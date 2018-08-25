Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

REGINA, Sask. – Only 18 holes stand between Brooke Henderson and a place in Canadian golf history.

But those 18 holes will likely be the most demanding of the 20-year-old’s career.

You can watch Sunday's final round from Regina starting at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca.

Henderson heads to the final round of the CP Canadian Women’s Open at -14 with a one-shot lead after a Saturday 70 that had plenty of ups and downs. She’ll try to become just the fourth Canadian since 1950 to win an LPGA or PGA Tour event on home soil.

While enthusiastic about her position on the leaderboard, the Smiths Falls, Ont., product wasn’t about to start celebrating just yet.

“That would be pretty sweet,” admitted Henderson, who would join Pat Fletcher, Jocelyne Bourassa and Mike Weir as Canadian winners in Canada. “It’s definitely a long way from that. There’s like a million players within five shots so I definitely have to play my best and hopefully go low.”

Henderson is being chased by Angel Yin and Nasa Hataoka, who are a shot back, while defending champion Sung Hyun Park is two behind.

Despite a solid day, the Canadian star’s third round wasn’t quite as sharp as the first two. Playing her opening nine under cool, blustery conditions, she gave herself a number of good looks for birdie but only managed one against a single bogey.

As she hit the par-5 ninth, a hole she birdied the first two rounds, all she could manage was a bogey after reaching the back fringe in two shots. More missed opportunities came on the 10th and 11th holes before she finally uncorked the birdie bottle, running off a string on 12, 13 and 14, and just missing a chip-in on the par-3 15th.

A solid save came on the 16th when she rolled in a 22-footer for par but she struggled on the par-5 17th when her fifth shot, a nervous putt from about thee feet, didn’t scare the hole.

To add to the drama of the finish, Henderson’s group that included Yin and Amy Yang, was put on the slow play clock on the 16th hole and told to speed up.

With 17 golfers within five shots of the lead, it will likely be a Sunday scramble and Henderson knows she’ll need to step up her game to have a chance.

“I think tomorrow, depending on the conditions, I’ll have to be scoring a lot lower than I did today,” she admitted. “But it’s nice to see my name at the top of the leaderboard after three days.”

Unlike the other three Canadians who made their home turf wins their maiden victories, Henderson has some experience with championships. She’s captured six titles including the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship, a major. She’ll draw from the experience of those titles on Sunday.

“I think the major is probably the closest thing to this,” she said. “The crowds have been so supportive and so amazing, it’s really hard to believe actually. I think down the stretch tomorrow I’ll just really have to stay focused and grind it out.”

Henderson admitted that the thought of what might be possible will likely creep into her head on Saturday night. And why not? This could be the biggest win of her young career, a possible life-changing moment. But she knows that there’s still a job to do on Sunday.

“I think it has to now, now that I’m in this position,” she admitted. “But the bottom line is there’s a ton of great players within a few shots and unless I play extremely well tomorrow, I don’t even have to think about it.”

With stormy weather expected in Regina on Sunday, tee times have been moved up which may benefit Henderson. Rather than having to wait around all day for her tee time, she’ll hit her opening tee shot at 9:01 AM local time.

After that, it will be head down and go as low as possible, with a large, boisterous crowd following her and a country looking on to see if she can find a place in history.