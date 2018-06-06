TSN Toronto Blue Jays beat reporter Scott Mitchell ranks the top 20 prospects in the team’s farm system every Wednesday.

1. LHP Ryan Borucki

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (03/31/1994)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 175

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: 5-5 (10 starts), 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57.1 IP, 49 H, 19 BB, 47 K at Triple-A

Past week: 1-0, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K at Triple-A

Borucki went out and shoved against a Charlotte Knights’ lineup featuring old friend Michael Saunders on Saturday, spinning six shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox’ top affiliate to lower his ERA to a pretty 3.14 on the season. Using his fastball-changeup-slider mix, the lefty has been able to find a consistent groove lately, and hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in a start since May 1. Even more impressive, in three of those six starts, Borucki left the game with a zero on the board. Sooner or later, the Jays are going to reward him with a spot start, one that could turn into a lengthy audition if his Triple-A success translates.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (07/20/1994)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215

Pre-season top 100 rankings: Baseball America (60), MLB Pipeline (47), Keith Law ESPN (44), Baseball Prospectus (58), FanGraphs (36)

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut May 19, 2017

Season stats: 222/.364/.278 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 22 plate appearances (6 games) at High-A; .143/.250/.143 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB in 16 MLB plate appearances (7 games); .188/.248/.228 with 0 HR, 5 RBI, 7 SB in 109 plate appearances (27 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .320/.393/.440 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 3 SB in 28 plate appearances (6 games) at Triple-A

After producing just three multi-hit games coming into the week, Alford went out and revived his season with three multi-hit games in a seven-day span. Somehow, Alford had just one double on the season coming into the week, but then went out and swatted three of them in six games. The fact that it lifted his Triple-A average to just .188 tells you just how much the former two-sport star had been struggling. Injuries have once again played a role in his slow start, but it’s a rising strikeout rate that’s also contributed. Last year in Double-A, Alford struck out just 15.6 per cent of the time. This year, that number sits at 32.1 per cent through 27 games with the Bisons, which has led to his sub-.200 average. Things seem to be turning around, however.

3. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/01/1995)

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3 (6 starts), 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 34 H, 9 BB, 24 K at High-A; 3-2 (6 starts), 3.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 39 H, 12 BB, 21 K at Double-A

Past week: 1-0, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K at Double-A

Amazingly, the 2016 first-round pick has now made six starts at both High-A and Double-A this season, posting identical 3.47 ERAs in exactly 36.1 innings at each stop. His start Saturday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) was his best so far with the Fisher Cats, as Zeuch posted seven shutout innings, needing just 80 pitches. The strikeout numbers are never going to wow anybody and pitching to contact isn’t going to land Zeuch on top prospect lists, but the extreme ground-ball rate (57.6 per cent in Double-A) is giving him a chance to succeed.

4. OF/1B Ryan Noda

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 22 (03/30/1996)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 217

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .212/.439/.314 with 1 HR, 20 RBI, 8 SB in 198 plate appearances (47 games) at Low-A

Past week: .357/.389/.643 with 1 HR, 7 RBI, 0 SB in 18 plate appearances (4 games) at Low-A

It was only four games, but Noda enjoyed his best week of an interesting season, coming up with five hits in 14 at-bats, including his first home run of the year. His walk rate is extreme and it speaks to Noda’s pitch recognition and awareness of the zone, but scouts want to see him being more aggressive, rather than watching pitches in the zone go by as he tries to work another walk.

5. C Max Pentecost

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 25 (03/10/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 191

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .242/.295/.395 with 3 HR, 18 RBI, 0 SB in 139 plate appearances (34 games) at Double-A

Past week: .412/.412/.647 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 SB in 17 plate appearances (4 games) at Double-A

Pentecost was behind the dish in three of his four starts this week, but it was his bat that did the talking, as he collected hits in all four games, including three multi-hit outings. In the one game he didn’t have a pair of hits, Pentecost went yard for his third homer of the season.

6. SS Bo Bichette

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 20 (03/05/1998)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 200

Pre-season top 100 rankings: Baseball America (8), MLB Pipeline (13), Keith Law ESPN (17), Baseball Prospectus (19), FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .268/.340/.423 with 4 HR, 26 RBI, 15 SB in 247 plate appearances (54 games) at Double-A

Past week: .296/.310/.481 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 SB in 29 plate appearances (7 games) at Double-A

There are many signs that things are starting to click for Bichette at Double-A, as his strikeout rate is dropping and his power is starting to show up in games. After going homerless through his first 33 games, Bichette has bashed four of them in the last 22 games, striking out just 12 times in 97 plate appearances. Defensively, the reports on his work at shortstop vary — he’s made 11 errors in 52 games there, but it’s notable that he also made his second start of the season at second base last Wednesday.

7. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 22 (08/30/1995)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-0 (8 starts), 2.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44.1 IP, 27 H, 20 BB, 52 K at Double-A; 0-1 (3 starts), 10.45 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 10.1 IP, 18 H, 5 BB, 13 K at Triple-A

Past week: 0-0 (2 starts), 8 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 11 K at Triple-A

An extreme disappointment in Double-A last year with a 5.09 ERA, Reid-Foley carved through that level this year with a 2.03 ERA in eight starts, but he’s finding Triple-A to be a much tougher challenge. After getting blasted for eight earned runs in his first start with the Bisons, the right-hander bounced back with an impressive performance last Tuesday, striking out 10 and allowing three earned runs in a no-decision against a tough Columbus Clippers (Cleveland) lineup. Unfortunately, he followed that up by lasting just two innings Sunday against the Charlotte Knights (White Sox). Despite the uneven start in Triple-A, Reid-Foley’s progress is one of the better stories in the pipeline through the first two months.

8. SS/2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (10/19/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut April 20, 2018

Season stats: .347/.382/.510 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 1 SB in 55 plate appearances at Double-A; .206/.229/.309 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SB in 70 MLB plate appearances;

.275/.302/.490 with 3 HR, 14 RBI, 2 SB in 53 plate appearances (14 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .400/.400/.700 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 SB in 10 plate appearances (3 games) at Triple-A

Hamstring issues slowed Gurriel last season, so it was worrisome to see him slowed by left hamstring tightness over the past week, but he returned to the Bisons’ lineup Tuesday night. The Jays are trying to help Gurriel polish the defence at both second base and shortstop right now, hoping to develop a super-utility option for the next time he’s summoned to the big leagues.

9. 2B/3B Cavan Biggio

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 23 (04/11/1995)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 203

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .301/.429/.630 with 13 HR, 43 RBI, 7 SB in 220 plate appearances (53 games) at Double-A

Past week: .211/.407/.421 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 28 plate appearances (7 games) at Double-A

Biggio’s tools don’t stand out, which is why he fell to the fifth round of the 2016 draft coming out of Notre Dame. But while the tools may not stand out, the numbers sure do this season, and there’s an interesting trend developing. We’ve talked about the swing changes and his increasing fly ball rate, but everyone wants to point to the ballpark, one that’s very friendly to left-handed power, as one of the reasons Biggio’s power has increased this season. That theory goes out the window, however, once you realize Biggio is slashing .269/.336/.484 with four home runs at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, compared to a gaudy .329/.504/.765 with nine homers on the road.

10. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 19 (3/16/1999)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 200

Pre-season top 100 rankings: Baseball America (3), MLB Pipeline (3), Keith Law ESPN (2), Baseball Prospectus (4), FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .409/.461/.677 with 11 HR, 54 RBI, 3 SB in 229 plate appearances (51 games) at Double-A

Past week: .200/.273/.350 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 SB in 22 plate appearances (5 games) at Double-A

After five-straight weeks atop this list, Guerrero Jr. almost slipped out of the top 10 this week, thanks to a mini slump and a minor ankle injury he suffered legging out an infield hit Saturday. With just four hits in 20 at-bats over the last seven days, Vladdy is scuffling for the first time in Double-A, which, interestingly enough, might be exactly what the Blue Jays front office wants to see. They want him to be challenged. They want him to struggle and be forced to adjust. Adversity can be a good thing, especially when it comes to can’t-miss prospects like Guerrero. It’s still likely that he’s in Triple-A by the all-star break.

11. 2B Samad Taylor

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 19 (07/11/1998)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 160

Projected MLB ETA: 2022

Season stats: .225/.310/.382 with 4 HR, 17 RBI, 15 SB in 204 plate appearances (48 games) at Low-A

Past week: .176/.364/.412 with 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 22 plate appearances (6 games) at Low-A

After stealing 13 bases over his first 84 minor-league games, Taylor already has 15 in 48 games this season, and he’s been caught just three times. There’s a glut of up-the-middle talent in the system, but Taylor’s base-stealing acumen is standing out.

12. C Riley Adams

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (06/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2021

Season stats: .221/.316/.336 with 2 HR, 18 RBI, 0 SB in 171 plate appearances (41 games) at High-A

Past week: .273/.529/.273 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 17 plate appearances (4 games) at High-A

Through his first 18 games, last year’s third-round pick was slashing .183/.216/.282 with 27 strikeouts and just three walks in 74 trips to the plate. But on May 2, something clicked, and Adams has slashed .256/.392/.385 with 12 strikeouts and 13 walks since.

