Golf in the time of COVID Over the past year, while we all spent most of our days locked inside, wearing masks and working from home, golf gave us a chance to get out, to see friends, to refresh out minds. There are so many things we haven’t been able to do; golf is among the few that we could. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

The tragedies that came and continue to come from the COVID-19 pandemic are horrific. We lost loved ones, we lost jobs and we lost time with friends and family. Nothing can ever diminish how this virus ravaged our world or replace all that we lost.

But there were a few bright lights that brought a little sunshine to our otherwise dark world. There were streaming services that entertained us and jigsaw puzzles that challenged us. So many dogs and cats were adopted that the animal shelters ran empty.

And there was golf.

Not only could we tee it up, but we could also watch the best in the world do the same. The PGA Tour was one of the first professional sports to return to play meaning there was finally something else to watch besides Tiger King.

At first, as with everything else, golf faced a future filled with unknowns in a fast-changing world.

The PGA Tour’s Players Championship went from hosting a Tuesday evening concert with 5,000 fans cheek by jowl, to a first round with a full complement of fans to a full stop by Thursday night.

“I can remember sitting in my hotel room on Wednesday night before the first round,” remembered Adam Hadwin. “I had an afternoon tee time, so I was up a little later than I probably should have been and then that basketball game was cancelled. Next thing you know, the NHL season is being put on hold and here we are still playing the next day. Everything just happened so quickly.”

Before the first round was over, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the tournament would continue, but without fans.

But that would never happen. Nine hours later, the Tour suspended play for the next three weeks, a pause that would eventually stretch into early June with 11 tournaments, including the RBC Canadian Open and the Open Championship, being cancelled. Others, such as the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship, were rescheduled.

Other tours were similarly affected. The CP Women’s Open was dropped from the LPGA Tour’s schedule when crossing the border into Canada became next to impossible. The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada cancelled the season.

“The confusion, the lack of understanding of what was to come. I don’t think any one of us really understood what impact Covid-19 would have on our lives,” said Hadwin.

The onslaught of the pandemic didn’t just stop the best players in the world from playing. It stopped us all. The majority of courses in Canada were closed as experts tried to figure out if golf was safe.

By the end of May, rounds played across Canada plummeted by 38 per cent. It might have been worse if not for B.C. and Alberta, which allowed play.

The stop had a wide-reaching effect. Just as with the rest of the world, there were layoffs, and clubhouses and pro shops remained closed.

“We’re in the small business sector,” said Jeff Calderwood, the head of the National Golf Course Owners’ Association, a group that led the way in developing protocols province by province. “It’s not unlike restaurants who are in small business sector and many courses had to shut down.”

While courses might be more in tune with mom-and-pop operations, the companies that make the gear are definitely not. With no golfers, and no play, equipment sales plummeted, forcing the manufacturers used to annual sales in excess of $1 billion to brace for drops.

“We started the year off unbelievably well,” recalled Dave Bradley, the general manager of TaylorMade Canada. “In January there was a lot of demand for the new Sim product. And then it hit. Offices shut down; calls came in from courses saying they weren’t sure when they were going to open. ‘Can you move these orders?’ “Can you cancel these orders?’ So what we did was actually shut the factories down. It’s not like a switch you can turn off and on. When factories shut down, the workers go home. Full stop.”

Along with UFC and NASCAR, the PGA Tour was one of the first sports to return. It took a complicated matrix of events and locations and dates, built with the co-operation of golf’s stakeholders, to create a schedule.

The U.S. Open moved to August, the PGA Championship to September and the Masters to November. Overall, there were 33 tournaments played in 36 weeks

The first event, the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, went off without a hitch but with plenty of testing. There were no grandstands and no galleries and minimal volunteers.

At the end of the week, Daniel Berger emerged as the first winner of the pandemic era and the PGA Tour came through unscathed with no positive tests.

Over the course of the following year, just 25 players tested positive, an impressively low number that shows buy-in to the Tour’s protocols from everyone on the ground.

