TORONTO — Considering their recent history and current modus operandi of depth over impact, it should be of little surprise that the Toronto Blue Jays waited until the Boxing Week price markdowns began to address their top off-season need.

The bargain bin was always where GM Ross Atkins was going to be this winter, with evidence of that showing up Friday when the club inked 32-year-old right-hander Matt Shoemaker to a one-year, $3.5-million deal.

Oft-injured would be the best way to describe the team’s first somewhat noteworthy signing of the winter.

But intriguing could be another way, as Shoemaker – yes, yes, just like Jaime Garcia a year ago — has authored some fleeting productive spurts between DL stints.

For the risk (none), the salary (peanuts, relatively) and the fact the Jays have open rotation spots (likely just one now), Shoemaker makes for an interesting roll of the dice.

Adding to the allure of the one-year pact is the fact Shoemaker, who was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Angels in November, is still arbitration-eligible for 2020, leaving him under team control for an additional year if he pitches well.

That could be useful to the Jays or it could be an interesting aspect for another club, either at the July trade deadline or next winter if Shoemaker can put together a full, healthy season.

There’s no doubt the health of Shoemaker’s right arm is going to be the key to whether or not this works out.

With a 3.93 ERA over parts of six seasons, the past performance is encouraging, especially if you’re expecting a back-of-the-rotation option, which is exactly the role Shoemaker will slide into at this point for the Blue Jays.

Despite rumours floating that the San Diego Padres, among others, are interested, nothing seems to be close to coming to fruition with Marcus Stroman, leaving the diminutive one atop the rotation on paper, with Aaron Sanchez following.

Based on experience, Shoemaker would be the third option, but lefty Ryan Borucki could slide in ahead of him.

Earlier this month, however, Atkins wasn’t quite ready to simply hand Borucki a rotation spot, despite his solid 3.87 ERA in 97.2 innings to close out last season in his first big-league audition.

Sean Reid-Foley, Thomas Pannone, Sam Gaviglio, Julian Merryweather, Trent Thornton and Jacob Waguespack, all of whom are on the 40-man roster and ready to compete in spring training after some juggling last month, will also be vying for jobs.

Expect another low-cost veteran or two to be added to that mix, as well.

While Atkins scoffed at the notion of signing players just to view them as trade assets a few months later, it’s a tried and true way for rebuilding clubs to push the process along.

The Jays have had zero luck when it comes to trade chips recently, and Shoemaker is another gamble in that respect.

After throwing 160.1 innings in 2016, a season in which he was worth a career-best 3.5 fWAR, Shoemaker has been limited to just 21 starts over the past two years — including just seven in 2018 — thanks to recurring forearm issues.

In 2017, he underwent radial nerve decompression.

When similar symptoms showed up this past May, Shoemaker again went under the knife, with doctors fixing a torn pronator tendon in his right elbow.

Shoemaker returned in September, pitching to a 4.97 ERA over his final 25.1 innings.

More importantly, he didn’t report any arm issues and went into the off-season healthy, at least allowing for a glimmer of hope that he’s past what ailed him for the better part of two years.

When he’s on, Shoemaker isn’t overpowering, instead relying on a low-90s sinker, a splitter, a four-seamer, and a slider to post minuscule walk rates (2.13 BB/9 in his career) over 545 innings since arriving in the majors in 2013.

Health aside, if there’s a concern with the profile, it’s that he’s a flyball-leaning pitcher with 40 per cent career groundball rate, which leaves little margin for error inside Rogers Centre or anywhere else in the American League East.​