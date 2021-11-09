Home game for Canadian Sloan in Houston Roger Sloan still calls Merritt, B.C., home, but after graduating from the University of Texas-El Paso he followed his now-wife Casey back to her home town. As such, this week’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open is a rare chance for Sloan, who steadily improved his game over the years, to get an adopted home-town win, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Roger Sloan will forever be a Canadian, but this week at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open is a home game for the resident of this Texas city.

“I think it's really underrated sleeping in your own bed,” said Sloan, who has lived in Houston since 2009. “Professional golf is life on the road. It's nice to sleep in your own bed, cook some home-cooked meals, hang out with family and the neighbors and let the kids run around.”

Sloan still calls Merritt, B.C., home but after graduating from the University of Texas-El Paso, he followed his now-wife Casey back to her home town and they’ve been Houstonites ever since.

Now he’s hoping he can get an adopted home-town win. That may be saying a lot considering Sloan has been more of a middle-of-the-pack finisher than a top-of-the-leaderboard player. But he’s steadily improved his game over the last few seasons and came close to winning on the PGA Tour last August, losing in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship.

“I think, to be honest with you, if you want a really good answer, it's probably that you don't need to play perfect to win out here,” he said when asked what the secret is to victory. “I think you kind of put it on a pedestal a little bit that you've got to be super perfect.

“At Wyndham, I left a lot of shots out there that week, but if you just step up and just play your game, give yourself the best chance to get out of your own way and show up as frequently as you can, you're going to compete more often than you're not. That was really neat to learn, that you don't have to be as perfect as you think.”

For most of his career, Sloan has been the epitome of hard work. He was a top amateur in B.C., and attracted the attention of another Canadian, Rick Todd, who was head coach at the UTEP. After four years at school, he played three years on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, then moved up to the Korn Ferry Tour where he captured the Halifax Open in 2014. He was back and forth between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour until 2019 when he earned his way back to the top rung in golf.

“I kind of attribute that a little bit to my Canadian background,” Sloan said of his perseverance. “A little bit blue collar. I just never give up. I was a third-line grinder type of hockey player, so I never give up. Doesn't matter whether I'm teeing it up on Sunday in 65th or teeing it up in 5th, I'm going to put a solid effort in and I'm never going to give up, I'm always going to put my best foot forward.”

Sloan’s swing is smooth and fluid. He never seems to get out of rhythm on the course. Where he wants to improve is how he thinks about those swings.

Too often, he said, he gets caught up in what the shot means rather than where it’s going to end up.

“Sometimes I get caught up in the magnitude of the situation,” he explained. “I can go down the story lines of what that shot represents or what a good finish that week represents, so I get caught up in the magnitude of it, how much money you could make or how many FedEx Cup points I could make and what that's going to do for -- maybe that will get me into the invitational tournaments. Meanwhile, I'm just sitting in the middle of the 16th fairways with a 6-iron in my hand and I've gone down this pipeline of all these thoughts and it just builds the shot up too much to where it's not a 6-iron anymore, now it's the most crucial shot I've ever hit in my career.”

Getting those thoughts out of your mind isn’t easy when you’re flirting with the cut line on a Friday afternoon or wallowing near the cutoff line of the FedEx Cup points list at the end of the season.

Sloan feels he’s better at managing his emotions and the results certainly seem to show even if his finishes are a bit inconsistent. So far this season he has missed three cuts, while also logging a tie for 14th and a tie for 71st.

This week, in addition to playing golf, he’ll host some of his fellow Canadian tour players at his house for some steaks and wine. It’s the neighbourly thing to do, of course, and it will bring his other home a little bit closer.

Due to the pandemic, Sloan hasn’t been home for almost two years and it’s weighing on him as the weeks pass by.

“It's really tough,” he stated. “I've had two grandparents pass away in the last eight months and not being able to go home right away and go see my family in those moments is really difficult. I'm thankful that I've got my wife's family down here, a great support group, but there's a lot of people that this pandemic has affected cross border, and the ability to just frequently come and go, it's not like it used to be.”

For now, it’s about playing golf and trying to climb up the leaderboard. Golf doesn’t have many home games so this is a rare opportunity for Sloan to enjoy.