Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – If you’re the Toronto Raptors, or any other team in the Eastern Conference’s logjam, is it too early to start looking at the standings?

Being that the second half of the season – even a shortened season – is barely underway, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is. Given how tight things are and how much basketball is left to be played, you can bet the landscape around the league will look a whole lot different on May 16 – the final day of scheduled regular season games.

However, if you did happen to take a glance over the all-star break this past weekend, here’s what you would have seen. At 17-19, the Raptors sat in eighth place. Despite a slow start to the campaign and a mid-season record that didn’t quite live up to expectations, they were just two games out of fourth. That was one way of looking at it, anyway. The other was that they were just as many games away from falling to 12th.

Such is life in the wide-open Eastern Conference, where two games separate eight teams.

It’s still early, sure, but with the way this race is shaping up, one play in one game could end up making all the difference. That is not good news for the Raptors, who did not fare well in close contests during the first half of the NBA calendar, and with Thursday’s 121-120 loss to Atlanta, they opened the second half by dropping yet another.

“We just needed one more play anywhere we could find one, one more bucket,” head coach Nick Nurse said afterwards. “One more bucket probably puts the game away or one more stop probably puts the game away and we just, unfortunately didn’t find it. The guys played their guts out, really proud of them for that, that is for sure. But yeah, definitely a tough one to take after putting so much into the game and getting so many contributions all up and down the lineup.”

Toronto was playing without a third of its roster and 60 per cent of its starting lineup, as Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby remained in the league’s health and safety protocols after missing the final two games before the break (Siakam missed the final three contests). Nurse had just returned from his stint in the protocols, though his bench was still shorthanded, with five assistant coaches away from the team.

Still, even undermanned and after falling behind by 19 points early in the second quarter, the Raptors nearly pulled off an improbable comeback win over a Hawks team that was looking to pass them in the standings.

They led by as many as 15 points midway through the fourth quarter before going nearly four minutes without scoring. Norman Powell, who scored 33 points and carried them offensively for most of the night, missed a couple of big free throws inside the final minute. They still had a chance to close it out, up by two points with seven seconds remaining, but let it slip away in heartbreaking fashion.

Trae Young – the Hawks’ star, with the limitless range, a flare for the dramatic, and 37 points on the evening – had the ball in his hands, and the Raptors weren’t going to let him beat them. As he drove on Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry came over to help. They had him trapped with three seconds left on the clock, but as Kevin Huerter cut towards the basket, Powell left Tony Snell open at the elbow. Young made the right play, throwing the cross-court pass, and Snell had just enough time to get the shot off. Game over.

“I think we were pretty determined not to let Young take the last shot,” Nurse said. “I think that probably makes sense. You don’t want to let him shake you down for that step-back three or deep three or whatever. We did force him inside the line and I thought for sure the time was going to run out. It seemed like he had it forever in there and it probably felt that same way on the floor. Then the last second he flings it out and happens to find Snell out there all alone and he stepped into it and made it. It was just tough. Would I have rather seen Trae throw up that 14-footer? Right now I would have, yeah.”

It was another tough break for a team that’s had a few of them this season. 21 of the Raptors’ 37 games have been within five points or less in the final five minutes – only four clubs have played more ‘clutch’ contests. They’re just 7-14 in those games – only two clubs have a worse record in ‘clutch’ contests, the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves, both last-place teams.

This one stings as much or more than any of the other losses, though. Not unlike last Thursday’s hard-fought defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Toronto battled, played well under tough circumstances, but came up just short against a team that’s also jockeying for position in the East.

“I just think that we have to pick up these wins,” Powell said. “We know how close the standings are and every win against an Eastern Conference team is crucial leading later into the season, when you're talking about playoffs and things like that. Despite whatever circumstances the team is in right now, we've got to go out there and give ourselves the best opportunity to win… A couple plays here and there, we'd get a couple of those wins.”

With an Atlanta win and a Toronto loss, those two teams now share the same record at 17-20. On Saturday, the Raptors will visit the 18-18 Charlotte Hornets, who are just ahead of them in the standings. On Sunday, they’ll see the 16-19 Chicago Bulls, who are just behind them. Even in March, these are all important games.

Their five players in the protocols aren’t expected to return until next week, at the earliest. If they can get back to full strength, their hope is to pick up where they left off, when they strung together signature wins over Milwaukee and Philadelphia, before this bout of COVID-19 hit. In the East – where only Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Milwaukee have started to separate themselves – that may be all it takes, one or two teams getting hot and making a run. The Raptors are confident they can be that team, but first they’ll have to tread water, because they also can’t afford to fall too far behind.

After years of piling up regular season wins and sitting comfortably atop the conference as they prepared for the playoffs, Nurse’s Raptors find themselves in an unfamiliar situation and they no longer have the luxury of waiting. They still want to peak at the right time, but they also have to make sure that, by then, it’s not too late.

“I think that when we were sitting up at first or second in the league [the games] mattered then because we were talking about seeding and home court and all that stuff,” Nurse said. “In the situation we're in now, I'm just hoping to pick any [game] off, just pick one off to stay in [the hunt] until we can get the reinforcements back and get back to ourselves.”

“We set such a high standard and a high bar here,” said Lowry, who scored 17 points and passed Chris Bosh for second on the Raptors’ all-time scoring list on Thursday. “This is what we do here. We win here and we win at a high level. Unfortunately we are [three] games under .500 but we still have an opportunity to make the playoffs and once we get into the playoffs all bets are off and that’s when it counts, right? When you get to the playoffs all bets are off and then we can go from there.”