“I think it’s extremely remarkable,” said Hadwin of the positive count. “I think [the Tour] deserves huge credit for what’s taken place. And credit has to be given to players, caddies and all that because clearly they’re doing something right to not have community spread at golf events.

“We’re at the point now where a positive test during the week is random occurrence and kind of out of the ordinary now.”

In late April, courses started to open, week-by-week, province-by-province. New Brunswick was followed by Manitoba PEI, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and finally Nova Scotia.

As with the PGA Tour, there were some changes. No bunker rakes, no removing the pin, no ball washers or benches. No walk-ons and no post-round libations.

But it was still golf. And it simply exploded. Right from opening day, courses were jammed with a full day on the tee sheet booked in a matter of minutes. Getting a tee time was as tough as finding a ticket to the Masters.

In Vancouver, the three city-owned courses remained closed until May 1 but after safety protocols were put into place, golfers overwhelmed the facilities.

“It was packed,” said Muncie Booth, the golf professional at McCleery Golf Course. “Every single day. It had never been like this, just a constant demand.”

Players booked tee times as quickly as they appeared on the online system. Prior to the pandemic, it wasn’t too difficult to find a spot, but soon the only way to get on the course was to pay the booking premium, a small upgrade fee that gives golfers a wider window in which to book.

Booth added that the high play at the courses and the willingness to pay more to get a certain tee time led to a profit for the city’s coffers.

The same thing occurred at Toronto’s five municipal courses, which, according to a source at city hall, saw a 95 per cent booking capacity for the season, easily one of the best years in memory. As with Vancouver, the courses will return a profit for the municipal government.

At these locations and all non-private courses, the amount of play was only part of the story. Who was playing was eye-opening.

“We saw all sorts of golfers,” stated Booth. “Juniors, women, seniors, first-timers, lapsed players, and our regulars also played a lot more.”

Private clubs were equally busy, although many suffered through financial strains with a lack of food and beverage capacity and few to no events such as weddings and business gatherings to bump up the bottom line.

Destination golf was also a mixed bag. With international and some interprovincial travel restricted, places such as Cabot Links, Jasper and Banff, Prince Edward Island and Whistler, which rely heavily on American and Ontario visitors, suffered.

But their loss was to the gain of others. Some regional destinations in Ontario and Quebec were jammed to the rafters with provincial residents trying out new destinations. Anywhere within shouting distance of a major centre saw an increase in traffic.

“It was the busiest year ever, by far,” said Warren Thomas, the director of golf at Cobble Beach Golf Links, a resort and community on Georgian Bay, Ont. “It started off with the worst expectations and turned into the best year ever.”

Cobble Beach went from a previous high of 22,000 rounds up to 27,000, with many of the groups who came to play stating their original intentions were to head to Cabot or PEI. Bookings at Cobble Beach’s resort are already on record pace for 2021.

Overall, participation was simply staggering.

“People played at an unprecedented rate,” said Laurence Applebaum, the CEO of Golf Canada. More golf than we’ve had in our recorded history of Golf Canada’s score centre [where players enter their scores to keep a record of their handicap]. There was somewhere between a 20- and 30- per-cent increase in play.”

“If you fast-track to the end of the season, the average Canadian golf course was up 3,800 rounds of play and to give you some context, that is 19 per cent up from the prior year,” said the NGCOA’s Calderwood. “It’s also up 18 per cent from the five-year average.”

It wasn’t just the summer months either. Play in October was up 65 per cent from 2019, buoyed by extended seasonal weather and the lack of anything else to do.

The pandemic’s timing may have been the biggest advantage for courses. They opened just as everyone was getting fed up with being stuck inside. Opening day for most meant survival.

“You can’t sustain that kind of closure for very long,” said Calderwood, “It’s a seasonal business, so if you lose a few months in a season that’s only six or seven months long you just don’t recover from that. So the timing of when it happened, it could have been very, very serious. Not all of the golf courses would have survived.”

