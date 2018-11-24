Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – When James van Riemsdyk steps on the ice Saturday with the Philadelphia Flyers, it will be against a Maple Leafs’ team he played six seasons for, in his first trip back to Toronto since departing in free agency last summer. And his former teammate Nazem Kadri can’t wait to be a one-man welcoming committee.

“I might have to give him a little [something] extra tonight,” Kadri said with a conspiratorial smile after the Leafs’ optional morning skate on Saturday. “[But] I’m sure it’s going to be emotional for him to come back. I don’t think it ever really sinks in until you come back as a player on the visiting team and see the surroundings and what you’ve been so used to seeing over the past six years. He was a great teammate and always will be a great friend of mine.”

In a way, Saturday’s game will bring the first decade of van Riemsdyk’s career full circle. It was the Flyers who first drafted the now 29-year-old second overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and then traded him to the Leafs for defenceman Luke Schenn in 2012. When his contract was set to expire last July 1, van Riemsdyk said this week the Leafs were up front about not wanting to pursue an extension, and so he returned to Philadelphia on a five-year, $35 million pact.

In his last two seasons with Toronto from 2016-18, van Riemsdyk was tied for the fourth-most even-strength points on the team (116) and had the second-most power play points (39), adding to his career total of 294 points in 413 contests. Production like that made it hard for Toronto to part with the winger.

“He’s as good a power play guy as you can have in hockey,” said head coach Mike Babcock. “Good teammate, good person. Was a good Leaf for a long, long time. You miss him, but the problem is you can’t have them all. But JvR is one of those guys who will do anything to get better. Loves hockey, loves being around the game, is excellent to say the least.”

“He’s probably the best net-front guy in the league, in even the last decade or so,” added Jake Gardiner, a teammate during van Riemsdyk’s entire Leafs’ tenure. “I thought he got better and better every year.”

That love of honing his craft is what still stands out to most of van Riemsdyk’s old teammates, and is also what’s made his transition back to Philadelphia so challenging.

In the first period of the Flyers’ second game this season, van Riemsdyk was hit with a shot from Colorado Avalanche defenceman Mark Barberio that broke a bone, and sidelined him for 16 games. Saturday’s game will be just his seventh of the season, with one goal and three assists to date.

Regardless of the setback, van Riemsdyk’s commitment to overall wellness and improvement has been and continues to be a backbone of his success.

“He was one of the best professional guys I know. He prepares better than anyone in the league I would say,” said Gardiner. “Just starting with when he wakes up, he does certain routines, treatments, takes care of his body. He’s a great friend to me; I train in his gym in the summers so we spend a lot of time together. I’m happy for him, he’s in a spot that he likes and he’s comfortable.”

It will be the Leafs’ job on Saturday to make van Riemsdyk and the rest of the Flyers as uncomfortable as possible playing in their building. Toronto is limping back to town after dropping its last two games on the road, hoping to ride their three-game home winning streak into a much-needed victory.

But doing so will require the Leafs hold onto the puck more efficiently against Philadelphia than they did in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Leafs were only tagged with five giveaways on the night, but three of Columbus’ four goals in that game came off turnovers, in what was the third straight game Toronto fell behind an opponent 2-0 in the first period.

“Doesn’t matter how hard you play, how much time you spend in the offensive zone, if you turn the puck over, usually it ends up in your net,” surmised Babcock. “We really skated, but I thought we didn’t take care of the puck last night and I thought it hurt us.”

The Flyers played on Friday as well, in a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers, so at least in that respect the playing field will be even. Where Toronto would like to start tipping the scales again is on their power play. Those units are 3-for-22 in the Leafs’ last nine games, and they haven’t converted on any chances in their last four games. Toronto now ranks ninth in the league on the power pay (23.8 per cent), while Philadelphia is 26th (15.7 per cent).

It’s an area where Philadelphia stands to benefit from van Riemsdyk’s returning net-front contributions, and Toronto certainly misses them too. But since van Riemsdyk's on the opposite side of the ice now, Toronto's troubleshooting in that aspect continues.

“We have to score,” Babcock said. “If you’re a scorer and you score, it’s kind of like adrenaline running through you and pumps you up. If you don’t score, it takes it away from you. We changed a few things here this morning just in talking, some nuances to what they’re doing, and get ready for tonight. We have to find a way to put one in the net.”

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Philadelphia:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Sparks starts

Andersen