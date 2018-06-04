Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK NBA THOUGHTS:

1. STEPH CURRY (Warriors): Just an amazing shooting performance, knocking down a record nine three-pointers in Game 2. Curry's movement without the ball was stellar, using screens and his ball-handling creativity and change of speeds is delightful to watch. His array of rainbow shots is pretty remarkable.

2. CAVS' D: I Can’t believe I’m saying this, but it’s true: I was a whole lot more impressed with the Houston Rockets' scheme than what these guys have offered so far. There has been poor transition coverage, disorganized switching and communication and a subpar ability to protect the paint. In addition, we're not seeing lots of possessions where there are engaged multiple-effort plays during the 24-second shot clock. This has to change. Giving up an average of 123 points and the Warriors shooting .540 from the field and .390 from three is not going to get it done.

3. WARRIORS' PASSING: They are truly fun to watch when they commit to all (Kevin Durant) the ball and carve you up as a team. The Warriors registered 59 assists combined in the two games. They have the Cavs chasing all over the place. The ball moving quickly with a purpose combined with great spacing and off-ball movement/actions create a variety of concerns for a defensive scheme that create multiple breakdowns and holes. These guys punish your mistakes.

4. WARRIORS' D: I Iove how they started the game with lots of ball pressure, terrific help, communication and rotations. They protected the rim and challenged shots. JaVale McGee’s length and presence make them difficult to score on at the rim. He was engaged and they got after it holding the Cavs to a very respectable .410 and .330 field-goal shooting in two days. Outstanding job.

5. CAVS SHOOTING: They're -9 in the series on three-pointers made. You can’t lose this category. They’ve shot a woeful 19-64 from distance and I would argue that lots were nice, clean looks that you must nail if you’re going to hang with Golden State. Obviously, with Games 3 and 4 at home, I fully expect the Cavs to be more comfortable and effective shooting the ball. They also have to do a much better job chasing the Warriors off the three-point line. With Andre Iguodala’s status up in the air for Games 3 and 4, the window is still open to at least make a series out of this, but they’ll have to really bring it with greater offensive execution and shot conversion.