With golfers out on courses in record numbers, not surprisingly the demand for equipment surged. Companies that had changed forecasts downward when courses were closed were now scrambling to catch up.

“The rounds played were record-setting,” said Bradley. “People needed balls, they needed gloves, and they were looking for equipment. Juniors were coming to the game, women were coming to the game, people who hadn’t played in a while were coming back to the game. People who played the game were playing more and wanted to upgrade their equipment.

“Unlike some of the other years we’ve had, this hit on all cylinders. Every product category felt the uptick. We ran out of everything; the cupboards were bare.”

While numbers aren’t available for Canadian companies, in the U.S., Golf Datatech, which tracks sales, reported record numbers for the month of July, with balls up 28 per cent, putters up 36 per cent, woods up 68 per cent and irons up 93 per cent.

As with rounds, the numbers are more jaw-dropping considering sales in May were down just over 30 per cent. For the year, Golf Datatech said sales were up a little over 10 per cent.

“It was amazing, and it was safe, and it was one of the rare things that people were able to do,” said Applebaum. “While we think about all the people who had tough years, golf was a bright light in a challenging year.”

RBC Canadian Open cancelled again The RBC Canadian Open has been pulled from the schedule for the second straight year due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking one of the first cancellations of a major annual Canadian sports event in the spring or summer of 2021.

While the return of golf was one of the positive stories for the game, Applebaum had the tough job of announcing one of the big negatives. With the border restrictions in place, the RBC Canadian Open and the CP Women’s Open, the two biggest events on Canada’s golf calendar, were both cancelled.

The border restrictions and the need to quarantine made it impossible to get golfers, caddies and other PGA Tour officials into the country.

“It was so gutting for so many folks,” Applebaum admitted. “Especially coming off 2019 when the RBC Canadian Open was one of the best in recent memory. We had an amazing champion in Rory McIlroy out at Hamilton, and then our women’s event out at Magna with Brooke in contention. It was such a year to come off of and you’re getting ready to celebrate and it just wasn’t possible. For our athletes this is their Stanley Cup final, their Super Bowl and it was gutting for them.”

The disappointment continues into 2021 as the men’s open has once again been pulled from the PGA Tour’s calendar. The same border regulations snuffed out any chance for a return to play. It’s a reminder that while we’ve come a long way in the fight against COVID, there are still many miles to travel.

“I’m really bummed,” said Mackenzie Hughes. “It’s one of the events I most look forward to. Two years in a row is really tough to swallow. Here’s to hoping 2022 is a great year.”

Even those without a Canadian passport have felt the disappointment of no stop north of the border.

“It’s obviously a bummer,” said Dustin Johnson, the world’s top-ranked player and the 2018 winner. “I always look forward to going up there and playing, and I've had a lot of success at the event. So, yeah, hopefully this will be the last time it's cancelled. I know they're bummed about it too. RBC is such a great ambassador for golf and what they do for the game, so I know they're bummed and so am I.”

The CP Women’s Open, scheduled for Aug. 26-29 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, remains a go and the hope is Golf Canada won’t need to pull the plug for a second year.

There is also optimism for the Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada, the developmental circuit that has proven so vital in grooming upcoming professionals.

Last year, the season was cancelled leaving many young professionals without anywhere to play. That was until Scott Pritchard, the circuit’s executive director, rallied with a sponsor to create small schedule of events of four events for those in Canada. Two were in Victoria and two just outside of Toronto. It was small, but it was at least something.

“When we made the decision along with Mackenzie Investments to cancel the season, Canada Life expressed interest in doing something, so we got the idea of running a series in Canada for Canadian-based players.” Pritchard stated.

“When you talk about silver linings in COVID, for our staff to be able to pull that off and offer that opportunity for those players and see how grateful they were and expressing their pleasure at having the chance to compete on some pretty good golf courses for some pretty good money, and the opportunity to earn some status on the Mackenzie Tour for 2021, that made a tough situation for a better one.”

