good guy to have on the line," Suzuki noted. "He can bring up a bunch of plays from before like it just happened so it’s pretty special to do that.

Where does Anderson-Dolan get his detailed nature?

"I think just lucky for me I’ve always been that way," he said, "raised that way and been around people that focus on details like that so it’s always been a part of my game and part of my life. It’s not really something I think about it’s just kind of what I do.

Lines at Saturday’s practice:

Forwards

Comtois-Glass-Tippett

Lafrenière-AndersonDolan-Suzuki

Frost-Hayton-Studnicka

Veleno-Bowers-Entwistle/Leason

Defence

Brook-Dobson

Phillips-Bouchard

Smith-Mitchell

McIssac

Goalies

Scott

DiPietro

Power play units at Saturday's practice:

PP1

Bouchard

Tippett-Studnicka-Glass

Hayton

PP2

Smith

Frost-Leason-Suzuki

Comtois​​