WINNIPEG — Paul Maurice described this second-round series with the Nashville Predators as a “tug of war.”

The flag started in the middle, of course, but swung in favour of both the Jets and Predators heavily at times – until Nashville was able to pull it fully over the line in Game 2.

Part of what makes this matchup so compelling, though, is the way it’s being coached.

Peter Laviolette and Maurice, two TSN Hockey panel alums, have more or less thrown out the matchup game. If they can find an advantage, sure, they’ll take it. But they aren’t chasing them.

“You either switch your identity, or you try to play to your identity and both teams are trying to play to their identity right now,” Laviolette said. “We feel like we’ve got good balance and depth on our lines. He probably feels the same way.”

Maurice and Laviolette are confident enough in their depth to repeatedly roll out their lines against each other, as if to say, “May the best team win.”

There is something so refreshing about that. It is old school. This second round really is two heavyweights standing toe-to-toe and letting ‘em fly – the Jets with arguably the best top three lines in hockey and the Predators with arguably the best top two defensive pairings in the league.

“We both have slightly different systems, but almost identical attitudes of how the game is supposed to be played,” Maurice explained. “It’s a hard-gap game. Neither team is looking to give ice … This just truly is a tug of war here. Set your feet hard and start pulling.”

“If Ryan Johansen is against the checking line, we’re okay with that,” Laviolette said. “If the other coach wants to matchup with Ryan Johansen’s line, we’re perfectly okay with that. I think we’re comfortable either way. There’s a lot of trust in the balance of the lineup.”

That doesn’t mean the Jets and Predators are being coached on autopilot. Far from it. There is a cost to bare-all hockey like this. The challenge is in holding your talent back enough to conserve energy.

“You’ve got to run your bench,” Maurice said.

“We want to put the pedal down,” Laviolette said. “You never know when you’re going to get to overtime. That’s the one thing about the playoffs, you don’t have that crystal ball to see whether you should be sending your first line out there every other shift or how much they should be playing.”

The Jets earned home-ice advantage back with their series split in Nashville. Three of the last five games in this series will be played at Bell MTS Place, if required. Winnipeg has won 12 straight at home, where they enjoyed the best home cooking in the NHL this season. Their last home loss was to … the Predators back on Feb. 27.

“We’ve won in Winnipeg,” Laviolette said bluntly the other day when asked about his team’s ability to win on the road.

One would think the home ice could tip the scales in the Jets’ favour in a series with so little separating the two teams.

But with neither team really looking to capitalize on any one matchup with last change, Maurice said the only advantage is in energy.

“Energy in the playoffs is critical,” Maurice said. "As this goes on, even if you get rest between series, the body doesn’t feel quite as strong. The hitting is heavy. The energy expenditure is huge. When Patty Laine comes down and cracks that pipe from the post, we’re going to get a bounce of energy that we don’t get being on the road. It is this building – the fans are loud; they’re wired to the game. It’s not the music, it’s not the stuff that happens on the TV timeouts that wires them up, it’s the game and the players. When we play that aggressive game and get chances, there’s more energy and it feels different on the other team’s bench. It’s just a really good home building.”

