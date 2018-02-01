Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Winning a golf tournament can happen under strange circumstances – sometimes even when the player doing the winning least expects it.

Case in point: When Gail Graham notched her maiden victory on the LPGA Tour, she was battling a brutal cold. The native of Vanderhoof, B.C., was also dealing a bum knee that had been in a brace for most of that season. The Fieldcrest Cannon Classic was the first time that season she’d removed the thigh-to-ankle support.

“You know the old saying, ‘Beware the sick and injured’?” said Graham, who admitted she came very close to taking a pass on the North Carolina event.

Despite the runny nose and the stuffed head, Graham posted rounds of 67-68-69-69 to win the title by two shots over Tammie Green.

It was one of two LPGA victories for Graham in a long and distinguished career that was recognized on Thursday with the announcement that she’ll be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame this summer.

Graham joins the late golf course architect A.V. Macan as the lasted entrants to the hall.

“I am, to say the least, blown away, excited and humbled,” said Graham. “I admire and respect all of the hall’s members and to join these amazing people who have contributed so much to Canadian golf is an absolute honour.”

Graham had an outstanding amateur career that ranged from winning the Manitoba Junior title to playing for Canada at the Commonwealth Matches. She attended Lamar University on a scholarship where she met another future hall of famer, Dawn Coe-Jones.

“She took us under her wing,” said Graham before adding with a laugh, “Well, actually she bossed us around.”

That friendship continued when both players reached the LPGA Tour and, along with a third hall of fame member, Lisa Walters, formed a triumvirate that barnstormed across the world playing for Canada.

Graham went on to win the Alpine Australian Masters, defeating top-ranked Karrie Webb down the stretch. She also added the Canadian PGA title as well as a tournament on the 45-and-over Legends Tour.

Graham has gone on to become a teacher and broadcaster, working as an on-course reporter for both Canadian and American television. She has served on the board of the LPGA Tour, been head of the tour’s tournament sponsor committee and is currently the president of the Legends Tour.

Macan was an influential course architect whose work was done primarily on the west coast. Among the courses he designed and renovated are Victoria GC, Shaughnessy G&CC, Royal Colwood GC and Marine Drive.

An immigrant from Ireland, Macan was a talented golfer in his own right before enlisting in the Canadian Expeditionary Force for the First World War. At the Battle of Vimy Ridge, he lost a foot in a shell explosion and changed playing for designing courses, creating layouts in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and B.C. He died in 1964.

Both Graham and Macan will be inducted in July as part of the RBC Canadian Open.