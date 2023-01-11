Free agent Dennis hoping to return to Stampeders Popular left tackle isn’t the only long-time Calgary Stampeder facing uncertainty ahead of free agency next month, Salim Valji writes.

Ahead of CFL free agency opening next month, a beloved Calgary Stampeder is making it known he wants to retire as a member of the organization.

Left tackle Derek Dennis, a fan favourite who has had three stints with the team over a seven-year span, saw his 2022 season end prematurely due to an ankle injury he suffered in September.

Calgary’s offensive line was far and away the best in the league last season, allowing a CFL-low 17 sacks –12 fewer than the next-closest team. The veteran Dennis was a big part of that unit and was the team’s nominee for the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.

Dennis, 34, is undergoing rehab in the U.S. and expects to be healthy for the start of the 2023 campaign, when he hopes to continue his career in red and white.

“To be honest, I’m really up in the air,” he said of his future. “I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I can’t give you a clear insight on what’s next for me…I’m just taking care of my day-to-day life and just waiting until I hear some news.”

He’s exchanged text messages with Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, who has not given him an indication on which direction the team is leaning towards.

The Stampeders released right tackle Julian Good-Jones earlier this week to pursue NFL opportunities, meaning the team will likely be without another starter on the offensive line.

“I feel like Calgary’s what I’m known for, and I would love to finish my career there,” Dennis said. “But again, I have three kids and a family and other expenses outside that I need to prioritize…As much as I do want to be back, I can’t just come back for anything.”

Dennis, who first joined the team in 2015, isn’t the only long-time Stampeder who might move on.

The team parted ways with longtime quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, trading his rights to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in November, and one of his favourite targets, Kamar Jorden, is also slated to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“It is tougher when you know you have such history with these guys and they’ve done so much for your team,” Dickenson said on Tuesday. “All I can really say is that we will be in touch and have been in touch slightly with guys after the season and we also have to understand that decisions are being made and it’s ever-changing, but it doesn’t diminish what those guys have done and can do for the organization.”

Starting linebackers Jameer Thurman and Cam Judge are also set to hit the open market. Judge was the team’s nomination as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian after finishing eighth in defensive tackles, and Thurman was one of the on-field leaders of the unit. Lineman Shawn Lemon, who is coming off a fantastic season where he tied his career high of 14 sacks at the age of 34 and was the team’s Defensive Player of the Year nomination, is also a pending free agent.

Dickenson didn’t have an update on any of the players, only saying that they remain in touch.

Coaching moves see franchise legends returning

Beyond the playing field, Calgary has made a few coaching changes, despite leading the league in several categories. Stamps legends Nik Lewis (receivers) and Juwan Simpson (defensive linemen) have joined the staff, replacing Marquay McDaniel and Cornell Brown respectively, while J.R .Davies is the new running backs coach, replacing T.J. Vernieri.

The changes at running backs and defensive line are particularly noteworthy because the Stampeders led the league in both rushing yards and sacks in 2022.

“T.J. put the work in,” Dickenson said. “Our offensive coordinator, Pat DelMonaco, does an outstanding job in putting the whole thing together. He has a big influence on the running backs, the running backs room, and the running game.”

Dickenson also praised quarterbacks coach Marc Mueller, calling him one of the best in the league.

Part of Dickenson’s mindset with the changes is him knowing he’ll eventually lose one of his coordinators to a head coaching opportunity. DelMonaco, defensive coordinator Brent Monson and special teams coordinator Mark Killam have been up for vacant head coaching roles in the past, and Dickenson feels it’s only a matter of time before they move on.

He sees real potential in his new hires to eventually take on bigger roles for the Stampeders.

“You’re always trying to find guys you think can be coordinators,” Dickenson said. “You have to see where you think you might lose people. I’m really happy that I was able to keep all three of my coordinators.”

Lewis and Simpson are both thrilled to return to Calgary. Lewis played 11 seasons for the Stampeders, while Simpson played nine. They were both part of the 2008 and 2014 Grey Cup champion Stampeders teams.

“Coaching is one thing I love to do the most,” Lewis said. “I’ve always been a cerebral player. I always played the game mentally before physically and that’s why I was able to play 14 years, understanding the game inside-out, not just what I was supposed to do but everybody else on the field.”

Lewis said his priority for the group is establishing consistency.

“Just trying to be a presence for the guys to allow them to be great for a long time,” he said. “We’re going to build consistent habits and be able to go out there and approach games and understand what people are thinking when they have to play us.”

Simpson has known for a long time he’d eventually coach.

“I just want the guys to play fast and play hard,” he said of his approach. “I’ll try and help them approach the game mentally on a different level. I’ll let the dogs go out and play. Clearly, I’ve come into a great situation with a great bunch of guys.”