This year, the tour is hoping it can operate a cross-country schedule once again. It’s already holding qualifying schools in the United States and it may necessitate those from outside Canada to quarantine for two weeks before venturing out to play from the west coast to the east, but it seems many are willing to do that if it means competition.

Pritchard said he has been in conversations with other sports organizations on how they have operated under similar situations.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have at our disposal all the protocols from the NHL to the World Juniors [hockey championship] to curling,” said Pritchard. “It’s been phenomenal to have their protocols to help us navigate the various government levels.”

A year after the PGA Tour shut down, the golfers and some fans have returned to TPC Sawgrass. The Players Championship, where last year everything seemed so confused and where no one understood just what we were facing, is burgeoning with hope.

Monahan is optimistic but isn’t yet ready to declare things back to normal. On Tuesday, he was asked if he’s ready to breathe a sigh of relief.

“I think that we're still dealing with this pandemic and still operating in real time and still adjusting to the realities market to market,” he stated. “There will probably come a point in time where that'll happen, but we're focused as we've been kind of day-to-day, week-to-week, and while we're here this week, we've got the Honda Classic next week and a series of events that we're all making certain that we're prepared for.

“I think when this is clearly in our rear-view mirror and we're back to full fans and full normalcy, I think probably will be a time to answer that question, but there hasn't really been any letup from anybody.”

The reality is that the PGA Tour has been exceptional at returning to play. It has played 33 tournaments in 36 weeks, every one offering a full purse. There is little doubt there has been a hit to the operation. There were layoffs, furloughs and Monahan refused his salary. No doubt there was a financial hit to the organization’s coffers. But the golf continued.

Most of the players are cognizant of their situation. Continuing to cash cheques and fly across the country in chartered planes isn’t going to gather any sympathy.

“It's hard to sit here and complain because we have it way better than a lot of other people in the world,” said Rory McIlroy, perhaps the Tour’s No. 1 realist. “I think it's all relative. There has been challenges. There has been maybe having to get to tournaments a day earlier to get tested, obviously all the COVID protocols, maybe the challenge for some people not having fans out there and the atmosphere of tournaments being not as good as it usually is.

“But in the grand scheme of things, they're not challenges. I think it would be wrong of me to sit here and say that life has been hard for the past year because I recognize, and I think everyone else out there on Tour recognizes, that we've been very lucky compared to the vast majority of people that have had to live through this.”

As a new golf season approaches, there are questions as to whether the game will see the same crazed appeal it just went through.

“Based on what we know today, demand for golf is going to be at least as high as it was last year,” stated Calderwood. “There’s probably an 80 per cent chance golf is going to feel a lot like it did last year.”

Canada’s stakeholders are expected to roll out a marketing campaign that will target those players who were either newcomers or returnees, encouraging them to play more.

Golf courses will also be more prepared to handle the surge and continue to find ways to make the game enjoyable and safe.

So many Canadians have a story of golf in the time of COVID. My own is like many, I assume. It’s not about the number of rounds I played, which was the most I’d played in more than 20 years. And it wasn’t about my handicap, which fell drastically before rising up to its usual frustrating level.

It was about Mondays at 4:20 pm. My father and I had a standing tee time for nine holes where we enjoyed two hours of companionship and family time. He’s 88 and still swings a sweet stick, and hasn’t missed a fairway since 1983.

I have been a stickler in this pandemic, trying not to take many chances, especially when it comes to an elderly person. And so this was my only face-to-face time with my father.

For six months, this was how we avoided Zoom and got to chat. As the season progressed we were even able to have a beer and a pizza on the patio after our round. The only downside was being unable to give him a hug at the end of the day.

I suspect there are many stories like this, where golf became the conduit for a family or a group of pals to see each other. That meant being outside, walking, clearing the mind. Golf was amazing. It didn’t replace what we lost, but it certainly came close to being the one thing that made all of this bearable.