These rankings are put together based on information gathered from various prospect sources, conversations with evaluators inside and outside the Jays organization, as well as personal opinion.

I am not a scout, so any notes gathered on pitcher mechanics or notable swing changes throughout the season are coming from an outside source.

While the first list to begin April outlined who the top 20 prospects in the organization are, the purpose of this weekly ranking from this point forward is to highlight how players have done over the past seven days (from Tuesday through the following Monday) and shuffle them up accordingly.

If you see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the seventh name on the list one week, it doesn't mean he's suddenly the seventh-best prospect in the system. It just means six other prospects from this top 20 performed better over a seven-day period.

We hope you enjoy this weekly snapshot that will run each Wednesday through the end of August when minor league seasons come to a close.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 19 (3/16/1999)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (3), MLB Pipeline (3), Keith Law ESPN (2), Baseball Prospectus (4), FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .405/.452/.667 with 6 HR, 38 RBI, 0 SB in 147 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .429/.448/.643 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 29 plate appearances at Double-A

Make it three consecutive weeks atop this list for the best prospect in baseball. No matter what lens you're looking at Vladdy Jr.'s work through, it's impressive. On the season, he's striking out less (8.5 per cent) than he's walking (9.2 per cent), which is unheard of, showing an MLB-ready hit tool, lots of power for the first time in his minor-league career (.254 isolated slugging, compared to a .162 ISO last year) and a consistency that says he's ready for a new challenge. On Tuesday night in New York, general manager Ross Atkins said he was surprised people think the Jays would consider calling Guerrero Jr. up to the majors without stopping in Triple-A first, going on the record to put an end to any talk of an immediate call up.

2. INF Cavan Biggio

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 23 (04/11/1995)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 203

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .306/.422/.713 with 11 HR, 31 RBI, 4 SB in 135 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .250/.333/.700 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 0 SB in 24 plate appearances at Double-A

Despite all of Guerrero's brilliance in Manchester, the 23-year-old Biggio continues to out-homer and out-slug the 19-year-old phenom. As a 23-year-old, Cavan's Hall-of-Fame father was quite a bit ahead of where his son is currently at, as Craig Biggio was putting up a .257/.306/.402 slash line with 13 homers and 21 steals as the Houston Astros' starting catcher in his first full major-league season in 1989.

3. LHP Ryan Borucki

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (03/31/1994)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 175

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: 2-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32.2 IP, 32 H, 12 BB, 27 K at Triple-A

Past week: 0-1, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K at Triple-A

With Marcus Stroman now on the DL and Joe Biagini and Jaime Garcia both struggling, you have to wonder if Ryan Borucki will be given a chance to make his major-league debut at some point since he's already on the 40-man roster. Coming off his best start of the season, a seven-inning gem, Borucki was a hard-luck loser Friday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), taking the loss despite allowing just three runs – only two earned.

4. C Danny Jansen

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (04/15/1995)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 225

Top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (71)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .311/.406/.478 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 3 SB in 107 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .333/.385/.458 with 0 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB in 26 plate appearances at Triple-A

The 2013 16th-round pick continues to hum along in Triple-A as he waits for either Russell Martin or Luke Maile to hit the DL in front of him. He's as close to major-league ready as you could hope for, but he'll continue to fine-tune all aspects of his defence as he awaits an opportunity. He's posted three multi-hit games over the past seven days.

5. 2B Samad Taylor

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 19 (07/11/1998)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 160

Projected MLB ETA: 2022

Season stats: .237/.333/.381 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 12 SB in 136 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .267/.389/.467 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 SB in 18 plate appearances at Low-A

After slumping near the end of April, Taylor is starting to get things back on track with hits in three of four games over the past week. Aside from the athleticism he possesses, the most encouraging sign is Taylor's ability to work a walk. He's taken 16 free passes for an impressive 11.8 per cent walk rate.

6. OF/1B Ryan Noda

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 22 (03/30/1996)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 217

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .187/.457/.286 with 0 HR, 11 RBI, 7 SB in 138 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .200/.571/.333 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 28 plate appearances at Low-A

Noda's profile is a weird one. He's well under the Mendoza Line, which isn't good. But he's also rocking a .457 on-base percentage, which is extremely good. Normally when you see this type of profile, it comes with power, but Noda has yet to hit his first home run and his isolated slugging is a measly .099. Add it all up, however, and he's a well-above average offensive performer with a 135 wRC+. Over the past week alone, he's seen time at all three outfield spots and first base, his primary position in college.

7. SS Richard Urena

Current affiliate: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (02/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut Sept. 1, 2017

Season stats: .200/.200/.200 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 10 MLB plate appearances; .125/.125/.125 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 8 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .200/.200/.200 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 10 MLB plate appearances

Similar to Anthony Alford and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Urena is the latest player to receive a big-league look due to injuries. And like the other two, it's pretty clear Urena isn't quite ready, especially after getting a late start to his season due to a ribcage injury. Unlike Gurriel, Urena's defensive chops are legit, but the bat could use a full season in Triple-A at the very least.

8. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/01/1995)

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46.1 IP, 49 H, 12 BB, 31 K split between High-A/Double-A

Past week: 0-1, 10 IP, 15 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 K at Double-A

Making his first two starts at Double-A over the past week, Zeuch showed an ability to quickly adjust. After getting touched up for nine hits and four earned runs over four innings in his debut, Zeuch turned in six quality innings Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), scattering six hits and allowing just one run. The profile screams back-of-the-rotation starter.

9. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/30/1995)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-0, 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 23 H, 17 BB, 46 K at Double-A

Past week: 0-0, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K at Double-A

Reid-Foley suffered through his first dud of the season Sunday, as he walked five batters and threw 92 pitches, forcing an early exit. After allowing 22 home runs in just 132.2 innings last season, Reid-Foley has limited the long balls to just two so far this season. The question looming for the Jays is whether the right-hander will be better served by a promotion to Triple-A or a continued run in Double-A in order to master a level he posted a 5.09 ERA at last season.

10. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/16/1995)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .227/.333/.295 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SB in 102 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .125/.300/.313 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 20 plate appearances at Triple-A

Tellez finally popped his first homer of the season in a loss to the Lehigh Valley last Thursday, and the two-hit, three-RBI day was his best of 2018. It's a serious problem, however, when it's your first home run since June 27 of last year. When you're looking for candidates to be removed from the 40-man roster when bullpen help is needed in the majors, Tellez's name is near the top of that list.

11. C/1B Max Pentecost

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 25 (03/10/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 191

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .214/.261/.381 with 2 HR, 11 RBI, 0 SB in 92 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .250/.368/.500 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 19 plate appearances at Double-A

Pentecost picked up three extra-base hits this week — two doubles and a triple — but more importantly the weather and schedule allowed him to get back on track with catching two straight games, followed by a day off. He's already caught 16 games this season, compared to 19 all of last year.

12. SS Logan Warmoth

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 22 (09/06/1995)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 190

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .240/.309/.320 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 2 SB in 139 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .238/.261/.238 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 23 plate appearances at High-A

There hasn't been much noteworthy about Warmoth's performance to date, and now he's got Kevin Smith breathing down his neck. While Warmoth, the 22nd-overall pick last June, has scuffled, Smith, the 129th-overall pick, has been tearing up the Midwest League in similar fashion to what Bo Bichette did last summer. Smith's .379/.433/.650 slash line with Low-A Lansing makes him deserving of a promotion, but the shortstop depth chart is full ahead of him.

13. SS Bo Bichette

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 20 (03/05/1998)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (8), MLB Pipeline (13), Keith Law ESPN (17), Baseball Prospectus (19), FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .276/.353/.403 with 0 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 150 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .179/.179/.214 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 28 plate appearances at Double-A

Bichette's adjustment to Double-A hasn't been as smooth as Guerrero's, showing there's only one super-human prospect in the system. What Vlad is doing with the bat is going to overshadow anything a normal human can do, so it's not a knock on Bichette, but it does show that every single player will encounter challenges along the way. The only difference is Vlad's adjustment period may not come until he hits the majors. The biggest concern with Bichette is that his strikeout rate has jumped from 14.3 per cent in High-A to 21.2 per cent this season, while showing significantly less power. Scouts are currently betting he catches fire at some point this summer.

14. OF Anthony Alford

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (07/20/1994)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (60), MLB Pipeline (47), Keith Law ESPN (44), Baseball Prospectus (58), FanGraphs (36)

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut May 19, 2017

Season stats: .143/.250/.143 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB in 16 MLB plate appearances; .154/.214/.179 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 42 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .100/.250/.100 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 12 MLB plate appearances

For the second straight year, the Jays were forced to call up Alford before he's ready. Thankfully, this year's stint didn't end with an unfortunate injury like last year's broken hamate. After scuffling with two hits in 16 trips to the plate, the athletic outfielder was sent back to Triple-A Buffalo. No one needs a solid run of healthy plate appearances for a few weeks more than Alford.

15. C Riley Adams

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (06/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2021

Season stats: .196/.278/.294 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 0 SB in 115 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .133/.316/.267 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 19 plate appearances at High-A

Hovering around the Mendoza Line in May isn't where you want to be, but one positive for Adams this week was he only struck out twice this week, which is progress from the 31 whiffs he had in his first 87 at-bats of the season.

16. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (10/19/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut April 20, 2018

Season stats: .226/.229/.309 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SB in 70 MLB plate appearances; .347/.382/.510 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 1 SB in 55 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .077/.077/.077 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 13 MLB plate appearances

Like Alford, Gurriel Jr. was mercifully sent down over the weekend after starting to look overwhelmed by big-league pitching. His normally high-contact bat started swinging and missing a whole lot more than usual, and despite the Jays giving him a long look at the shortstop spot, it's a stretch to think he's anything more than a short-term or emergency option as a middle infielder. Triple-A is a much more reasonable challenge for the 24-year-old.

17. C Reese McGuire

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/02/1995)

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 215

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .155/.200/.211 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 SB in 76 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .111/.200/.111 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 10 plate appearances at Triple-A

McGuire has ceded most of the work behind the plate to Jansen, and it doesn't help that his bat has been cold since the season began. His promising .278/.366/.496 slash line in 34 games at Double-A to finish out last season is starting to look like an outlier.

18. RHP Nate Pearson

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (08/20/1996)

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 245

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (91), Keith Law ESPN (100), FanGraphs (76)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: 0-1, 10.80 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K at High-A

Past week: N/A

The 2017 first-round pick has been sidelined with a broken forearm since being hit with a comebacker May 7 in his season debut. He's scheduled to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Pearson, who had a screw inserted into his pitching elbow in high school, is no stranger to injuries, and in addition to the oblique strain he suffered late in the spring, it has not been a good start to his first full pro season health-wise.

19. LHP Thomas Pannone

Current affiliate: Suspended

Age: 24 (04/28/1994)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 195

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball in March for testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), Pannone isn't eligible to return until June 30. Pannone is currently working out at the team's Dunedin complex and they're trying to maximize the downtime in this unfortunate situation.

20. RHP Eric Pardinho

Current affiliate: Extended spring training

Age: 17 (01/05/2001)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 155

Projected MLB ETA: 2024

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

The $1.4-million bonus baby from last year's July 2 international class will marinate in extended spring training as a 17-year-old until further notice. The Brazilian right-hander already sits at No. 7 on MLB Pipeline's list of top 30 Blue Jays prospects.