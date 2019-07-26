It’s patience over passion ahead of MLB trade deadline The Blue Jays are still waiting for someone to take their shot at glory by trading for Marcus Stroman, but there has been very little action as next Wednesday’s deadline approaches, Steve Phillips writes.

I was frenetic at the trade deadline during my days as a general manager, especially when I was a buyer.

I was aggressive and anxious to close the deal that could propel my club to the playoffs. I knew I was competing against other general managers for many of the same trade targets. This was my time to compete. I couldn’t get a hit, make a play in the field or throw a pitch. My way of competing was to make the best deal possible, to help us win as many games as possible. I expected everyone else in the organization to lay it on the line every day and I needed to do the same thing.

Times have changed. I’m amazed by the patience of general managers today. They don’t make decisions based on passion and competitiveness. They make decisions based upon valuations and analytics. They’re willing to walk away from deals to protect tomorrow, even when today screams for action.

I completely understand and support the logical and rational thinking of this generation of baseball executives, but my experience is that tomorrow isn’t always predictable. A GM can do everything right, but things happen beyond his control that can ruin the best of plans: injuries, illness, underperformance, etc. I believe you should go for it if you have a legitimate chance to win today because so much can go wrong next year.

The Boston Red Sox are proof of that logic. They have almost the exact same team this year as last, but the results have been dramatically different. I’m not proposing to give up the farm to go for it, but there is a time to pay a premium for another shot at glory.

Waiting on Stroman

I’m on the record as saying that I would have created a sense of urgency around Stroman with a self-imposed deadline coming out of the All-Star break, trying to trigger some of the competitive juices of the general managers. It appears Toronto’s front office has chosen the same path of patience as every other team. That doesn’t mean the Blue Jays won’t make a good deal, but in my opinion the end doesn’t justify the means.

Fortunately, Stroman has pitched well in his past two starts. His value could have gone down if he had a couple of clunker starts or gotten hurt. The risk the Jays still face by waiting is that the market may have changed.

A couple of weeks ago, the Texas Rangers were buyers not sellers. But they have struggled coming out of the break and are now making starting pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn available. The Cleveland Indians are still rumoured to be trading Trevor Bauer. The New York Mets are definitely trading Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas and may now also move Noah Syndergaard. The Cincinnati Reds were hoping to be buyers at the deadline, but they have fallen out of the race and will trade starting pitcher Tanner Roark. Mariners starter Mike Leake wasn’t really an option for contenders a couple of weeks ago, but then he nearly threw a perfect game against the Angels and backed it up with a seven-inning victory over the Rangers.

I would have preferred Toronto try to control the market rather than existing within it as things get crowded. So, we wait.

Executives have told me that the Jays are shooting high for Stroman, selling his current performance, the year of control, postseason experience, big-game persona and ability to pitch in the AL East. That is a pretty impressive resume. Each team will have their own evaluation of his value and line him up with their other considerations as Plan A, B, C, D or E. By waiting, the supply chain has gotten deeper and the difference between options isn’t as significant as it once was.

The Jays will trade Stroman and get a package of players in return. The lead player in the deal will most likely be an impact pitching prospect. The rest of the players will likely be some combination of B-level and C-level prospects.

Atkins taking calls on Giles, Sogard and others

Stroman won’t be the only Blue Jay traded before next Wednesday’s trade deadline. General manager Ross Atkins is getting calls on closer Ken Giles, setup man Daniel Hudson, infielder Eric Sogard and first baseman Justin Smoak.

The Red Sox, Yankees, Twins and Braves have been mentioned as having expressed interest in the Giles. The Rays, Brewers and Dodgers could us him as well.

There have been numerous teams that have checked in with the Jays on Hudson, with the Twins and Red Sox most interested.

The Cubs are considering trading for Sogard as it has become clear that Royals utility man Whit Merrifield won’t be dealt. The Cubs are looking for a leadoff man and bats that upgrade their lineup against lefty pitchers. Sogard would do both. His .365 on-base percentage would serve the Cubs well in the leadoff spot, allowing them to move slugger Kyle Schwarber down in the order. Sogard is hitting .298/.367/.536 versus left-handed pitchers.

Smoak’s market has been slow developing as he is a Plan B or C as a first baseman trade candidate. The Indians, Rays and Nationals are the most likely landing spots.

Fool’s gold in the Bay Area

Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants is one of the players considered competition for Stroman on the starting pitcher trade market. But recent reports indicate that the hard-charging Giants may hold on to their lefty ace despite the fact that he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

San Francisco has won 17 of their last 21 games to get over a .500 record and now sit just 3.5 games out of the second wild-card position in the National League. The fans and media are excited in the Bay Area, but it is fool’s gold.

The Giants aren’t a playoff team. They’re just a team that got hot. They don’t have the type of roster to sustain this level of play. They should be looking to move Bumgarner, closer Will Smith and setup men Sam Dyson and Tony Watson.

The good news for the Jays is that if Bumgarner is truly off the market it makes Stroman more valuable. Things can change between now and next Wednesday, but at least that is a bit of good news for the Jays.

It’s a mistake for the Giants not to trade Bumgarner because they need to start a rebuild and need the three or four prospects their veteran lefty could return in a deal. Plus, it is horrible news for Bumgarner. Remember, if he gets traded he can’t be offered a qualifying offer from his new team in the off-season, which means he wouldn’t have draft pick compensation attached to his signing as a free agent.

If Bumgarner isn’t traded the Giants will surely extend the qualifying offer to him so as to receive a compensation draft pick when he signs elsewhere. That could negatively impact his free agency.

Spitting Seeds

- The Blue Jays announced this week that they designated outfielder Dalton Pompey for assignment. The 26-year-old was working his way back from his third concussion. He had just finished a rehab assignment but the Jays had no choice but to designate him for assignment because there isn’t a spot for him on the major-league roster and he is out of options. This means the team has a seven-day window to trade, release or outright him. It’s unlikely any other team will have a major-league job available for the often-injured outfielder, so he likely will clear waivers and be outrighted to Buffalo. There’s a chance that he can work his way back to the majors, but the likelihood is that he is at best an extra outfielder in the future if he ever gets back. It’s a rather anticlimactic ending to his Blue Jays career, which never really took off. He looked to be the leadoff hitter and centre fielder of the future at one point, but injuries wiped away his opportunities and potential. He has the right attitude of gratitude, which still gives me some hope that he can find a spot on some club in the future. It probably just won’t be in Toronto.

- Former Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. Tulowitzki signed with the New York Yankees last winter, but only played five games this season before injuring his calf. He had been rehabbing in Tampa at the Yankees complex but suffered multiple setbacks. The 34-year-old’s body just gave out on him after battling injuries throughout his career. Tulowitzki was a great offensive and defensive shortstop during his prime years with the Colorado Rockies. He finished his career with a .290/.361/.495 slash line, including 225 home runs. He also retires with the third best fielding percentage ever for a shortstop. Life after baseball can be a challenge for some players, but Tulowitzki already has his new path determined. He has joined the coaching staff at the University of Texas.

- Aaron Sanchez had a solid start last time out against the Cleveland Indians, throwing five innings and only allowing one run while striking out six and walking none. Manager Charlie Montoyo pulled him after five innings despite only throwing 80 pitches because he wanted Sanchez to end on a positive note. It ended a string of 60 games in a row in which he allowed at least one walk. Sanchez isn’t fixed after the start, but it did represent progress. I don’t expect him to get traded. I would still put the 26-year-old righty in the bullpen and get him back to being aggressive, cutting loose his fastball. I believe he could thrive in the pen because he could just let his stuff rip in short spurts and not worry about pacing himself.