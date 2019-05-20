Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong returns with his five quick thoughts on Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Pascal Siakam's determination, Norman Powell's contributions and more.

1. PASCAL SIAKAM (Raptors): Loved the determination he played with in Game 3 with 25 and 11 in 51 minutes. Not every play is going to go your way, but it’s how you react to it and keep on fighting. Love the energy and resilience he showed. Huge play fouling out Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was in attack mode all game.

2. NORMAN POWELL (Raptors): In a good rhythm the past two games with a combined 33 points on 13-22 shooting. He’s making sound high percentage decisions and picking his spots aggressively. He looks comfortable and confident which is a nice development for him and his team. They need positive energy and he’s bringing it.

3. FRED VANVLEET and DANNY GREEN (Raptors): Yes, they’re struggling shooting the ball with a combined 2-20 in Game 3, yet both made big shots late and with a huge 2OT win, maybe those shots get each of them going. Sometimes all you need is to see it go in the basket and know that your made shot impacted winning. Both of them are too good at that skill to continue to struggle if those same shots come their way in Game 4.

4. ERIC BLEDSOE (Bucks): Clearly struggled and forced his game at times in Game 3 shooting 3-16 with five turnovers. George Hill and Malcolm Brogdon were calmer, under control and more productive than him. You win on the road with your point guard controlling the action and setting the tone. His inconsistent play was a problem for his team.

5. DRAYMOND GREEN (Warriors): He was completely dialed in and tremendously impactful in Game 3 at Portland with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists along with four steals. One of the best games I’ve ever seen him play. Certain guys have the makeup to thrive in a hostile road environment and he feeds off of it. With Kevin Durant injured, he has clearly taken on more responsibility to lead and produce. He’s doing it.