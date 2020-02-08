Campbell starts back-to-back games for Leafs TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team held a limited media availability at Bell Centre on Saturday afternoon prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Jack Campbell wasn't exactly thrilled with his Leafs debut last night.

"I know I have the ability to make a couple of those saves," he said after allowing four goals on 30 shots in a win against the Ducks.

The Leafs blew leads of 3-1 and 4-3 in the third period.

"I just knew it wasn't great on my end," Campbell said. "To be an elite goalie you got to shut the door, especially in the third, it's that simple."

The 28-year-old, who admitted to dealing with nerves in his first game with his new team, gets an immediate chance at redemption tonight in Montreal as he starts on consecutive nights for the first time in his NHL career. He posted a 40-save shutout at the Bell Centre in his only previous NHL game there last season.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "It was more just making sure he was comfortable and good and feeling like he was able to go and, talking to him, he's excited and want to get him back in there."

"I'm excited to play whenever he puts me in," Campbell had said last night. "I'm not sure if I’ve played a back-to-back in the National League, but I played a lot last year when (Jonathan Quick) went down so I feel confident, especially in our team, and I know I'll be ready to go if my number's called."

Michael Hutchinson, who lost on Monday and Wednesday and owns an ugly .886 save percentage this season, will be the back-up. Frederik Andersen remains day-to-day with a neck injury.

This is the third meeting between the Leafs and Canadiens this season and the third time that Toronto played the night before while Montreal rested. The Habs won both previous games, including a 5-2 decision at the Bell Centre on Oct. 26.

Campbell admitted one mistake he made last night was getting mesmerized with how skilled some of his new teammates are.

"I got caught watching the guys making plays," Campbell revealed. "I was just in awe. It's incredible so I'm just glad I'm in the blue and white right now."

Campbell's new teammates were also effusive, heaping praise on the ex-King after the game.

"He looked very calm and just kept his composure, I thought he was seeing it well," noted captain John Tavares, who will suit up in his 800th career game tonight. "Not an easy spot to come in, I'm sure it's been a whirlwind ... in the third we have to do a better job in front of him."

"He was really steady in there," said Auston Matthews, who scored his 40th goal matching a career high set during his rookie season. "Didn't look nervous, just calm, cool, collected, goal went in and it didn't really matter. He looked really good in there, made some really big saves for us."

----

Tied with Alex Ovechkin in the goal-scoring race, Matthews continues his Rocket Richard Trophy push tonight in Montreal.

"When you're out there with him and you know he's got any time and space really in any kind of area in the offensive zone you want to get the puck to him," said Tavares. "He's locked in right now. He's playing great hockey, playing like an MVP, a catalyst."

Matthews acknowledged that hitting the 40-goal mark in just 55 games "means a lot" and credited his linemates for helping him reach the number so fast.

Keefe suggested the 22-year-old centre isn't getting enough credit for the well-rounded nature of his game.

"The offence has been there and will always be there," Keefe said. "His complete game is not getting enough attention. When the puck turns over you really focus in on him, he's digging in. His first three strides are real quick, lots of urgency, he's understanding the value of having the puck and getting it back. He's really leading the way for us in a lot of those regards. So, I thought the first half of this game, especially, it was a clinic from him in that regard. He's feeling it. So, happy he gets to 40, happy he's filling the net the way that he is, but he's also really, really figuring out the other side of it and doing it consistently."

Matthews has thrived against the Habs in his career scoring 12 goals and picking up 17 points in 13 career games. Ten of those goals have come against Carey Price. Ottawa's Craig Anderson (12) is the only goalie he's victimized more in the NHL.

"He's having a special season and I think everybody else feeds off that," said Jason Spezza. "I think we're seeing him elevate to the upper echelon of the league and I think Sheldon's pushed him to get to that point and demanded a lot out of him and he’s responding."

----

With William Nylander sidelined due to illness, Spezza was elevated to a third-line role last night and delivered with a key goal late in the third period.

"It was an unbelievable play," gushed Matthews. "Just vintage Spezza right there ... just a beautiful fake and a great shot.”

Spezza is already up to nine goals this season, which is more than the eight he potted in each of his last two seasons in Dallas.

"Just kind of a play I've done over the years," Spezza said. "A reaction play. It harkened back to the Ottawa-Buffalo days with me against (Ryan) Miller so just kind of some nostalgia there."

Nylander will remain out tonight.

----

It didn't take long for gritty winger Kyle Clifford to stand out. During the warm-ups on Friday, he was the only Leafs player to take the ice without a helmet.

"It was a bit of a power move and I loved it," Matthews said.

Clifford was surprised to field a question about it during the in-game broadcast and then also post-game.

"I didn't realize I'd be the only one," he said. "I don't know if they have a rule here or not, but just my routine."

Wearing a helmet in warm-up seemed to be mandatory during the tenure of Lou Lamoriello and no one has let their salad fly since.

"I have a feeling they're going to try and shut that down," said Mitch Marner. "Maybe no one told him ... I'm sure the training staff will try and cut it out."

----

Projected Leafs line-up tonight:

Johnsson - Matthews – Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Hyman

Clifford - Spezza – Kapanen

Engvall - Gauthier - Timashov

Muzzin – Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin - Liljegren

Campbell starts

Hutchinson

Scratch: Marincin

Illness: Nylander

Injured: Rielly (foot), Mikheyev (wrist), Andersen (neck)