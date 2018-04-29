Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

We're down to the Elite Eight in the NBA playoffs with two series in the Western Conference already underway. I’ll jump in anyway with my quick predictions on each matchup.

WEST

(6) NEW ORLEANS vs. (2) GOLDEN STATE (Warriors in 5)

NBA: Pelicans 101, Warriors 123 Kevin Durant had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Draymond Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth career postseason triple-double as the Warriors thumped the Pelicans. GS leads series 1-0.

There is too much offensive firepower throughout the Warriors' roster and that’s without Stephen Curry. We already saw that in Game 1. Anthony Davis will have to play out of his mind to keep them close. They have too much playoff experience and skill/depth.

(5) UTAH vs. (1) HOUSTON (Rockets in 5)

NBA: Jazz 96, Rockets 110 James Harden led all scorers with 41 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists and the Rockets came out strong right out of the gate to open their series with the Jazz with a convincing victory. HOU leads series 1-0.

I’d feel better about the Jazz if Ricky Rubio wasn’t banged up with a hamstring injury. He’s an outstanding defender and creative playmaker. Houston is an outstanding perimeter team and you need all of your weapons at your disposal which they clearly don’t have. That spells trouble. James Harden and Chris Paul are an amazing backcourt that is tough to slow down. Their team confidence is growing and the defence is improving. Game 1 showed us already that they’re just going to wear Utah down. They have too much talent.

EAST

(3) PHILADELPHIA vs. (2) BOSTON (76ers in 6)

NBA: Bucks 96, Celtics 112 Al Horford tied his playoff-career high with 26 points, Terry Rozier scored a playoff-career high 26 points and Jayson Tatum poured in 20 of his own to help the Celtics advance to the second round where they will play the 76ers. BOS wins series 4-3.

Jaylen Brown being doubtful for Game 1 is a scary thought for Celtics fans. I think the Celtics are the better defensive group in that matchup, but overall Philly is the sounder and more capable unit. Joel Embiid and company will overcome the feisty and tough minded Celtics. Simply put, they’re much better.

(4) CLEVELAND vs. (1) TORONTO (Raptors in 7)

SC Timeline: Cavaliers vs. Raptors With the Raptors and Cavaliers set to clash in the second round, SportsCentre looks back at their recent rivalry, which has been pretty lopsided.

If LeBron James wasn’t around, I’d have Toronto convincingly winning it. Instead, it will be a dogfight to the bitter end to finally end his reign as the man to beat in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors' bench is finally whole now with the return of spark plug Fred VanVleet and that will help immensely. Raptors were at least competitive this season on the road in Cleveland yet unable to win there. They must hold onto home court advantage by starting the series off right with two wins. You give up home court and there are questions that will need to be answered. Margin of error is small for Raptors versus a team that has owned them over the years. Toronto has the mojo and togetherness to overcome the East champs. They must be relentless and cold blooded. Defence has to limit open three and make James work super hard for everything. Raps offence has to be consistent and control the tempo of series with limited droughts and mistakes. It should be fun and stressful for Raps fans at the same time. Window is as open as it will ever be for Toronto to this point. Now it’s time to take that next step with a signature series of success.