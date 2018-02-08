It’s been more than four months since the Blue Jays flew their separate ways for the winter when a disappointing 76-win season came to an end on the first day of October.

Since then, general manager Ross Atkins has been busy tinkering and adjusting an aging and injury-riddled roster.

The big changes most fans were hoping for? Not happening.

Instead, there’s been a focus on not only depth at the big-league level, but overall depth throughout the organization.

While that has been accomplished to a certain degree, the question everyone is asking is: Are the Blue Jays a contender again?

After all, that is the stated goal of the front office.

The answer probably depends on your definition of a contender, but once you factor in the return to health of a number of key players, projection models see the current roster landing in the range of 84 wins, which is to say they’re a fringe wild-card contender.

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Dunedin on the horizon next week, we’ll delve into each area of the roster this week and try to answer some pressing questions that will be facing the Jays in 2018.

MONDAY: Infield

TUESDAY: Outfield

WEDNESDAY: Bullpen

FRIDAY: Outlook for 2018

Let’s rewind to the last time we saw the Toronto Blue Jays in the postseason.

The 2016 run seems like forever ago and yesterday at the same time, but there’s no debating what the key to success was that year.

As the Jays were slipping from first in the American League in runs scored in 2015 to fifth, it was the starting rotation that held things together long enough to get to 89 wins and into the wild-card game.

All five members of the rotation made at least 29 starts, and the Jays used just seven starters over 162 games.

That just doesn’t happen.

But things went off the rails in a big way in that regard in 2017, as the Jays were patching up the rotation from the get-go and ended up using 14 different starting pitchers.

Injury issues are to blame, but it also shed light on a different problem: A severe lack of organizational pitching depth that’s ready to contribute.

Heading into spring training, both of those concerns are still quite valid.

Is there any pitching depth in the organization that the Jays can count on this year if injuries strike again?

We’ll tackle this one right away.

As of today, the Jays haven’t made any additions that would allow you to say yes to this question.

There is hope, however, that the system has quietly improved enough to create better spot start options when the need arises … and it will.

None of the depth pitchers the Jays turned to in 2017 were considered prospects.

Rather, it was scrap heap arms that pitched, well, like scrap heap arms.

Casey Lawrence, Mat Latos, Mike Bolsinger, Cesar Valdez, Nick Tepesch, Chris Rowley, Brett Anderson and Tom Koehler combined to make 27 starts.

Only Rowley remains in the organization.

One move GM Ross Atkins did make earlier this winter was claiming 26-year-old right-hander Taylor Guerrieri from the Tampa Bay Rays, but his resume is littered with arm problems and he was limited to just two Triple-A starts last season.

Otherwise, the two arms the Jays will be counting on at this point – the Jays are fully expected to at least add cheap, veteran pitching depth at some point in this slow-moving off-season – are two untested southpaws, Ryan Borucki and Thomas Pannone.

Borucki, 23, jumped three levels last season to finish one stop away in Buffalo, but he has just eight starts at Double-A or above on his resume.

Pannone, meanwhile, is a command and control lefty who arrived at the trade deadline last year in exchange for Joe Smith.

Atkins explained recently that he expects Pannone and Borucki to push each other at Triple-A and compete to be the first guy to get the call.

Does Joe Biagini have a future as a starting pitcher?

Thrown into the rotation last May when Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano were all on the DL, Biagini struggled to find any consistency.

Outings like his seven-inning shutout of the Baltimore Orioles with 10 strikeouts provided hope, but some of the ugly starts showed just how far there is to go.

Even though the underlying skills were much more positive than the 5.73 ERA Biagini posted in 18 starts, the long-term outlook could go either way.

The Jays sent Biagini home for the winter with instructions to get his body in better shape and to work on repeating his delivery, especially from the windup. He’s currently pencilled in as the fifth starter.

But where Atkins is able to add depth over the next few weeks may change Biagini’s ultimate role.

They’d love to see if it works in the rotation, but they also know he can be a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen, which seems to be the role manager John Gibbons prefers him in.

How has Aaron Sanchez’s problematic middle finger responded since being shut down in September?

Sanchez’s blister situation defined the Jays’ season in 2017.

Things simply weren’t right from the start.

While everything from changes to the baseball to an ill-advised procedure in April to shave off part of his fingernail were blamed, the fact of the matter is Sanchez admitted he has been quietly taking steps to manage blisters on his right middle finger for years.

It took four stints on the disabled list before the Jays finally pulled the plug on Sanchez after a July 19 start, and then they shut him down for good in September after a brief flirtation with a return to the bullpen just to get some innings.

Now, the Jays are hoping three months of rest from mid-September to mid-December is the tonic, and Sanchez hasn’t reported any problems since he started his throwing program last month.

As we saw last year, though, it’s impossible to emulate the stress on Sanchez’s finger outside of throwing his entire repertoire in a major-league game setting.

We won’t know if he’s good to go until that happens for multiple outings in a row.

Can Marcus Stroman take another step and become a full-fledged ace?

Stroman has proven a lot over the last two seasons, but the doubters continue to fuel the diminutive, 5-foot-8 fireball.

He’s put to rest concerns about his size and durability, throwing 200 innings in back-to-back years.

That’s added up to 7.0 WAR over the past two seasons, and his 3.09 ERA last season helped him finish eighth in Cy Young balloting.

The label of “ace” is what Stroman now covets.

Staff ace, sure.

His durability gives him that nod over Sanchez.

But in order for Stroman’s name to be mentioned alongside the likes of the Chris Sales, Corey Klubers, Clayton Kershaws and Max Scherzers of the world – aces in the truest sense of the word – he has to bump his strikeout rate from a below-league-average 7.3 K/9 and find another level of dominance.

Will contract years propel Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ to strong seasons?

If Stroman is the rotation’s constant and Sanchez is the key, Estrada and Happ are the glue holding everything together.

Even though Happ dealt with a wonky left elbow that forced him to the DL early on last year and Estrada endured a two-month stretch where he couldn’t get anybody out, the pair still combined for 5.5 WAR last season, proving their mid-rotation worth.

They’ll be motivated to prove that worth to the entire baseball world, too, as both are slated to become free agents next winter, which could benefit the Jays at the trade deadline if things don’t go as planned in the first half of the season.

If Estrada and Happ are pitching well, it’ll be a win-win situation for Atkins & Co. The Jays will either be contenders, or two of their best trade chips will be coveted by teams that are.