Hurricanes looking to fill the void with Svechnikov unlikely to return against Bruins The Carolina Hurricanes are still waiting for a​ diagnosis on injured forward Andrei Svechnikov, but it seems unlikely the 20-year-old will be able to return during the series against the Boston Bruins. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

The Carolina Hurricanes are still waiting for a​ diagnosis on injured forward Andrei Svechnikov, but it seems unlikely the 20-year-old will be able to return during the series against the Boston Bruins.

"I would highly doubt it, but I don't have an update so I really can't tell you," said coach Rod Brind’Amour. "I know he was getting MRI'ed and all that."

Battling with big Boston defenceman Zdeno Chara in front of the net in the third period on Saturday, Svechnikov fell awkwardly and didn't put any weight on his right leg as he left the ice.

"It's unfortunate," said Brind'Amour. "I think the ice conditions at that time of the game had a lot to do with it. It's really slushy and your skates dig in a little more at that point and it's just unfortunate. Toes digging in and two guys battling in front, that's part of the game."

Svechnikov is hurting after getting tangled with Chara, gets helped off the ice #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/ZgyBhm4mYK — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 15, 2020

The Hurricanes were able to overcome the absence of Svechnikov in the playoffs last year when he got hurt in a fight with Alex Ovechkin in Game 3 of their first round series against the Capitals. Carolina was still able to pull off an upset of Washington. Is the mindset similar now?

"It has to be," said centre Sebastian Aho. "Svech is a great player so it's not just one guy who takes his spot. It has to be all of us who have to step up and fill his shoes."​

"Every team has injuries," said Brind’Amour. "We have Joel Edmundson and Brett Pesce out and now Svech, every team has them, that's why you have depth and other guys have to step up. You're not going to replace that player, for sure, the talent and everything in there, but there's no other alternative so it's a team game."

The coach is planning substantial changes for Game 4 on Monday night.

"I think we'll move the lines around quite a bit tomorrow," said Brind’Amour. “We'll need everyone to contribute if we want to have a chance."

The fight is far from over 😤 pic.twitter.com/inZNLk8jFe — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 16, 2020

---

Injured winger David Pastrnak took part in Boston's optional practice on Sunday and also did some work in the gym.

"That's encouraging," said coach Bruce Cassidy. "How does that bode for tomorrow? Not sure yet ... I'd put him at 50/50, I guess, at best right now."

Pastrnak, who led the NHL with 20 power-play goals in the regular season, has missed the last two games and while his usual linemates, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, have not produced at even strength in his absence, the Bruins have cashed in three times on the man advantage.

"Two things come to mind," said top-unit quarterback Torey Krug of the power play roaring to life. "The first is the addition of [David] Krejci. His patience and his skill-set allows him to make plays under pressure. Carolina is a high energy, high pressure kill and he allows things to settle down and demands respect and time on the ice from the opponent. The second thing would just be going back to hard work. We're winning puck battles and getting those second and third chances and that's something that was missing."

Boston started the playoffs, including three round robin games, going 0/13 on the power play, including 0/4 in Game 1 against the Hurricanes. They are 3/8 over the last two games.

---

Tuukka Rask is eligible to return to the NHL Phase 4 Secure Zone if the Bruins go on a lengthy run and Cassidy is open to that possibility.

"We exchanged texts today," the coach said. “He's doing well, his family is doing well so that's very encouraging for everyone in the Bruins organization ... Should circumstances change there where he feels he can come back to the club then we'll cross that bridge when it comes and see what it involves."

For now, Boston's net belongs to Jaroslav Halak, who stopped 29 of 30 shots in the Game 3 win. The other goalies with the team in the bubble are 22-year-old Dan Vladar, who has no NHL experience, and 27-year-old Maxime Lagace​, who has played 17 NHL games (all but one coming in the 2017-18 season with Vegas).

Halak is 35 and hasn't started on consecutive days since Nov. 10-11, 2018. Games 5 and 6 of the Hurricanes series will be a back-to-back situation. So, what will Cassidy do should the series reach that point?

"I don't want to get that far ahead," he said. "Let's get through tomorrow's game and see where Jaro's at. He has played back-to-back for us. A couple years ago we needed him to do that so he’s a guy that we've seen do it and have success. Let's see where his physical well being is at. He hasn't played a lot of hockey so is he going to be suited for that type of action? Is it a heavy game or a busy game preceding the second part of the back-to-back? Are we comfortable with the other goaltenders? There is a little bit of that that goes into it. Without having seen them, that's a tough question to answer. We'll have to wing it if we go that way because they haven't played in this return to play and only seen practice shots. Ultimately, it probably comes down to Jaro's call."

---

The Hurricanes have alternated between Petr Mrazek and James Reimer in their pair of back-to-back sets in the playoffs.

Mrazek started Games 1 and 3 against the Bruins with Reimer getting the win in Game 2. Will Reimer get the call on Monday?

"That's a huge possibility," said Brind'Amour. "We'll make that decision tonight, but there's a good chance that's how we're going to roll it out based on how the games shake out now going forward."