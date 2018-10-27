Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO -- At some point, skating in his 500th NHL game might have been the biggest milestone of Jake Gardiner’s year – but not this one.

That moment arrived last month, when Gardiner became a first-time dad to son Henry. The experience bookended one chapter of Gardiner’s life for another, influencing how the Maple Leafs’ defenceman reflects on his road from rookie to what will be game 500 for him (and teammate Tyler Ennis) Saturday against Winnipeg.

“I have a kid now, so it’s a little different than when I [started out] at 21,” Gardiner said after morning skate on Saturday. “I was living alone, just hanging out with [Morgan Rielly] and [former Leafs’ winger] Matt Frattin. Now I have a lot more responsibility. It’s been a fun five hundred. Hopefully they’ll be a lot more.”

A first-round pick, 17th overall, by the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Gardiner was traded to the Leafs in February 2011 before ever making his NHL debut. Over the years Gardiner has been a polarizing player on the Leafs’blueline, showcasing incredible skating and puck-moving ability between ill-timed giveaways and periodic defensive zone lapses.

In 499 games with the Leafs, Gardiner has amassed 221 points (42 goals, 179 assists) in eight seasons, none of which were better than 2017-18. Gardiner posted a career-best 52 points, making him and Rielly two of only 19 NHL defencemen to hit the mark last season. That campaign ended with a thud for Gardiner, though, when he posted a minus-five performance in Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston and emotionally took the fall for Toronto’s ousting.

Through all of Gardiner’s ups and downs the last three seasons, Mike Babcock has been his staunchest supporter. And with Gardiner now playing in the final season of his five-year deal, Babcock is firm in wanting him to stick around long-term.

“Jake is an elite, elite player,” Babcock said. “He’s got unreal hockey sense, he makes great plays offensively, good defensively. Every once in a while you have to give him a little tightening, but other than that, he’s a real good player for us…we’re fortunate enough to have two [50-plus point defencemen]. Just have to find a way to keep them.”

That type of encouragement hasn’t gone unnoticed by Gardiner (“You always want your coach to have your back, it makes it easier to play”) and the 28-year-old has previously expressed he’s hoping for many more games with the Leafs. This season, Gardiner has stepped back into a prominent role on Toronto’s backend with Nikita Zaitsev, averaging the most even-strength minutes per game (19:35) and notching six assists.

“It all goes by pretty fast,” Gardiner said of his career to date. “Just playing the game now, you pick up things along the way and get a lot more experience and just keep getting better.”

“You’ve got to be good to be here a long time,” Babcock added. “I think it’s something you can share with your family, it’s a special thing, yet you usually worry about the next 100 games.”

Ennis wasn’t sure he’d ever get into one NHL game, let alone be into the triple-digits. The veteran ended up playing seven full seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and one with the Minnesota Wild before signing as a free agent in Toronto last July, and now Saturday will mark his 500th game as well.

This year started with Ennis on a line beside Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau for two games, but he's since been bumped into a fourth-line rotation gig with rookie Andreas Johnsson.

Despite being a healthy scratch in three of the Leafs’ last seven games, Ennis has stayed sharp and scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Jets. That earned him the call for a second consecutive game, on a night with great personal significance.

“I never thought I was going to play in the NHL, so [to do that] was just a dream-come-true moment,” Ennis said. “It was one of the best days of my life, and it seems like yesterday. I would have been proud to know I’d make game 500. It’s going to be a special night, especially getting to share it with Jake too.”

If all goes well, little Henry will be in the building on Saturday to revel in the moment as well. Gardiner said the newborn has already been to games for a period or two, checking out the family business. It was Gardiner’s father John who first got him started in hockey as a child, and the new grandfather is looking forward to passing along that love to the next generation.

“My dad just bought a new house and he’s already planning a rink for Henry back there, says he’s going to have it pretty dialed in,” Gardiner said. “Had the same for me and brother. I owe a lot to my parents. They had a big impact on the way I grew up, as a person and as a player too.”

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Winnipeg

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Goalies

Andersen starts

Sparks