Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

The National Hockey League has been modelling a number of different scenarios that could see the regular season resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Maple Leafs’ goaltender Frederik Andersen is open to trying just about any of them ­– including isolating in one city and playing without fans.

“I'm not against [any of] that,” Andersen told reporters on a conference call Thursday. “I think everyone wants sports back on, and I think if there's a chance we can go back to play, we owe it to ourselves to play the game we're so passionate about and we owe it to the fans that have been waiting, too. I think live sports will be a big part of bringing the world back to normal.”

Andersen hunkered down in his Toronto condo when the NHL first hit pause on March 12, hoping to wait out a short break. But as the days lengthened, that small space became suffocating. By that time, Andersen was no longer able to get back to his native Denmark due to increased travel restrictions, so he took up teammate Auston Matthews on his offer to isolate at the centre’s home in Phoenix.

“Denmark was ahead of Canada and the U.S. a little bit [in terms of] being shut down so [going back there] was out of the question for me, and Auston was kind enough to offer me [the chance] to come down here and actually have someone to talk to,” Andersen said. “We get pretty competitive in some of the things we do, which is fun. I'm very appreciative of being out here.”

Matthews told reporters in early April that he wasn’t peppering Andersen with shots during their regular workouts (“he’s not a road hockey goalie,” joked the 22-year-old), and given the lack of ice available to players during the pandemic, Andersen has had to be creative in maintaining his skills.

Andersen had just been getting his game back on track when the season shut down, after losing four of five starts during a stretch in the middle of February. He rebounded with a 4-0-1 run from there, giving the netminder a 29-13-7 record with ​a .909 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average on the year.

“I do have my gear out here, so I think we're going to experiment a little bit,” Andersen said. “[Matthews] has a sports court in his house now, so I definitely think we're going to test that out and shoot some pucks and maybe I’ll work on stickhandling as well as my shot. In times like this, you’re coming up with something [different] like [using] a tennis ball machine so you don't miss too many steps in this little interruption of the season.”

While it may be easier for forwards like Matthews or Mitch Marner to use rollerblades, a stick and ball to keep their coordination sharp, Andersen maintains there’s no reason goalies can’t also be on top of their game if and when play resumes.

“As a shooter, you don't really need a goalie to work on your shot. I think as a goalie, you definitely need someone to shoot at you,” Andersen said. “But I think it's all about what you do in your time off. I've been focusing on trying to keep sharp. I don't want to make it into an excuse or anything, so I just want to try to make the wait worthwhile and be ready when we do start back up.”

Andersen has stayed in regular contact with Leafs’ goalie coach Steve Briere over the pause as they brainstorm new ways for the goalie to hone his craft with limited resources.

“Stevie has been awesome trying to help me out with anything I need, like with video and keeping my mind mentally in the game still, or different drills to be doing,” Andersen said. “We’re trying to stress that we don't make this a pause where you don't get anything out of it. So, try to create a skill or sharpen your skills in any sort of way that's possible right now. You need to keep the mental focus on actually playing hockey even though you can't be on the ice.”

Part of that work has included reflecting on the Leafs’ first 70 games – for Andersen individually and the team as a whole. Toronto entered the pause on a high note by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1, and there was a cautious look ahead to what a potential first-round Stanley Cup playoff series might look like against the Bolts as the Leafs settled into third place in the Atlantic Division.

“There's a lot of different things to uncover [about the season],” Andersen said. “[It’s] not turbulent, but definitely a very eventful season, I think, with a coaching change and some ups and downs. But one thing I really liked about our team is the way we really answered the bell when we had our backs pushed against the wall. We saw some of our best games against some really good opponents, especially later on.”

Whether the Leafs will be able to pick up where they left off remains to be seen, but Andersen isn’t giving up hope that there will be a return to play and an opportunity for closure on what’s been a hard-fought campaign.

“[I want] anything that could be done to salvage the season and finish it or to [have a champion],” Andersen said. “I think all 31 teams have put in a lot of time and effort, so I definitely want to see something being done to try to finalize the season and move on and not lose out on all the hard work that's been put in.”