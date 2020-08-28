Hockey needs much more than a moment Thursday was the easy part for the hockey world, Frank Seravalli writes. Now comes the hard work of ensuring that the powerful image of NHL players standing together against systemic racism becomes indelible.

Reaves: 'I hate these guys on the ice but I'm so proud of them today'

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

The image was incredibly powerful, one unlike any other in hockey’s history. There were Ryan Reaves and Nazem Kadri, flanked by dozens of hockey friends and foes from many cultures and creeds.

They stood there as the so-called whitest sport on the planet came to a full stop in the Stanley Cup playoffs in a player-driven show of solidarity against systemic racism.

It was the NHL’s player awakening, sparked by text messages and conversations from white teammates, a collective group of players that hadn’t exactly covered themselves in glory to that point in gestures of support while their Black and Brown teammates spoke and kneeled, seemingly on an island.

Reaves said he went to sleep Wednesday night wondering if he would be forced to “Walk out on my team and be the only guy?”

When he awoke to a text from former teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, some 3,000 kilometres away in the Toronto bubble, he knew he wouldn’t be alone. A meeting with the Vancouver Canucks followed, along with a team vote by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hockey’s second pause of the 2019-20 season is a two-day moratorium with a strong message that says racial injustice is bigger than sport.

“I think the message coming from a predominantly white league has a very strong impact when it’s coming from players like this,” Reaves said. “That’s the most powerful thing that happened.”

As critical as Thursday was for the hockey world, that was the easy part – the obvious next-day show of support when called upon by teammates, public outcry and commentary from media.

Now, on Day 2 of the NHL’s reflection, comes the hard part: ensuring that Thursday’s image at the podium becomes indelible.

The mantra from the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) has been “movement not a moment.”

So, both the league and its players face the question: Is this a moment or the second step in the movement?

The first step occurred on Aug. 1, when Matt Dumba delivered perhaps the most important words ever by a hockey player holding a microphone.

In the days and weeks since, the league and Dumba’s fellow players have dropped the ball. It took three days for any other player to show public support, when Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson and Robin Lehner made sure that Reaves would not kneel alone.

There was rarely a mention of racism or racial inequality over the past four weeks until Jacob Blake was shot. Quietly, the NHL’s #WeSkateFor campaign seemingly morphed along the way, the in-arena signage transitioning from “#WeSkateFor Black Lives” and “#WeSkateFor Equality” to something as innocuous as “#WeSkateFor The Lou” when the St. Louis Blues were playing.

It was almost as if it’s out of sight, out of mind from the NHL’s perspective – exactly the vague messaging the HDA feared might come from the #WeSkateFor platform.

The NHL got the public relations bump it sought as a “woke” league from Dumba’s statement, then the message floated to the background as the puck dropped and playoffs progressed.

Behind the scenes, the NHL made next to no progress in negotiations with the HDA, something the league vowed to do as it scurried in the 24 hours ahead of opening day to make good with the HDA after searing remarks from co-head Evander Kane.

The NHL’s play – appearing to make nice in front of the cameras and then stall or slow play the process while grappling for power and control – came from a playbook that might have worked in 2016.

But this is 2020, and the HDA isn’t going anywhere.

“We have come with tangible plans and ideas that we want to bring to the table and ultimately see come to fruition,” Kane said on NBC on Thursday. “We’re still wondering, I guess, if they want to be a part of that and be a part of the process.”

Kane said the HDA hasn’t wavered “yet” on the group’s desire to work with the NHL, but admitted Thursday “it’s been a little more difficult than we probably would have anticipated.”

The sports world seemed to be surprised that the NHL continued to play on Wednesday after NBA players became the first to boycott playoff games.

There should have been no surprise that the NHL passed the buck. This is a league that, when presented with a pledge by the HDA to eradicate racism, instead wanted to bicker about language.

Just this week, the NHL wrapped an investigation on the Arizona Coyotes’ draft combine testing scandal that came to light in January.

Yet, the NHL’s investigation into former Calgary coach Bill Peters’ use of racial slurs and physical abuse – occurrences that Peters did not dispute – that were reported two months earlier in November, somehow remains ongoing.

There is a lot that can distract people. But what is inspiring about the HDA is their laser focus and incredibly specific, actionable asks. Armed with sophisticated asks on a pledge, funding, minimum hiring goals and a slew of branding and visibility requests, the HDA isn’t aiming to change society at large. It’s trying to get hockey’s house in order first.

These are tangible goals – like having 3.5 per cent of NHL executives be Black or Brown by 2025 – that can affect transformative change.

The HDA hoped to appeal to commissioner Gary Bettman’s business instincts, knowing that hockey is missing out on marketing some of the best athletes in the world because young Black and Brown players “can’t be what they can’t see,” as former NBA player Chris Webber said so eloquently this week.

That has fallen on deaf ears to this point.

If this week has taught us anything, it’s that this cannot just be on Akim Aliu, Kane, Dumba or Reaves and the HDA. It’s up to hockey’s white players to collectively help hold the NHL accountable now.

Thursday was a powerful step in that direction. Whether it’s a moment or a movement, only time will tell.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli