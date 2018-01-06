The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to spend a single dollar in free agency this winter.

Instead, general manager Ross Atkins has been using the trade route in an attempt to improve his roster, engineering his third deal of the off-season to help fortify the middle infield situation Saturday, acquiring the versatile Yangervis Solarte from the San Diego Padres.

The price to acquire Solarte was 21-year-old outfield prospect Edward Olivares and 24-year-old relief prospect Jared Carkuff.

On the heels of trading outfield prospect depth to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for infielder Aledmys Diaz and also acquiring Gift Ngoepe from the Pittsburgh Pirates almost six weeks ago, Atkins noted throughout the month of December that he may not be done adding to that mix.

With the health of Devon Travis (knee) and Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) up in the air, adding depth was a must, but the versatility Solarte provides is even more attractive.

The 30-year-old, who was originally acquired by the Padres from the New York Yankees in exchange for Chase Headley in July 2014, has spent the majority of his time in San Diego at third base and second base, but has also dabbled at shortstop, first base and even saw time in the outfield early in his career.

The duo of Diaz and Solarte is a clear upgrade in both productivity and upside on Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney, who were forced into 821 plate appearances last season and ended up below replacement level.

Solarte’s versatility gives the Jays a solid middle-infield fallback plan in case Travis and/or Tulowitzki isn’t ready for opening day, or he could be deployed in a super-utility role if both oft-injured players are healthy.

Diaz and Ngoepe both have options remaining and could start the season at Triple-A Buffalo if need be.

Interestingly, Solarte’s third-base experience could also come in handy if the Jays can’t find common ground on extension with Josh Donaldson and Atkins decides to trade his star at any point between now and the July 31 trade deadline.

Solarte slashed .255/.314/.416 with 18 home runs in 512 plate appearances last year, but his best season came in 2016 when the Venezuelan slashed .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and was worth 2.8 fWAR.

Solarte is owed $4 million in 2018, with club options of $5.5 million and $8 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Each club option carries a potential $750,000 buyout.

Olivares, ranked No. 18 in the Jays’ system by MLB Pipeline, authored a breakout season at Low-A Lansing in 2017, slashing .277/.330/.500 with 17 home runs and 18 stolen bases, before finishing out the season at High-A Dunedin.

Carkuff, a 35th-round pick in 2016, threw 63 innings across four levels last season, pitching to a 3.86 ERA with eight saves.​