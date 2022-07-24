Gritty performance gives Henderson her second major Brooke Henderson put a country on the edge of its seat and then sent it jumping into the air in celebration when she drained a nervy 12-foot birdie putt to win the Amundi Evian Masters in Evian-les Bains, France.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

That made the Smiths Falls, Ont., product the first Canadian golfer to win multiple major championships, this one going along with her first at the 2016 KPMG LPGA Championship.

“It has been a long time (between major wins) and getting off to a fast start this week, it just felt great to be at the top of the leaderboard at a major,” said Henderson. “I just tried to take that excitement as far as I could. To be sitting here as a two-time major champion is an unreal feeling.”

The win, the 12th of her LPGA Tour career, didn’t come easily. On Sunday, Henderson wasn’t as sharp as she had been the first three rounds where she pushed herself out to a two-shot lead after 54 holes. She needed some grit, patience, determination and brilliant shot-making to cobble together the one-shot victory.

The day didn’t start well. After a bogey at the first, Henderson hit a poor approach to the sixth hole that left her on the green but in a different area code from the cup, almost 30 yards away. She ended up four-putting for a double bogey. It seemed as if her game, which had led her to a women’s major scoring record of -14 through the first two rounds had deserted her.

“I said to (sister and caddie) Britt should I chip it,” Henderson reflected of the first of her four putts. “In hindsight I should have chipped it and probably would have got it closer on the first one. That was just tough.

“I tried not to let it bother me too much but obviously it does shake you up a little bit.”

Although she birdied the next hole, another bogey at the 11th left her at three over par for the day, in a six-way tie for the lead and with just seven holes left to play. Despite still being at the top of the leaderboard, the chance at a second major seemed to be slipping away.

“I just tried to stay patient, and kept reminding myself that I was still in it and that I just needed some birdies,” said Henderson, who relied on sister Brittany for some pep talk. “A little bit of momentum change to stay in it.”

That came on the 14th hole when she hit a brilliant tee shot with a hybrid to five feet on the par-3 hole and drained the putt. On the par-5 15th, she pulled the driver out for her second shot and rolled to 10 feet, missing the eagle but adding a birdie that moved her into a tie with Sofia Schubert.

Pars on 16 and 17 left her with the par-5 18th remaining and deadlocked with Schubert, who could only manage a par on the final hole.

The Canadian was looking for a solid drive that would allow her to reach the green in two. Instead, her tee shot hooked into the long rough and forced her to lay up. But a brilliant wedge left her with 12 feet for a birdie and the title.

“Over that putt, I just really did not want to go to a playoff,” said Henderson, who admitted to some nerves before making her stroke. “I did not want to play that hole again so I was like ‘Please go in.’”

And in it went, rolling with perfect speed and line, and dropping into the dead centre of the cup to push her to 17-under. She turned to her sister and said: “Did that really just happen?” Moments later, she was being sprayed with champagne and the celebration was on.

While it was harder than it should have been, winning the way she did gave Henderson a massive boost of satisfaction.

“I think having such a poor start and staying patient and knowing I was never out of it and being able to climb back,” said Henderson, “it really means a lot.”

Although it was a while in coming, the second major title is less of a surprise than her first big one, the 2016 KPMG LPGA Championship. Henderson is an older – if 24 can be considered old – and wiser player than six years ago. She’s honed her game, become used to being a global star and accepted her role as a role model for younger players.

“When I won in 2016, it completely changed my life,” she stated. “My world rankings shot up and I received a ton more attention from fans and media. It also made me feel like I belonged out here and could contend for big major championships and compete against the best in the world which is an amazing feeling.”

Henderson now heads for two weeks of links golf, first at the Scottish Open and then the Women’s British Open, another major, at Muirfield Golf Club. She would love to add another major title although admitted that her experience with links golf is a work in progress.

After that, she’ll return to Canada for the CP Women’s Open being played at the Ottawa Hunt & Country Club not far from her home town of Smiths Falls, Ont.

“Having it an hour from where I grew up is going to be crazy with fans so I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

That’s something else she’s become comfortable with; playing for her Canadian fans who are as numerous as they are passionate. Henderson understands her position both on and off the course and rather than fight it, has become to embrace it.

This victory will likely only make that fan club even larger and louder. Everyone from her fellow Canadian pros, both male and female, to politicians and athletes from other sports celebrated the win on Twitter. And the legion of young followers – the Brooke Brigade, as it’s known – will likely grow in numbers.

Henderson is only 24 and has a lot of runway ahead of her. While it took her six years to get major No. 2, the odds are that the third will come in less time.