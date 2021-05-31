Muzzin out as Maple Leafs look to extend season Coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Monday that the veteran defenceman will be sidelined for at least three weeks with a lower-body injury. That blow comes just hours before Toronto is set to face Montreal in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night. TSN's Kristen Shilton has more.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs will have to find a way to extend their season without Jake Muzzin.

Coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Monday that the veteran defenceman will be sidelined for at least three weeks with a lower-body injury. That blow comes just hours before Toronto is set to face Montreal in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night.

Muzzin suffered the injury midway through the Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss in Game 6 on Saturday. That was the second consecutive game where Toronto failed to close out the Canadiens, and now their squandered 3-1 series lead has led the Leafs back home for a decisive final matchup.

Keefe said the Leafs will “press on” without Muzzin, with rookie Rasmus Sandin stepping back in for Game 7. But the biggest challenge facing Toronto will be overcoming those past two losses and finding a way to advance into the second round for the first time since 2004.

“It's tough to come down from [those defeats]; it's tough to go through the recap of what had happened and prepare your team the next day,” said Keefe. “But I've coached a number of elimination games before. From the time I arrived here this morning, I've really just focused and been in a groove in terms of preparing our team like any other game. It's an incredible opportunity here to just meet this head on and find a way to get to the other side.”

Forging ahead without Muzzin won’t be easy. He leads Leafs’ defencemen in goals this postseason with two and is tied with Morgan Rielly for most points among blueliners with three.

More significant are the heavy minutes Muzzin clocks on the ice. Not only was he averaging 19 minutes and 30 seconds per game in the playoffs, but Muzzin has been an integral piece of the penalty kill and paced all Leafs when shorthanded at 2:58 per game. Toronto’s kill was a perfect 14-for-14 in the playoffs before Muzzin was knocked out of Game 6; Montreal then scored two power-play goals in the third period.

Sandin was removed from the lineup in favour of Travis Dermott after a horrible Game 5 where his turnovers directly led to two goals for Montreal. Replacing Muzzin, on the ice and the bench, will require a full team effort.

“Muzz is a huge leader for us in general, very competitive guy that brings it every night, all season,” said Jason Spezza. “He loves the game and is passionate about it. He’s a big piece for us, but we’ll just move forward and try to play as a team and play hard without him.”

The Leafs broke with routine by holding an optional morning skate on Monday, after taking a day off from the ice on Sunday. John Tavares was in attendance for the skate, prompting a flurry of speculation about whether he might return to the lineup for Game 7.

Tavares has been out since Game 1 of the series, when he suffered a concussion and knee injury midway through the opening period. Toronto’s captain has been working out and skating regularly for the past week, but Keefe quickly clarified Tavares wouldn’t be suiting up in Monday’s finale.

“It's [just] progress that he is getting to the point now where he's on the ice with other players and the fact that he's had no setbacks; that’s very positive,” said Keefe. “They’re going to continue to be very cautious and safe about his health. But his recovery has been quite remarkable – even from the morning [after] the injury. He was pretty much back to himself and he's had no issues.”

If the Leafs do want to see Tavares back in action this season, they’ll have to get through the Canadiens first. If Games 5 and 6 were any indication, Montreal won’t go quietly.

Toronto fell behind early in both efforts, committing egregious defensive-zone turnovers and failing to handle the Habs’ neutral-zone pressure. After managing to even the score in both third periods to force overtime, it was turnovers again ­– by Alex Galchenyuk in Game 5 and Dermott in Game 6 – that ended Toronto’s chances of closing the Canadiens out.

Amid all that has been the lack of production from Toronto’s stars. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have one goal combined in the series, and they tallied just one assist each in the two potential elimination games.

And then there's Toronto's sad history in Game 7s recently, a mental hurdle which must also be overcome. This is the third time in four seasons the Leafs are in this position, and they lost both those previous Game 7s to Boston.

The Leafs see this year's team as its own entity though, one that prides itself on depth and resiliency. Both those things will need to shine through on Monday.

“We've played a little bit tentative and passive last two games,” said Spezza. “I think if you look at the way we finished games and when we're behind, that’s the type of game that we have to play [by] controlling the puck, supporting each other and getting lots of action around their net. When we play quick, we’re hard to play against.”

Regardless of how Toronto got into its present predicament, there’s no shortage of confidence from the Leafs that they can get the job done. And as they try, there will be fans in the stands for the first time this season after Ontario Premier Doug Ford approved a plan to have 550 fully vaccinated healthcare workers allowed into the arena.

“[Our determination] comes from the work we put in and how we've met challenges all year,” said Spezza. “We've pushed ourselves. We've had great daily work habits, and that stuff is what sets you up for these moments. We feel like as a team that we don't have to do anything spectacular, we just have to be ourselves and play really well and come with a [hard] effort and we'll get the results we’re looking for.”