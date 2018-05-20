Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Once a 500-to-1 shot to win the Stanley Cup when the puck dropped on their inaugural season in October, the Vegas Golden Knights are four wins away.

Vegas is going to the Stanley Cup Final.

Believe it.

Perhaps the most unbelievable story in the history of professional sports, this group of Golden Misfits wrote another incredible chapter on Sunday afternoon when they silenced the Winnipeg Whiteout.

The Golden Knights never trailed after Game 1, knocking off Winnipeg in four straight games, culminating with a clinical, 2-1 clincher in Game 5 at Bell MTS Place.

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought will roll over to at least a 26th year. Now, all of Canada isn’t the only market crying, not with 11 franchises who have played a combine 339 years in the league wondering how a team in its first year may well win it all.

The game-winning goal itself embodied the entire Vegas season. Sportsbooks would not even have offered odds so astronomical for Ryan Reaves, a son of Winnipeg, to deflect a Luca Sbisa shot behind Connor Hellebuyck for just his second career playoff goal.

Sometimes, the best stories are the ones that are the most far-fetched.

The Golden Knights own the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl as Western Conference champions. Last year at this time, they didn’t have a roster, only a bunch of executives sitting in meetings. Even they weren’t dreaming of this realistically.

Vegas will take on either the Washington Capitals or Tampa Bay Lightning - in what could be the NHL’s first-ever all-Sun Belt final if Tampa wins - beginning on Mon. May 28.

The entire series was harder to figure from a Winnipeg perspective. Who saw this coming? Yes, many bet against the underdog Golden Knights at their own peril, but even their own fans and management probably could not have imagined advancing this quickly and cleanly.

Remember when this round began with 17,000 strong chanting “We Want Sub-ban,” begging for backup Malcolm Subban, after rolling over the Knights?

Winnipeg’s magical run came to an end with an audible thud. They finished the playoffs with a 9-8 record, and an incredibly bright future, but a bitter feeling of an opportunity missed.

Maybe fatigue was a factor, the young Jets running out of gas in their 99th game of the season. Maybe they left it all on the ice, physically and emotionally, in that Game 7 against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators.

Maybe the Jets’ offence went cold at the most inopportune time. They managed just six goals in the final four games of the series with very little secondary support. The Golden Knights got goals from Reaves, Tomas Nosek, Tomas Tatar, Brayden McNabb and Alex Tuch - timely contributions just as they had gotten all season long.

Mark Scheifele, who set a playoff record with 11 road goals, and linemate Blake Wheeler couldn’t be counted on to do absolutely everything. Scheifele ended with 14 goals in three rounds, five short of the all-time record for goals in a single postseason.

Maybe the Jets simply just ran into a wall - in both Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas’ attack and team speed. Fleury, the 33-year-old three-time Cup winner who spent his entire career in Pittsburgh before becoming the face of the expansion entry, emerged from the Western Conference final as the favourite for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Fleury finished the series with a .956 save percentage in the final four wins.

Fleury’s counterpart, Connor Hellebuyck, wilted when it mattered most, giving up untimely goals that broke the Jets in this series.

Winnipeg prides itself on its moniker of “True North,” a nod to their Manitoba location and the name of the team’s ownership group. But the Golden Knights were the team that was really “True North” in this series. Every time they touched the puck it was moving up the ice, quickly and with purpose. They feasted on turnovers, Tuch depositing a Josh Morrissey turnover early on Sunday afternoon to set the tone again.

Really, it is the story and narrative of the Golden Knights that is hard to believe, a collection of cast-offs cobbled together - devoid of superstars and ego and built in the sole image of today’s fast NHL. When you see them play, though, you lose the notion rather fast that this team is a fluke. They’re just a good team.

The Golden Knights are four wins away from touching silver.

Few will be betting against them now.

