Even with new contract, Bichette faces pivotal 2023 With an impressive slash line that torched league pitching last season, shortstop Bo Bichette is locked and loaded for three more seasons in a Blue Jays uniform. But as Scott Mitchell writes, the soon-to-be 25-year-old’s bat isn’t really in question – it’s his glove and defensive value that will continue to be under the microscope.

What does Bichette's extension mean for his future in Toronto?

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Heading into his fourth full big-league season, Bo Bichette has proven he’s one of the best offensive shortstops in the business.

But even with 1,727 trips to the plate under his belt and an impressive .297/.340/.491 slash line backing up his early-career exploits, the soon-to-be 25-year-old heads into 2023 with newfound financial security and still a lot yet to prove.

Most of the proving has to do with his glove.

The bat isn’t really in question, especially after Bichette torched league pitching to the tune of a .337/.378/.543 slash line and a 163 wRC+ in the second half of last season.

There are a lot of down-ballot MVP votes in his future, and the bat is the reason why.

There’s really no need to quibble with the offensive profile, one that comes with low walk totals and a streaky nature that can carry a lineup for weeks at a time.

Add in a renewed emphasis on the basepaths this season for Bichette and the fantasy numbers and SportsCentre clips are going to be there with regularity.

But the long-term position you can definitely debate and Bichette’s glove will continue to be under the microscope in the near future as the Toronto Blue Jays attempt to get over the hump and make a legitimate World Series run.

The eye test wasn’t great in 2022 and the metrics back that up emphatically.

Last season, Bichette placed 30th amongst MLB shortstops when it comes to Outs Above Average, posting a minus-7 figure that put him near the bottom of defensive value at maybe the most important position on the field.

Defensive Runs Saved didn’t like his work with the glove last year, either, as it gifted Bichette an ugly minus-16 mark, which came on the heels of a plus-7 value across his first three seasons in the show.

Defence has been a focus for Bichette and the work he puts in pre-game is evident, but it doesn’t seem to be improving as he enters his age-25 season.

After inking a three-year extension that will guarantee the Florida native at least $33.6 million between now and the end of 2025, Bichette heads into the year looking to (again) prove that his long-term spot is at the six and not second base.

The contract gives both sides financial certainty.

The Jays now know exactly how he fits into the salary picture over the next three seasons now, and Bichette, personally, doesn’t have to wonder how the team values him.

Bichette has been publicly making a bit of a stand against the MLB arbitration process and how young players are valued across the sport, but the extension will put that on the backburner, ready to be lit back up when Bichette heads into 2025 and free agency beckons.

As camp unofficially opens in Dunedin, Bichette talked Monday about a hearing that never happened and the personal nature that takes a toll, despite everyone’s best efforts to stick to the old adage that business is business.

“I'm going to go in there and say, ‘I’m good,’ and they're going to say, ‘Yeah, you're good, but you're not that good,’” Bichette said at the club’s player development complex Monday.

“Arbitration is an incredibly flawed process, one that isn't very good for the game. There's no reason to pit owners and executives against players. Just no reason.”

And that’s how its viewed — us against you.

For front office executives, it’s not as personal in nature because no one is telling them how they need to do their jobs better.

Jays GM Ross Atkins has been through hearings before — the last two being pitchers Ryan Tepera and Marcus Stroman — and the view is different from the exec side.

That’s just human nature.

“If you’re not fully tapping into every aspect of the process, which a hearing is just a part of the process, then you're not fully utilizing it and respecting it as it relates to running the best possible business,” Atkins said Friday. “That doesn't mean thinking about saving every possible dollar all the time. That means building the most efficient roster that you possibly can. As we do every single deal, what we have to always be cognizant of is building the best possible team around each deal. And that means having discipline. And sometimes that means being willing to go to a hearing.”

Now, the next time Bichette has to talk contract, it’s going to be remarkably positive as either the Jays will be backing up the Brinks truck well ahead of November 2025, or he’ll be sitting back and hearing the pitches from teams desperate to secure his services.

The question is whether he’ll still be viewed as a shortstop or if he’s made the switch to the keystone by then, a decision that’s likely looming within the next calendar year for the Jays.

Right now, however, Bichette is locked and loaded for three more seasons in a Blue Jays uniform, but results — both with his glove and as a team — are all that matters now.

“It was never really about how much money I can make or anything like that,” Bichette said. “It was more about seeing that the team wanted to value me, and I think that the contract they gave me definitely showed that they value me and respect what I do here. That was really all it was for me.”