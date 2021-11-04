Everything falling back into place for Matthews The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner appears to be finding his offensive game after a slow start to the season, Mark Masters writes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (optional) and Tampa Bay Lightning skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

---

For the first time since returning from wrist surgery, Auston Matthews scored using his patented wrist shot.

"One of his signature shots and goals," observed coach Sheldon Keefe of the Tuesday-night tally.

It was an important moment for the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner and his teammates.

"It's, like, okay, here we go, things are starting to fall back into place," said Keefe. "I think there's a level of comfort within that and positivity and the confidence of the team grows with it."

Pierre Engvall could feel the buzz on the bench in the moments after Matthews scored his first of two goals against the Golden Knights.

"It felt really good," Engvall said. "You could see on Matthews too, the smile it put on his face when he scored. That was huge for the team."

Matthews is now up to three goals in seven games this season.

"It's nice to see it's finally going in for him," noted linemate Michael Bunting, "and now I'm sure he's going to keep that rolling. I'm sure he's coming in with a lot more confidence today. I'm excited to see him play."

The shots have certainly been there for Matthews this season. He has fired 31 pucks on net or 4.4 per game. Last season, he averaged 4.3 per game, which trailed only Nathan MacKinnon.

"So many players in today's game have that pass-first mentality, he doesn't, and I think that's a gift," Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. "His ability to shoot from different angles, shoot from his feet, shoot from outside, it's a unique skill and he's probably the best at it."

Matthews scored 41 goals in just 52 games last season. He produced 47 in 70 games before the pandemic halted the 2019-20 regular season.

"He's been screwed [out of] a couple 50-goal seasons with COVID and the scheduling," said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. "His release is top notch. It's amazing."

Stamkos is the last NHLer to reach the 60-goal milestone, having accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Ovechkin is the only other player to hit that mark in the salary cap era (65 goals in 2007-08).

If Matthews scores at his rate from last season (0.78 goals per game) over the final 72 games of this year, he will join that elite club with exactly 60 goals.

"I definitely think he's probably next on the list to score 60 in this league just based on what he's done the past couple years," Stamkos said.

On Tuesday, Matthews recorded his 40th multi-goal game in the NHL. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the only player with as many multi-goal games since 2016-17 is Washington's Alex Ovechkin (43).

---

The road will be a lot easier for Matthews if Toronto's top power-play unit gets on a roll. His classic wrist-shot tally on Tuesday came with the Leafs on the man advantage and it was the first goal for that unit since Matthews returned.

"I just liked the way that they worked off of the puck," said Keefe of the quintet of Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly.

"They shot the puck and created some loose-puck scenarios where they had to compete and find ways to get it back. You fall out of structure sometimes doing that and that in and of itself can sometimes create opportunities while the other team is a little disoriented. That is really how we scored. [Vegas] didn't get back into their structure quickly enough, we were able to make a play and find a seam. When their penalty killer made a mistake, it opened up the seam to Auston. We capitalized on it. The biggest thing was just the way they worked and competed on it."

Taking Steps



The Leaf: Blueprint Moment #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/1kmo12XdER — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 4, 2021

---

Stamkos has five goals through nine games this season making this his best start since 2016-17 when he had six goals through nine games.

"Well, not to be captain obvious, but he's healed," Cooper pointed out. "When you have some of the injuries he's had, it can cloud your mind and when you come back from them you're questioning exactly what you can do, what you're capable of doing and, at times, you're playing a little defensively because you don't want to get hurt again. He had a summer to heal. He comes into camp in great shape, and he's just taken off from there. You can see that he's playing without reservation, and it's really helped his game. When Stammer's in that mode, good things can happen."

"It's just waking up and your body feeling somewhat good instead of the opposite," Stamkos explained. "It's training too, in the summer, being able to do things that you haven't been able to do."

Stamkos, who hasn't played a full season since 2017-18, has excelled this year despite moving back to the centre spot.

"I hadn't played there in a couple years, so a little bit of an adjustment period," the 31-year-old said, "just getting to different areas of the ice. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling confident in that position."

---

Bunting has fit in well in the four games he's played on Toronto's top line alongside Matthews and Nylander.

"I just try to play my game," the 26-year-old rookie said. "I just try to play hard on the forecheck, force turnovers and get the puck into their hands. I just try to get to the net and try to get in the way of the goalie and play a simple game. That's all I'm trying to do, and I feel like I'm doing a pretty good job right now."

Bunting's determination to get to the net is the big reason why he's scored 13 goals in his last 31 NHL games.

The pride of Scarborough, Ont. is one of a handful of Leaf regulars who always takes the ice for the optional morning skate. And he always stays out late to do some in-tight work.

"That's my home," Bunting said. "That's where I play is in front of the net, so I got to master my skill there and to be able to whack those free pucks in. So, any time I can practice that, I try to do that."

Manny Malhotra passes pucks to Bunting, who's stationed at the top of the crease. The assistant coach will often bounce the puck off the side of the net so Bunting can play the carom.

"Each angle that we try, there's different shots that have a higher percentage of going in," Bunting said. "I try and get it up high and tight as quick as I can."

Michael Bunting in his office … working on playing weird bounces off the side of the net pic.twitter.com/ZUrEcMeUqT — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 30, 2021

Bunting keeps tabs on Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk and Tampa's Corey Perry, who he considers net-front experts.

"Any time those guys are playing I watch and see if I can pick up anything," he said.

---

Engvall was asked about going up against fellow Swede Victor Hedman.

"He's probably a top-five defender in the league both defensively and offensively," Engvall noted. "I'm going to try and beat him wide. That's probably my best shot."

The speedy winger speaks from experience. He blew past Hedman during a game in Tampa on Feb. 25, 2020.

"I've done it once before, so I'll try to do it again," Engvall said with a smile. "I think it was on the PK during my first season up. I mean, he's fast. He's a good skater too, but that's probably the best shot to beat him."

Pierre Engvall walks Victor Hedman pic.twitter.com/CWJXnSTRcK — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 26, 2020

---

Travis Dermott blocked a shot off his foot during Tuesday's game against Vegas and missed Wednesday's practice, but the defenceman was back on the ice at Thursday's morning skate.

"Dermott is going to be a game-time decision so that would be the only potential change," Keefe said of his lineup. "He skated this morning, which is obviously a positive sign compared to where he was yesterday."

If Dermott is unable to play, Justin Holl will get back in after sitting out the past two games as a healthy scratch.

Travis Dermott taking part in Leafs optional skate



Missed practice yesterday @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Q6y5io0KD6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 4, 2021

The team recalled defenceman Kristians Rubins from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

"It's an insurance call-up," Keefe explained. "But he's a guy we brought up for a reason. He's played well with the Marlies, had a great camp with us, and we like him a lot, so it's a good chance to get him up and spend the day.

The 23-year-old Latvian has three points in six games with the Marlies this season.

"The first thing that stands out, of course, is his size [6-foot-5, 227 pounds], but he moves well with his size and offensively has good instincts, can move the puck," said Keefe. "As he's matured and evolved as a pro, I see him really recognizing how valuable it is to defend hard and be physical ... He's adding different layers to his game physically and in how he defends and that is making him a legitimate NHL prospect."

---

Projected Leafs lines for tonight's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Dermott

Muzzin - Brodie

Sandin - Liljegren

Campbell starts

Mrazek

Lines at Lightning morning skate:

Cirelli - Point - Killorn

Palat - Stamkos - Barre-Boulet

Maroon - Colton - Perry

Joseph - Bellemare - Raddysh

Hedman - Rutta

McDonagh - Cernak

Sergachev - Foote

Vasilevskiy starts