13. C Danny Jansen

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (04/15/1995)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 225

Pre-season top 100 rankings: FanGraphs (71)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .321/.433/.470 with 2 HR, 25 RBI, 4 SB in 165 plate appearances (40 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .231/.389/.308 with 0 HR, 4 RBI, 0 SB in 18 plate appearances (4 games) at Triple-A

Jansen continues to quietly hum along down the QEW, finding a way to get on base in nearly every game. While the bat and approach have been consistent, fine-tuning his receiving is one of the focuses as he awaits his first big-league cup of coffee.

14. C Reese McGuire

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/02/1995)

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 215

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .198/.289/.270 with 2 HR, 11 RBI, 0 SB in 129 plate appearances (33 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .200/.471/.200 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 17 plate appearances (4 games) at Triple-A

Continuing this catcher run, McGuire was also able to get aboard a whole lot in the four games he played this past week, but his overall season has been disappointing. Labelled a potential MLB backup thanks to his defence, he’s going to have to at least hit his weight for that to happen.

15. SS/2B Richard Urena

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 22 (02/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut Sept. 1, 2017

Season stats: .148/.172/.148 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 29 plate appearances at High-A; .278/.278/.444 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 19 MLB plate appearances; .240/.278/.380 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 0 SB in 55 plate appearances (13 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .000/.167/.000 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 13 plate appearances (3 games) at Triple-A

Urena is on the shelf for a few more days with a laceration on his left middle finger that needed three stitches to close. Once he can comfortably get his glove on without aggravating the cut, Urena will be back in action.

16. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/16/1995)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .240/.322/.338 with 2 HR, 17 RBI, 3 SB in 177 plate appearances (43 games) at Triple-A

Past week: .100/.143/.150 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 21 plate appearances (5 games) at Triple-A

His month of May was one of his better showings at Triple-A over the past year, as Tellez slashed .266/.345/.404 with two home runs in 27 games, but the big first baseman hit a rough patch over the past week with just two hits in 20 at-bats. If you’re looking for a player who needs to join the fly ball revolution and spend a winter working on adding loft to his swing, Tellez is your guy.

17. SS Logan Warmoth

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 22 (09/06/1995)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 190

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .243/.322/.316 with 1 HR, 12 RBI, 4 SB in 171 plate appearances (41 games) at High-A

Past week: N/A

Warmoth landed on the seven-day DL with an undisclosed injury May 24 and hasn’t played since. His replacement, 2017 fourth-rounder Kevin Smith, is slashing .160/.267/.200 in his first 30 plate appearances at High-A.

18. RHP Nate Pearson

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (08/20/1996)

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 245

Pre-season top 100 rankings: Baseball America (91), Keith Law ESPN (100), FanGraphs (76)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: 0-1 (1 start), 10.80 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K at High-A

Past week: N/A

Now a month into being sidelined with a broken forearm after being hit with a comebacker May 7 in his season debut, Pearson was scheduled to be re-evaluated after 4-6 weeks, but the Jays are going to be extra cautious with their prized 2017 first-rounder.

19. RHP Eric Pardinho

Current affiliate: Extended spring training

Age: 17 (01/05/2001)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 155

Projected MLB ETA: 2024

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

The $1.4-million bonus baby from last year’s July 2 international class will marinate in extended spring training as a 17-year-old until further notice. The Brazilian right-hander already sits at No. 7 on MLB Pipeline’s list of top 30 Blue Jays prospects.

20. LHP Thomas Pannone

Current affiliate: Suspended

Age: 24 (04/28/1994)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 195

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Once Pannone has completed the 80-game suspension handed to him by Major League Baseball in March for testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), Pannone is expected to eventually rejoin the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo.

These rankings are put together based on information gathered from various prospect sources, conversations with evaluators inside and outside the Jays organization, as well as personal opinion.

I am not a scout, so any notes gathered on pitcher mechanics or notable swing changes throughout the season are coming from an outside source.

While the first list to begin April outlined who the top 20 prospects in the organization are, the purpose of this weekly ranking from this point forward is to highlight how players have done over the past seven days (from Tuesday through the following Monday) and shuffle them up accordingly.

If you see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the seventh name on the list one week, it doesn’t mean he’s suddenly the seventh-best prospect in the system. It just means six other prospects from this top 20 performed better over a seven-day period.

We hope you enjoy this weekly snapshot that will run each Wednesday through the end of August when minor league seasons come to a close.​