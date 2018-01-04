Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cale Makar noticed the “Dude, Where’s Makar?” sign pressed against the KeyBank Center glass during warmups.

He thought it was clever. He wondered why no one thought of that before.

But he didn’t get the reference. He was only two years old when Ashton Kutcher’s cult comedy hit theatres in 2000 – yet another reminder of how staggeringly young the stars that capture Canada’s attention for two weeks at the World Junior Championship are.

“Now it makes a lot more sense,” Makar said, laughing.

That sign’s word play turned out not only to be clever, but raised a pertinent question: Where is Makar? Why isn’t he playing more? Seemingly every time the puck is on Makar’s stick, he is making something magical happen.

They’re questions Team Canada coach Dominique Ducharme heard, too.

Now, it appears the people will get their wish for more Makar in Thursday night’s semi-final against the Czech Republic (7:30 p.m. on TSN 1/3/4/5).

Makar skated on a pair with Kale Clague in practice on Wednesday – clearly Canada’s healthiest defence – after spending most of the tournament as the team’s seventh defenceman. Dante Fabbro rotated through a pair in that role.

Makar’s play, with three goals and three assists putting him just one point short of the team lead, likely forced Ducharme to make his only lineup change of the tournament so far. Up until Tuesday’s quarterfinal romp over Switzerland, Ducharme had not tinkered with any of his lines or pairs.

“I don’t ever want to change,” Ducharme said.

Makar did not play more than 10 minutes in Canada’s only two games of the tournament so far that have mattered – against Finland (6:54) and the United States (9:27). The rest of his ice time is skewed because Canada either rested or missed other defencemen due to injuries in blowouts against Slovakia (25:12), Denmark (15:48) or Switzerland (18:14).

There was no way to keep Makar on the bench.

“He’s playing well, there’s no doubt about that,” Ducharme said. “There were some games when we had six [penalties] and he won’t be used on the PK, so it affects his ice time there. But we like the way he plays. He’s playing well, adapting well, we can see he’s more comfortable.”

The Colorado Avalanche were sold on Makar’s offensive instincts enough to select him No. 4 overall last June from the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

But the Calgary native’s offensive explosion at World Juniors is only a surprise in that he hadn’t been piled up numbers so far this season as a true freshman at UMass-Amherst in the NCAA.

Makar’s goal against Team USA in front of nearly 45,000 fans outdoors on Dec. 29 was his first since Oct. 27. By his estimation, he’s playing “a little bit” better than he did at the collegiate level this season, which is what the Avalanche would like to see in a best-on-best environment.

“I think I’m getting a little more confident in terms of moving the puck,” Makar said. “I’m feeling pretty confident, but I think a lot of that stems from the guys I play around, being able to rely on them and know that they’ll be available for pass options and puck support.”

This tournament, with the unique roster setup of seven dressed defencemen, was really the first time in Makar’s career he’s been the seventh man. It was an adjustment.

“At the end of the day, it is a little different,” Makar said. “With Canada it seems everybody accepts their role. Whether I’m playing consistent minutes every night, I’m going to accept that and play consistent every shift. You take it in stride and just come to the rink with a good attitude.”

Part of the reason Makar was slotted in the seventh spot was because of what Ducharme originally called a “trust” factor, likely referencing play in the defensive end.

Makar has the ability to wipe away any potential mistakes with points. Dynamic was the first word Ducharme used to describe Makar.

“He changes direction so quick that he creates space for himself,” Ducharme said. “From there he can make a play or attack the net. He’s really dynamic. He’s moving side-to-side really well. That gives him more time and space.”

Makar displayed that elusiveness when he sidestepped a Swiss attacker at the blueline and then wired a top-shelf shot in from the point on Tuesday for one of the prettiest goals of the tournament. Some coaches may see that sequence as high risk, but as Ducharme learned, it’s hard to repress that kind of talent and ability.

Ducharme trusts him with the keys to the Makar.

“For sure,” Ducharme said. “We have seven good D. They’re all different and we want everyone to be involved. We’ll see all seven guys.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli