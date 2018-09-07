It’s clear that there are two types of teams in the NHL’s Atlantic Division: the haves and the have-nots.

The league wholeheartedly believes parity and competitiveness across an 82-game regular season are paramount in order to attract and sustain the interest of fans. It’s one of the reasons the league consistently reviews items like draft reform, the playoff format and revenue sharing. They want to ensure every team in the league puts their best foot forward at all times. It is an admirable effort, and a challenging one.

That’s what makes the landscape of the Atlantic Division so fascinating. We’ve seen divisional imbalance before – under the NHL’s win-your-division playoff format, we routinely see teams with more wins and more points on the outside looking in because of the division they play in. But this year’s Atlantic Division could offer up a new extreme of inequity.

Of the eight teams in the Atlantic, it certainly feels like the fates of seven are sealed. I don’t think anyone sees Toronto, Tampa Bay or Boston (in no particular order) missing the postseason. These were all high-end playoff teams last year that are either turning over the same roster or, in Toronto’s case, even adding significant firepower.

The southern end of the division is a dumpster fire of epic proportions. Ottawa has already publicly signalled that a full rebuild is coming and have their three best players all on expiring – and very tradeable – contracts. Detroit looks like they are in the midst of a lengthy rebuild. Montreal returns a roster with little offensive firepower, players well past the peak of their aging curve, and one of their best attackers (Max Pacioretty) on the trade block. Buffalo added a number of weapons in the summer and surely has the highest upside of the group. But even there, we are talking about notorious underachievers and a returning roster that was dreadful last season. Florida is the eighth and final team – a team not nearly good enough to swing with the league’s elite but clearly better than this croup of four, and surely they’ll hang in the middle of the pack all season long.

The line of demarcation between playoff contenders and teams chasing lottery picks seems as clear in this division as it has in recent history. And the betting world seems to concur.

Over/under point totals are an interesting data point here. These point totals are set by oddsmakers to generate equal wagering on both sides of the bet so that the sportsbooks end up winning, regardless of outcome. And because of that, sportsbooks are incentivized to find the “sweet spot” – the point total projection that causes everyone to say, “Yes, that sounds about right.”

If you look at this year’s projections, you can see how tightly clustered three of the four divisions are. You can also see how disparate the Atlantic Division is:

The oddsmakers and the betting public see the division split in decisive halves, which is why the Atlantic’s box on this plot is twice as large as any other division. It’s simultaneously driven upwards by the forecasts for the division’s best teams and anchored by the division’s worst. The individual components for the Atlantic are graphed below for reference:

The concern here for the league is that the Atlantic seems rather predictable this year and meaningful regular-season hockey within the division may be limited. Barring a substantial roster change, a critical player injury, or an incredible Golden Knights-like run, it’s hard to see how the division will create much drama. The top half of the division is loaded with teams that seem like great bets to rack up easy wins and point totals against a handful of squads that are probably already thinking about the 2019 draft.

Now, the Atlantic could be the league’s best source of entertainment and high-grade hockey come playoff time. But that’s seven months away. In the meantime, I’d recommend keeping a closer eye on the Central Division – a high-talent seven-team grouping that could be even more of a bloodbath than the one we witnessed last season.