Team Canada held an off-ice workout in Vancouver ahead of Sunday’s final pre-competition game against Finland. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

On Friday night as Cody Glass shredded Slovakia for one goal and two assists in a World Juniors pre-competition game, TSN analyst Jeff O'Neill tweeted out that the Portland Winterhawks centre has the potential to be Mark Scheifele 2.0.

Potential @markscheifele55 2.0 is wearing number 8 for Canada. This guy is real deal. — Jeff O'Neill (@odognine2) December 22, 2018

On Saturday, the Jets centre retweeted O'Neill adding, "Kids a player for sure."

Only five words, but they resonated with Glass, a Winnipeg native who grew up cheering for the Jets and has long considered Scheifele to be his hockey role model.

"I'm not on Twitter," Glass said with a smile. "My dad ended up sending it to me. I think he was more excited than I was. It's a good confidence boost going into this. It's very nice of him to say that. Coming from a player like that, someone I compare my game to, it means a lot."

Kids a player for sure https://t.co/ffeDrAFcLW — mark scheifele (@markscheifele55) December 22, 2018

​Glass was watching on television Saturday night as Scheifele scored a late winner against the Canucks. He watches a lot of Jets games and always pays special attention to No. 55. What does he notice of late?

"He’s got probably one of the quickest releases and can get it off in tight space," Glass observed. "And the chemistry he has with (Blake) Wheeler, it’s so fun to watch, they find each other and that’s something you love to see as a player is that dynamic duo."

How about a terrific trio?

Glass, who arrived at Canada's camp riding a 16 game point streak in the WHL, seems to be creating some special chemistry with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett so far.

"He can find me anywhere," gushed Comtois, who plays left wing on Canada's top line. "I don’t even need to ask for the puck, he puts it right on my tape. He’s an amazing player and I really like to play with him."

"It’s pretty incredible," said Tippett, "he can be looking at the net and then pass it in completely the opposite direction."

Glass racked up six points (two goals, four assists) in the two pre-tournament games and has impressed coach Tim Hunter with his hockey IQ.

"Just his ability to handle the puck and navigate through a shift and make plays and make the right plays," the coach said when asked what he's noticed about Glass, "and if he doesn’t have a play just releasing pucks into areas where our guys can get them back. Puck management, he’s really good at it and guys are starting to pick up from him when to make a play and when to not make a play and that’s a key component of winning hockey games."

But Hunter is also pushing the 19-year-old to be even better.

"Cody is trying to play harder all the time and this is a great environment for him to learn to play a little bit harder," the Moose Jaw coach said. "There are no shifts off. He can have a shift off in Portland in the CHL, but there will be no shifts off moving forward here."

Message received.

"We’re doing really well, but the biggest thing is consistency," Glass said of his line. "We want to do it every night. Playing Finland will be a big test for us."

If Glass, who has picked up at least one point in 24 of 26 games with Portland this season, keeps trending up then the first draft pick in Vegas history will be facing off against Scheifele in the NHL sooner than later. He's never met the 25-year-old before although there was a close call recently.

"I was training with Gary Roberts this summer and he was away somewhere when I was there so I haven’t met him yet," Glass said. "Hopefully, I'll play against him one day."

---

While Glass has done a good job, Hunter says one of his biggest points of emphasis tonight is puck management. He wants his players to make quicker and better decisions as they continue to pick up the "nuances" of the game at this level.

"It’s just being on alert a little bit quicker than most guys would be on their normal CHL club teams," Hunter explained. "Making a decision a half a second too early or too late, the puck travels about 10 feet a second, so if you’re a half second off you’re five feet in the wrong direction."

---

Hunter isn't sure where Brett Leason will slot in as he plays for the first time since injuring his hand on Dec. 14 in the final uSports scrimmage in the selection camp.

"We’re going to move him around on different lines just so he can play," Hunter said. "We’ll spot him in here and there on the right side on all different lines just to make sure we get him in."

The big Prince Albert winger brings an important element to the lineup.

"The thing I really like about Brett’s game is he’s a smart hockey player," said Hunter. "He checks really well, he’s got a great stick. He kills penalties, I don’t know if we’ll use him on the penalty kill, but he’ll be on the power play and give him an opportunity to feel the puck on the power play and see if he can help our power play."

---

Ian Scott laughs when asked how his mom, Catherine, handles watching his games.

"I've heard some crazy stories of her kicking people in front of her while watching and kind of flinching," the Prince Albert Raiders goalie said.

Perhaps it’s a surprise then that the 19-year-old actually attributes his calm demeanour to his mom.

"She always stresses that, 'People are watching,' so I think that’s part of the reason why I keep an even keel," Scott explained.

Scott has been stone-walling everyone in the WHL this season with a 23-2-1 record and .943 save percentage. Two of his losses came in his final three games before leaving for Canada’s camp, but he allowed just five goals in those games (.945 save percentage).

T​here's a common theme when teammates are asked about him.

"He's so calm," said Comtois.

"Nothing gets under his skin," noted Owen Sound defenceman Markus Phillips.

"Why is he calm?" asked Hunter rhetorically. "It's because he's got a lot of confidence. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and it shows out there."

"I felt pretty confident," Scott said after the win on Friday. "I went into it thinking it was just another game and I think that's what helped. There were moments where it felt like much bigger than that. I mean, you look around and the crowd’s doing the wave and stuff like that, but after a while you just settle in and you're fine."

And the win against Slovakia will give Scott even more mojo going into tonight's final audition against Finland. He'll replace Mikey DiPietro midway through the second period.

"It's huge being able to have this in your back pocket and say, 'I've played comfortable at this level.' This year I think I’m playing with a little more confidence so I just roll with that and it’s working."

Scott, who had posted save percentages in the .890s during his first three WHL seasons, earned a lot of that confidence thanks to a stint with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League at the end of last season even getting into one regular season game. The big lesson from that one start: always be ready. And he was certainly ready on Friday night.

"He only had 23 shots, not a lot of action," Hunter said of Friday’s game. "That’s where he’s really grown as a goalie – his mental approach. He’s consistent, he’s focused for 60 minutes. As a coach, it’s calming to watch."

Scott confirmed that Garret Sparks and Calvin Pickard, the Marlies tandem when he was there, have both been in touch in recent days to wish him well. The message from them was quite simple: enjoy the moment.

Scott is doing just that. Just look at how he responded when asked what was his best moment in the game Friday night.

"How electric the place was when we scored our first goal," he said with a smile. "Just seeing that was pretty cool."

He'll get to see Canadian fandom on a whole new level starting tonight when he plays inside an arena that seats nearly 19,000.

—-

Team Canada doesn’t expect to have any issues with the new IIHF late-hit rule. Players who don’t have the puck – even if they just released it – are no longer eligible to be hit. Hunter says he’s gone over it with his players "quite a bit."

"We don't want anyone taking those types of penalties," the coach said. "We’re going to play fast and physical, but we’re not running out of our way to get big hits. That’s not the way we want to play hockey anyways."

"It's a pretty good rule," forward Nick Suzuki said. "There’s been some pretty dangerous hits over the last couple years. For me, I'm a guy who likes to move the puck quick so being hit late can be scary or cause injuries so I think it will be a good rule moving forward.”

—-

Projected line-up for Team Canada:

Forwards

Comtois-Glass-Tippett

Lafrenière-AndersonDolan-Suzuki

Frost-Hayton-Studnicka

Veleno-Bowers-Entwistle

Leason

Defence

Brook-Dobson

Phillips-Bouchard

Smith-Mitchell

McIsaac

Goalies

DiPietro starts

Scott plays second half