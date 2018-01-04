Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

When the year finally closed on golf for 2017, Dustin Johnson sat atop the Official Golf World Ranking.

The 33-year-old logged four wins, three of them in consecutive starts, $8.7 million in earnings, and was first in Strokes Gained: Total with a mark of 1.905, perhaps the key statistical measurement of his game versus the rest of the tour.

Despite a list of achievements most tour players don’t reach in a career let alone a year, Johnson believes it might be possible to be even better in 2018. He said an eight-, nine- or 10-win season, something not done since Tiger Woods won eight in 2006, is certainly possible.

“I definitely think I can,” he said to reporters in Maui, Hawaii ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “Obviously I'm going to have to play very good golf. The guys out here, as you all know, there's a lot of really good players out here on tour, and for me to do that I'm going to have to play some really good golf, but definitely capable of it.”

Johnson was on pace for what appeared to be a big season a year ago. But in April, a slip on a rain-soaked Augusta, Ga., step derailed what looked to be a runaway campaign. Not only did it knock him out of the Masters, but the injury hampered the 6-foot-3 golfer for five months, limiting his rotation through the ball.

“That kind of threw me off there, I struggled for a while after that,” admitted Johnson. “But I feel like the game's starting to get back to close to the form it was when I was playing so well there at the beginning of last year.”

The key for Johnson is seeing a left-to-right flight on his shots. Several years ago he changed his swing to bring in a cut – a reliable ball flight more to his liking. It hasn’t been there consistently for him since the injury but he’s now seeing it with his irons and driver, a good sign he said.

The other part of his game that really never left him during his recovery ­– and proved to be the big difference in his rise to No. 1 in the world – is with his wedges. In 2014, he was ranked 80th in approach shots from 50 to 125 yards. Last year, he was 15th. It’s one of the reasons why seven of his 14 career wins have come in the last two years.

It’s not uncommon to see Johnson on the range hitting wedge shots with a Trackman launch monitor behind him, trying to dial in exact distances. At a recent outing for his club company, TaylorMade, he would hit a shot and predict the distance, usually ending up only a yard or two off from what the launch monitor revealed.

Heading into the new year, a continued improvement in his wedge play is one of Johnson’s few goals. Unlike other players, he’s not the type to write down any specific resolutions.

“I don't do really too many outcome goals, just more process,” Johnson said. “Obviously, improve wedge play, I need to improve my bunker play, get a little bit better with putting. But as far as outcome goals, I just want to, I feel like if I do the right things then the outcome is going to be there and I'm going to achieve all the goals that I want to.”

So if all things are working and he stays healthy, can he get back to the point last year where he seemed almost unbeatable? Can he add more majors to his 2016 U.S. Open crown? Can he remain atop the world rankings for a second consecutive year? No one has managed that since Woods in 2008-09.

Johnson will get his first crack at a win in 2018 in Hawaii on a course that seems tailor made to his talents. The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort is a big, wide-open track where he can pull driver out of the bag on a lot of holes. He’s finished in the top 10 in five of his previous seven starts here.

In 12 months from now, when this year comes to an end, how will Johnson determine whether or not it was a great year?

“I don't know,” he stated with a smile. “Ask me at the end of the year, I'll tell you if it's great or not.”